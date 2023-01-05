ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamston, NC

Terry Samuel Holliday

The Enterprise
The Enterprise
 3 days ago

Terry Samuel Holliday, 58, of Williamston, passed away on Wednesday, December 28, 2022. Terry was born to Carole Terry Holliday and the late Samuel Holliday on January 1, 1964. He was the Co-Owner of Porky's Backyard BBQ in Williamston. Terry is survived by his mother, Carole Terry Holliday of Williamston, Brother, Mark Holliday and wife Betsy of Hamilton, Niece, Patricia Holliday of Hamilton and special friends, Nora Rawls and Donna Ruth. He is preceded in death by his father, Samuel Holliday, Brother, Rusty Holliday, Niece, Rebecca Holliday and his Grandparents, JD and Pattie Holliday and Lester and Eileen Terry. The family received friends at Rose of Sharon FWB Church on Monday, January 2, 2023 from 6:00PM to 8:00PM. There was a 11:00AM memorial service held at Rose of Sharon FWB Church on Tuesday, January 3, 2023.

