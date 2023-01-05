Phillip Russell Stalls, Sr., 72, of Everetts, passed away at ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville on Sunday, January 1, 2023. He was born on January 26, 1950 to the late Eli Staton Stalls and Jennie Bett Stalls of Martin County. Phillip retired from Carolina Telephone with 45 years of service. He is survived by his, Wife - Vivian Stalls, Children: Phillip R. Stalls Jr. - Wife: Robin Stalls of Bonneau, SC., Kim Cockrell - Husband: Robbie Cockrell of Jamesville, NC Margaret Stewart of Everetts, NC., Grandchildren: Ashley Sutton, Siera Sutton, Breanna Stalls, Allie Stalls, Carleigh Stalls, Erin Stalls, Vivian Rose Stewart, Eddie Stewart, Haley Cockrell and Mallory Cockrell, Great Grandchildren: Darianna Burr and Emma Cockrell. The family will receive friends at Biggs Funeral Home in Williamston on Friday, January 6, 2023 from 6:30PM to 8:00PM. There will be a 11:00AM funeral service held at Biggs Funeral Home (Chapel) on Saturday, January 7, 2023 with burial to follow at Martin Memorial Gardens. Biggs Funeral Home is assisting the family and condolences may be made at www.biggsfuneral.com