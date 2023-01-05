Read full article on original website
Dearborn family takes flower power to new level, with coffee shop inside a florist shop
Why build a flower shop alone when you can build a coffee shop inside the same space?. That's what a Dearborn family has done and, as a result, inside The Flower Shop Detroit X The Coffee Shop Detroit, you can buy specialty coffee drinks with names like Pink Poppy, White Orchid, Black Dahlia and Rose Sangria, yes, named after flowers. Customers can also buy those flowers in-store depending on the season.
fox2detroit.com
Eloise psychiatric hospital renovation plans include 1920s-themed speakeasy, restaurant, hotel
WESTLAND, Mich. (FOX 2) - Plans for the former Eloise psychiatric hospital in Westland include a hotel, a restaurant, and a speakeasy. Many of the original buildings on the property are gone. Currently, there are escape rooms and a haunted attraction in the Kay Beard Building. Paranormal tours are also offered on Saturday nights.
Detroit News
MI Dream Home: Ralph C. Wilson Jr. estate in Grosse Pointe Shores has 4+ acres on Lake St. Clair
A Grosse Pointe Shores estate on Lake Shore Road that was once home to a philanthropist and former owner of a professional football team is up for sale. Located at 824 Lakeshore Road near Vernier Road, the estate belongs to Mary McLean Wilson, the wife of Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Ralph Wilson owned the Buffalo Bills professional football team for more than 54 years and died in 2014 at the age of 95. A foundation started in 2015 in his name supports efforts to improve the lives of people in both Southeast Michigan and Western New York.
secondwavemedia.com
Downtown Farmington announces plans for new universally accessible pocket park
What’s happening: An underutilized patch of asphalt in downtown Farmington is set to be reimagined as a vibrant greenspace this summer, complete with public art installations, firepits and outdoor seating, event space, and more. Located on Farmington Road, just south of Grand River Avenue and next to Sipp Smoothie & Juice Bar, Enterprise Pocket Park is expected to open come summer 2023.
Historic Boston-Edison Home on Market Looks Like Something From ‘Lifestyles of the Rich & Famous’
This is the BLAC home of the week where we feature a dream property every Thursday to add to your Detroit Home bucket list. The post Historic Boston-Edison Home on Market Looks Like Something From ‘Lifestyles of the Rich & Famous’ appeared first on BLAC Media.
Detroit’s WinterFest 2023 back with 1-day family-friendly, free event: What to know
For one day only, immerse yourself in a Detroit winter wonderland during WinterFest 2023 — with an array of indoor and outdoor activities. Presented by Detroit Parks and Recreation, WinterFest will return for its second year from noon to 4 p.m. Jan. 14. The event it will be located at Adams Butzel...
In the DIA’s ‘Van Gogh in America,’ there’s more than meets the eye
Van Gogh still beckons
wdet.org
Adda Music Café and Restaurant is the new hangout spot in Warren
“Communities of Hope” features Detroiters from communities of color who have been looking for ways to persevere during the pandemic. A new restaurant in Warren is bringing Bangladeshi street foods and specialty dishes to town. Adda Music Café and Restaurant is the new hangout spot for family or friends to gather.
michiganchronicle.com
Farm-to-Table Soul Food Restaurant “Detroit Soul” Opens Second Location in Jefferson Chalmers
Samuel Van Buren and Jerome Brown (left to right), brothers and co-owners of Detroit Soul, opened their second location in the Jefferson Chalmers neighborhood. Photo by Rasha Almulaiki. Detroit Soul, a farm-to-table soul food restaurant, recently expanded into its second location in the Jefferson Chalmers neighborhood. In 2015, brothers and...
Detroit News
Choco Town, an interactive chocolate experience, is coming to Oakland Mall
We’ve been immersed in the works of Van Gogh and the story of King Tut, and now the latest limited-time “immersive” attraction is Choco Town, coming to Oakland Mall this March. Choco Town is promoted as a “eye-popping chocolate village filled with delicious interactive elements.” Coming to...
candgnews.com
Sterling Heights passes rezoning plan or proposed apartments
STERLING HEIGHTS — Sterling Heights is pointing a way for more apartment construction with the approval of a rezoning plan. During a Dec. 20 meeting, the Sterling Heights City Council voted 7-0 to introduce a proposal to conditionally rezone land along Ryan Road, south of 15 Mile Road, from office zoning to multifamily mid- or high-rise residential.
Body of Detroit barber found, according to family
The body of David Woodger, a Detroit barber reported missing back in July, has been found, 2 members of his family confirmed to 7 Action News.
Emagine bringing back Winter Kids Series with $3 movies for all ages
(CBS DETROIT) - Emagine Entertainment is bringing back its Winter Kids Series, allowing children and families to see kid's movies at all locations for a deep discount. The series runs from Friday, Jan. 20 to Thursday, March 23, with a new movies playing every week. Tickets are just $3 for all ages and magic pack concessions are available for $5. Here is the schedule for the Winter Kids Series: Jan. 20-26: SmallfootJan. 27-Feb. 2: Scoob!Feb. 3-9: Tom and Jerry The MovieFeb. 10-16: Detective PikachuFeb. 17-23: Space JamFeb. 24-March 2: Space Jam: A New LegacyMarch 3-9: The Lego MovieMarch 10-16: The Lego Movie 2 March 17-23: The Lego Batman Movie
3 women wanted for stealing $150K in merchandise from Ulta Beauty stores in Metro Detroit
Felony charges have been filed and arrest warrants issued for three women accused of robbing Ulta Beauty locations across Metro Detroit – getting away with around $150,000 worth of perfumes and fragrances.
Ex-Flint firefighter who allegedly failed to search home where 2 boys died now working in Bay City
BAY CITY, MI — In May, two Flint firefighters tasked with searching a burning house declared the structure clear of occupants. Six minutes later, their colleagues found two young brothers in a bedroom, fatally injured from having endured smoldering heat and heavy smoke. Both boys died within days, and...
Burlington is opening a new Ann Arbor store
ANN ARBOR, MI -- A new clothing store is coming to Ann Arbor in the coming months, moving into a space formerly occupied by Stein Mart. Burlington, which sells a variety of clothing and beauty products, is moving in to 215 N. Maple Road, according to plans submitted to the city. The location is part of Maple Village, which also houses an Ulta, HomeGoods and Plum Market, among other stores.
HometownLife.com
Cannelle patisserie to open fourth location in downtown Farmington
Matt Knio has been selling baked goods at the Farmington Farmers Market for years. Now, he's preparing to create a more permanent presence downtown for his patisserie, Cannelle. Knio recently purchased the former KickstART building at 33304 Grand Rive Ave. and plans to start renovating the space this month. Knio...
lazytrips.com
26 Best Road Trips from Detroit
Detroit is known as the automobile capital of the world, but it has so much more to offer. It's one of the friendliest and most ethnically diverse cities in the country, with a vibrant downtown filled with urban parks and hot new restaurants. Detroit's musical Motown past echoes through its streets, though today's creative residents are defining their own vibe with cool hotels, eateries and culture hotspots.
MLive.com
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Da Edoardo offers authentic Italian cuisine, date night specials
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Da Edoardo offers authentic Italian cuisine, date night specials. Lasagne Verde alla Bolognese (al Forno) at Da Edoardo, located at 8185 Holly Road in Grand Blanc Township. The restaurant, open for about 23 years, offers authentic Italian cuisine. (Jake May | MLive.com)Get Photo. 2 /...
A "spirited" experience: Detroit’s oldest bar may also be the most haunted
The Two Way Inn has sat on the corner of Mount Elliott and Nevada for nearly 150 years, making it Detroit’s oldest bar. In this episode of The Daily J, learn about the bar’s spirited history, and its long track record of paranormal encounters.
