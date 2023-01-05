ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sterling Heights, MI

The Detroit Free Press

Dearborn family takes flower power to new level, with coffee shop inside a florist shop

Why build a flower shop alone when you can build a coffee shop inside the same space?. That's what a Dearborn family has done and, as a result, inside The Flower Shop Detroit X The Coffee Shop Detroit, you can buy specialty coffee drinks with names like Pink Poppy, White Orchid, Black Dahlia and Rose Sangria, yes, named after flowers. Customers can also buy those flowers in-store depending on the season.
DEARBORN, MI
Detroit News

MI Dream Home: Ralph C. Wilson Jr. estate in Grosse Pointe Shores has 4+ acres on Lake St. Clair

A Grosse Pointe Shores estate on Lake Shore Road that was once home to a philanthropist and former owner of a professional football team is up for sale. Located at 824 Lakeshore Road near Vernier Road, the estate belongs to Mary McLean Wilson, the wife of Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Ralph Wilson owned the Buffalo Bills professional football team for more than 54 years and died in 2014 at the age of 95. A foundation started in 2015 in his name supports efforts to improve the lives of people in both Southeast Michigan and Western New York.
GROSSE POINTE SHORES, MI
secondwavemedia.com

Downtown Farmington announces plans for new universally accessible pocket park

What’s happening: An underutilized patch of asphalt in downtown Farmington is set to be reimagined as a vibrant greenspace this summer, complete with public art installations, firepits and outdoor seating, event space, and more. Located on Farmington Road, just south of Grand River Avenue and next to Sipp Smoothie & Juice Bar, Enterprise Pocket Park is expected to open come summer 2023.
FARMINGTON, MI
wdet.org

Adda Music Café and Restaurant is the new hangout spot in Warren

“Communities of Hope” features Detroiters from communities of color who have been looking for ways to persevere during the pandemic. A new restaurant in Warren is bringing Bangladeshi street foods and specialty dishes to town. Adda Music Café and Restaurant is the new hangout spot for family or friends to gather.
WARREN, MI
Detroit News

Choco Town, an interactive chocolate experience, is coming to Oakland Mall

We’ve been immersed in the works of Van Gogh and the story of King Tut, and now the latest limited-time “immersive” attraction is Choco Town, coming to Oakland Mall this March. Choco Town is promoted as a “eye-popping chocolate village filled with delicious interactive elements.” Coming to...
candgnews.com

Sterling Heights passes rezoning plan or proposed apartments

STERLING HEIGHTS — Sterling Heights is pointing a way for more apartment construction with the approval of a rezoning plan. During a Dec. 20 meeting, the Sterling Heights City Council voted 7-0 to introduce a proposal to conditionally rezone land along Ryan Road, south of 15 Mile Road, from office zoning to multifamily mid- or high-rise residential.
STERLING HEIGHTS, MI
CBS Detroit

Emagine bringing back Winter Kids Series with $3 movies for all ages

(CBS DETROIT) - Emagine Entertainment is bringing back its Winter Kids Series, allowing children and families to see kid's movies at all locations for a deep discount. The series runs from Friday, Jan. 20 to Thursday, March 23, with a new movies playing every week. Tickets are just $3 for all ages and magic pack concessions are available for $5. Here is the schedule for the Winter Kids Series: Jan. 20-26: SmallfootJan. 27-Feb. 2: Scoob!Feb. 3-9: Tom and Jerry The MovieFeb. 10-16: Detective PikachuFeb. 17-23: Space JamFeb. 24-March 2: Space Jam: A New LegacyMarch 3-9: The Lego MovieMarch 10-16: The Lego Movie 2 March 17-23: The Lego Batman Movie
DETROIT, MI
MLive

Burlington is opening a new Ann Arbor store

ANN ARBOR, MI -- A new clothing store is coming to Ann Arbor in the coming months, moving into a space formerly occupied by Stein Mart. Burlington, which sells a variety of clothing and beauty products, is moving in to 215 N. Maple Road, according to plans submitted to the city. The location is part of Maple Village, which also houses an Ulta, HomeGoods and Plum Market, among other stores.
ANN ARBOR, MI
HometownLife.com

Cannelle patisserie to open fourth location in downtown Farmington

Matt Knio has been selling baked goods at the Farmington Farmers Market for years. Now, he's preparing to create a more permanent presence downtown for his patisserie, Cannelle. Knio recently purchased the former KickstART building at 33304 Grand Rive Ave. and plans to start renovating the space this month. Knio...
FARMINGTON, MI
lazytrips.com

26 Best Road Trips from Detroit

Detroit is known as the automobile capital of the world, but it has so much more to offer. It's one of the friendliest and most ethnically diverse cities in the country, with a vibrant downtown filled with urban parks and hot new restaurants. Detroit's musical Motown past echoes through its streets, though today's creative residents are defining their own vibe with cool hotels, eateries and culture hotspots.
DETROIT, MI

