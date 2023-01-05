Greenevers approves community center kitchen upgrade

GREENEVERS — Rafael Villalobos and Antonia Sevilla of Greenevers, were two citizens who participated in the December Greenevers Town Board meeting, during public comment to address concerns about a noise complaint they recently received.

Villalobos stated that they do not play loud music and they did not understand why they received the complaint. Town Manager Emma Brinson explained that everyone in the area received a letter about the noise and that the complaint was not directed at any specific resident as no addresses were reported in the complaints.

The next person to address the board was Fulton Bryant, a contractor who submitted an invoice for labor and materials for work performed on a driveway. Commissioner Vanessa Farrior asked members of the board if anyone had seen the work after completion.

The commissioners visited the site before work was started but have not been there since then and were unaware that Bryant had completed the work. Bryant explained that the invoice was for work completed so far and included a quote for work that is still needed. The next step would be for the contractor to have cement poured. He requested payment before moving forward. The board voted to approve the completion of the work and payment of $7,590.48 to Bryant.

In November, the town did a project amendment for the 2020 Community Development Block Grant Revitalization Project. They were originally planning to do four reconstruction projects and one rehabilitation project, but changed it to three reconstructions and one rehabilitation. The North Carolina Department of Commerce sent the town a letter to let them know they have approved the amendment. The town is currently waiting on results of the inspections so they can move forward with the process. They are expecting the bidding out process for the work to take place in early 2023.

The Town of Greenevers has been in communication with the Division of Water Infrastructure (DWI) about the 2022 water infrastructure project. Originally DWI had a predetermined timeline, but there was a delay in getting started on the project. So a new milestone timeline was created by the engineers and approved by DWI. The completion deadline was moved to April 1, 2023.

The town received an Asset Inventory Assessment grant for water and sewer. Brinson stated that she spoke with McDavid and Associates and that they reached out to the individuals responsible for reviewing the scope of services for the grant. She explained that there has been a delay due to issues with getting the scope of work approved, and they cannot move forward until approved. Brinson agreed to reach back out to them since it has been approximately a month since her last communication.

Commissioner Kimberly Hall presented information on a few quotes for a new stove for the Greenevers Community Center. The town has been having issues with the stove not working properly. The average price range was around $2,000. Mayor Brown stated that the prices were decent and that they would want to get two stoves. They also discussed whether they should purchase a gas or electric stove. Commissioner Hall made the motion to purchase two electric stoves after Brinson speaks to the vendor and gets the final price.