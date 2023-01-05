Read full article on original website
secondwavemedia.com
MMDC’s Regional Talent Innovation Program funds $750,000 in free trainings across mid Michigan
What’s happening: Middle Michigan Development Corporation (MMDC) launched the Regional Talent Innovation Program (RTI) in 2022 to provide training for over 200 people who live and/or work in eight counties throughout mid Michigan, including Arenac, Bay, Clare, Gladwin, Gratiot, Isabella, Midland, and Saginaw counties. The program is funded through a combination of grant funds – culminating in nearly $750,000 – from CARES, Federal, and Michigan Strategic Fund dollars.
secondwavemedia.com
Study considers new improvements for Washtenaw Avenue in Ypsi, Ypsi Township, Pittsfield Township
Improvements targeted for a segment of eastern Washtenaw Avenue could include new buffered bike lanes and more consistent sidewalks, as well as converting adjacent streets from one- to two-way. A Planning and Environmental Linkages (PEL) study kicked off in October and will run through this October. PEL studies are designed...
secondwavemedia.com
Downtown Plymouth to activate alleyways with public art installations
What’s happening: The underutilized spaces of downtown Plymouth are receiving some much deserved attention this winter and spring, this thanks to local artist Tony Roko and his Art Foundation, as well as financial support from the Plymouth-based Community Financial Credit Union. The artist plans ten art installations in the city’s downtown, two of which have already been installed at CFCU’s headquarters there. The remaining eight art works will be installed in three downtown alleyways, activating otherwise unused spaces.
secondwavemedia.com
Ypsilanti organizations to host variety of events to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day
From a jazz concert to a virtual book club, Ypsilanti-area organizations are offering many ways for community members to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day (MLK Day) on Monday, Jan. 16. Eastern Michigan University (EMU) will host four days of mostly free MLK-related programming titled "Remembering the Dream," culminating in...
secondwavemedia.com
Community mental health agency call lines connect Michiganders with local crisis care
This article is part of MI Mental Health, a new series highlighting the opportunities that Michigan's children, teens and adults of all ages have to find the mental health help they need, when and where they need it. It is made possible with funding from the Community Mental Health Association of Michigan and its community mental health (CMH) agency members.
secondwavemedia.com
Kyra Wallace to leave the Southwestern Michigan Urban League In April
On her 17th anniversary as President and CEO of the Southwestern Michigan Urban League, Kyra Wallace announced that she will be leaving this role in April. Wallace says she is making her departure public now because “I don’t have the type of job where I can give a two-week notice and leave. When you’re going through great succession planning, you want to make sure you give people time to process change, especially when you work in a community. It’s not necessarily fear of change but of sudden change. By being methodical about this move, I could eliminate any anxiety surrounding the change.”
secondwavemedia.com
U.P. artist residencies seek potential talent
What's happening: Three attractive artist residency programs in the U.P. are looking for applicants. Artists of various media may apply for one of eight two-week residencies in downtown Mackinac Island or a multiple-week stay in the Porcupine Mountains. A teen artist residency is also available on Isle Royale. What is...
secondwavemedia.com
Sterling Heights Cultural Exchange seeks restaurants, performers for event, now in its 25th year
What’s happening: The Sterling Heights Ethnic Community Committee is gearing up for what’s become a time-honored tradition around these parts (and beyond), the Sterling Heights Cultural Exchange. Now in its 25th year, the Cultural Exchange has been scheduled for Friday, Feb. 24. The city’s Ethnic Community Committee has put out a call for participants as it seeks sponsors, restaurants, dance troupes, and more to join in on the fun.
secondwavemedia.com
Empowering community members to eat healthier
Sonia Brown, aka Auntie Na, is executive director of Auntie Na’s Village, a nonprofit community organization on Detroit’s west side that provides meals, a community garden, emergency temporary housing, tutoring, and other services. Auntie Na’s Village had to make some adjustments because of the pandemic in the past...
secondwavemedia.com
Washtenaw County's mental health crisis team offers 24/7 mobile support for residents in need
This article is part of a series about mental health in Washtenaw County. It is made possible with funding from Washtenaw County's Public Safety and Mental Health Preservation Millage. According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), one in five American adults experience some form of mental illness each...
secondwavemedia.com
Voices of Youth: Art about generational trauma and healing in BIPOC communities
This article is part of Concentrate's Voices of Youth series, which features content created by Washtenaw County youth in partnership with Concentrate mentors, as well as feature stories by adult writers that examine issues of importance to local youth. In this installment, student Elleona Kristine shares a painting she made about generational trauma and healing in BIPOC communities.
secondwavemedia.com
Millage provides $2.3 million for Washtenaw ISD to implement youth mental health programming
This article is part of a series about mental health in Washtenaw County. It is made possible with funding from Washtenaw County's Public Safety and Mental Health Preservation Millage. The Washtenaw County Public Safety and Mental Health Preservation Millage Advisory Committee has granted $2.3 million to the Washtenaw Intermediate...
