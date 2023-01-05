Read full article on original website
Philadelphia Phillies Acquire All-Star In Major TradeOnlyHomersPhiladelphia, PA
Authorities Find Classified Ad For Missing Detroit Woman And Fear She Is A Human Trafficking VictimThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
Detroit Tigers: Top 10 Prospects for 2023IBWAADetroit, MI
He Confessed To Twelve Murders And Told The Police He Was Hired By One Of Their Own. He Was Telling The TruthThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
Police Arrest Suspect Driving Missing Detroit Man's Car, But Still No Clues In His DisappearanceThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
Body of Detroit barber found, according to family
The body of David Woodger, a Detroit barber reported missing back in July, has been found, 2 members of his family confirmed to 7 Action News.
lazytrips.com
26 Best Road Trips from Detroit
Detroit is known as the automobile capital of the world, but it has so much more to offer. It's one of the friendliest and most ethnically diverse cities in the country, with a vibrant downtown filled with urban parks and hot new restaurants. Detroit's musical Motown past echoes through its streets, though today's creative residents are defining their own vibe with cool hotels, eateries and culture hotspots.
wdet.org
Adda Music Café and Restaurant is the new hangout spot in Warren
“Communities of Hope” features Detroiters from communities of color who have been looking for ways to persevere during the pandemic. A new restaurant in Warren is bringing Bangladeshi street foods and specialty dishes to town. Adda Music Café and Restaurant is the new hangout spot for family or friends to gather.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Carhartt heiress and prominent Detroit bussinesswoman, philanthropist Gretchen Valade dies
DETROIT – Gretchen Valade, granddaughter of the founder of Carharrt Inc., has died at the age of 97, Wayne State University announced on Thursday. Valade, a prominent figure in the Detroit community, was the heiress of the popular Metro Detroit-based apparel company. She reportedly died in her home in Grosse Pointe Farms on Jan. 3.
Edgewater Park, the Amusement Park That Disappeared: Detroit, Michigan, 1927-1981
Driving by the area of Seven Mile Road and Berg Road, you’ll notice a block that contains the greater Grace Conference Center and Temple. To anyone born after 1980, you’d never know there used to be one of Detroit’s most popular amusement parks on that very spot.
Dearborn family takes flower power to new level, with coffee shop inside a florist shop
Why build a flower shop alone when you can build a coffee shop inside the same space?. That's what a Dearborn family has done and, as a result, inside The Flower Shop Detroit X The Coffee Shop Detroit, you can buy specialty coffee drinks with names like Pink Poppy, White Orchid, Black Dahlia and Rose Sangria, yes, named after flowers. Customers can also buy those flowers in-store depending on the season.
Detroit News
20 anticipated restaurant and bar openings for Metro Detroit in 2023
A Corktown restaurant inspired by cuisine of the Alps, a buzzy craft beer bar in Royal Oak and a new comedy club with a bar and restaurant downtown are just some of the new businesses slated to open this year. Here's a look at some of the new restaurants we've...
fox2detroit.com
Eloise psychiatric hospital renovation plans include 1920s-themed speakeasy, restaurant, hotel
WESTLAND, Mich. (FOX 2) - Plans for the former Eloise psychiatric hospital in Westland include a hotel, a restaurant, and a speakeasy. Many of the original buildings on the property are gone. Currently, there are escape rooms and a haunted attraction in the Kay Beard Building. Paranormal tours are also offered on Saturday nights.
interlochenpublicradio.org
Pheasants of Detroit
Ring-necked pheasants are generally found in rural fields and prairies. That’s why many people are surprised to learn the bird is thriving in Detroit, Michigan. As the city has seen its human population decline over the years, parcels of land that used to be occupied are now vacant and overgrown – perfect habitat for pheasants.
Autoblog
Legendary 'Black Ghost' Dodge Challenger headed to Mecum auction
Street racing is dangerous and highly illegal, but some of the best automotive stories and icons came out of those scenes in the 1950s, 60s, and 70s. Unsurprisingly, many came from Detroit, and the car from one of the Motor City’s most entertaining stories is heading to auction. “Black Ghost,” the 1970 Dodge Hemi Challenger R/T SE (special edition) that dominated Detroit street racing in the 1970s, will cross the auction block at the Mecum Spring Classic in May.
Usher Oil in Detroit Acquired by Valicor Environmental Services
Valicor Environmental Services, a large provider of non-hazardous wastewater treatment and recycling services, today announced it has acquired Usher Oil, a centralized wastewater treatment facility founded in 1930 in Detroit. […] The post Usher Oil in Detroit Acquired by Valicor Environmental Services appeared first on DBusiness Magazine.
bridgedetroit.com
Recreational pot dispensary opens up on Detroit’s east side
Where a muffler shop once stood, Detroit’s first recreational dispensary is selling the loud. The long-awaited era of legally available recreational marijuana is here. DaCut, formerly a medical-only dispensary that replaced a blighted building at 12668 Gratiot Ave., opened its doors Wednesday to everyone over the age of 21.
Detroit News
EGLE awards $5.8 million to clean up four Detroit sites for redevelopment
Four contaminated properties in Detroit, including the former American Motors Corp. headquarters site, will receive financial help for cleanup after the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy approved $5.8 million in brownfield grants, loans and tax increment financing. The department announced Thursday the approval of $2.8 million in...
MLive.com
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Da Edoardo offers authentic Italian cuisine, date night specials
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Da Edoardo offers authentic Italian cuisine, date night specials. Lasagne Verde alla Bolognese (al Forno) at Da Edoardo, located at 8185 Holly Road in Grand Blanc Township. The restaurant, open for about 23 years, offers authentic Italian cuisine. (Jake May | MLive.com)Get Photo. 2 /...
16 Famous People From Detroit and What Their Net Worth is Today
Check out 16 famous people from Detroit and what they are worth today. The great state of Michigan has produced a lot of notable people and famous celebrities. Today we will take a dive into those celebrities from Motown and see just what their net worth is today. In the...
fox2detroit.com
Missing Detroit barber David Woodger has been found dead, family says
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Missing Detroit barber David Woodger has been found dead, according to family. David's sisters confirmed with FOX 2 that her brother's remains were found but did not share details. 46-year-old David Woodger was last seen on July 21, 2022, leaving his barber shop on Seven Mile...
Get free tapas, tacos throughout January at this Ann Arbor restaurant
ANN ARBOR, MI -- An Ann Arbor restaurant is hoping to attract customers with one of everybody’s favorite things — free food. Havana Cigar and Cocktail Lounge, 207 N. Main St., is offering certain dishes for free from 4-6 p.m. every day in January in an attempt to get more people in the door, said Nick Habbert, a managing partner of the restaurant and cigar lounge.
fox2detroit.com
Donate your body to science and get a free resting place at a Metro Detroit cemetery
ROCHESTER, Mich. (FOX 2) - You can help medical research and get a free final resting place. The Oakland University William Beaumont School of Medicine and the Pixley Funeral Homes of Rochester formed the OUWB Body Donor Program. Those interested can sign up to be donated to science when they die.
Did the 26 Foot Long World Record for Longest Human Poop Happen in Michigan?
There is a load of stories about a woman who broke the world record for the longest single poo. Do the stories pass the smell test?. Researching stories like 'the longest poop in the world' isn't the worst part of my job, but it's a solid #2. Recently, someone sent me a TikTok telling the story of a woman in Michigan breaking the Guinness World Record for the longest poop. She allegedly did so, publicly...in a Bloomfield Hills, Michigan bowling alley. My curiosity got the best of me. I guess you can say, I couldn't hold it anymore. So, the research began. I stepped in this article called 'Fun Poop Facts' from the Hello Tushy website that said this about the alleged rectum record,
Detroit News
Ruth Adler Schnee, iconic Southfield-based textile designer, dies at 99
Ruth Adler Schnee, a Southfield-based textile designer who played a key role with her modernist designs in ushering in an entire movement to Michigan, died Thursday, just months shy of her 100th birthday. She was 99. The iconic designer's career spanned more than seven decades and she was still working...
