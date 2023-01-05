ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

MMDC’s Regional Talent Innovation Program funds $750,000 in free trainings across mid Michigan

What’s happening: Middle Michigan Development Corporation (MMDC) launched the Regional Talent Innovation Program (RTI) in 2022 to provide training for over 200 people who live and/or work in eight counties throughout mid Michigan, including Arenac, Bay, Clare, Gladwin, Gratiot, Isabella, Midland, and Saginaw counties. The program is funded through a combination of grant funds – culminating in nearly $750,000 – from CARES, Federal, and Michigan Strategic Fund dollars.
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
Downtown Plymouth to activate alleyways with public art installations

What’s happening: The underutilized spaces of downtown Plymouth are receiving some much deserved attention this winter and spring, this thanks to local artist Tony Roko and his Art Foundation, as well as financial support from the Plymouth-based Community Financial Credit Union. The artist plans ten art installations in the city’s downtown, two of which have already been installed at CFCU’s headquarters there. The remaining eight art works will be installed in three downtown alleyways, activating otherwise unused spaces.
PLYMOUTH, MI
Community mental health agency call lines connect Michiganders with local crisis care

This article is part of MI Mental Health, a new series highlighting the opportunities that Michigan's children, teens and adults of all ages have to find the mental health help they need, when and where they need it. It is made possible with funding from the Community Mental Health Association of Michigan and its community mental health (CMH) agency members.
MICHIGAN STATE
Kyra Wallace to leave the Southwestern Michigan Urban League In April

On her 17th anniversary as President and CEO of the Southwestern Michigan Urban League, Kyra Wallace announced that she will be leaving this role in April. Wallace says she is making her departure public now because “I don’t have the type of job where I can give a two-week notice and leave. When you’re going through great succession planning, you want to make sure you give people time to process change, especially when you work in a community. It’s not necessarily fear of change but of sudden change. By being methodical about this move, I could eliminate any anxiety surrounding the change.”
MICHIGAN STATE
U.P. artist residencies seek potential talent

What's happening: Three attractive artist residency programs in the U.P. are looking for applicants. Artists of various media may apply for one of eight two-week residencies in downtown Mackinac Island or a multiple-week stay in the Porcupine Mountains. A teen artist residency is also available on Isle Royale. What is...
MICHIGAN STATE
Sterling Heights Cultural Exchange seeks restaurants, performers for event, now in its 25th year

What’s happening: The Sterling Heights Ethnic Community Committee is gearing up for what’s become a time-honored tradition around these parts (and beyond), the Sterling Heights Cultural Exchange. Now in its 25th year, the Cultural Exchange has been scheduled for Friday, Feb. 24. The city’s Ethnic Community Committee has put out a call for participants as it seeks sponsors, restaurants, dance troupes, and more to join in on the fun.
STERLING HEIGHTS, MI
Empowering community members to eat healthier

Sonia Brown, aka Auntie Na, is executive director of Auntie Na’s Village, a nonprofit community organization on Detroit’s west side that provides meals, a community garden, emergency temporary housing, tutoring, and other services. Auntie Na’s Village had to make some adjustments because of the pandemic in the past...
DETROIT, MI
Voices of Youth: Art about generational trauma and healing in BIPOC communities

This article is part of Concentrate's Voices of Youth series, which features content created by Washtenaw County youth in partnership with Concentrate mentors, as well as feature stories by adult writers that examine issues of importance to local youth. In this installment, student Elleona Kristine shares a painting she made about generational trauma and healing in BIPOC communities.
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI

