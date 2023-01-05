ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chowan Herald
Dawn Boyette Formo, 67, passed away Monday, December 26, 2022, in her home where she was being cared for by family. Mrs. Formo was born in Lenoir County on November 29, 1955 and was the daughter of the late John William Boyette and Mandy Jane Davis Boyette. She was a 1974 graduate of Youngsville High School and a 1977 graduate of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, where she was the recipient of the North Carolina Prospective Teachers Scholarship. She also went on to acquire her Masters of Education in Teaching from UNC-CH. While at Carolina, she met and married the love of her life, Steve Formo. They married in 1976 and celebrated 46 years of marriage. They were blessed with three children: Heather Formo of Hillsborough, Kim Formo of Northern Virginia, and Kyle Formo (Brandon Wells) of Tampa, Florida and two grandpuppies, Shelby and Holden. In addition to her husband and children, Dawn is survived by her siblings: Tim Boyette of Raleigh, Blair (Alice) Boyette of Star, and Dena (Marty) Coward of Wake Forest. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Dawn was a loving wife, mother, sister, daughter, aunt, and friend and will be greatly missed by those who knew her. A retired teacher and instructor, she had been employed in Public Education for 30 years. She started her teaching career in 1978 at Elon College Middle School, which was followed by teaching high school math at Orange High School in Hillsborough, John A. Holmes High School in Edenton, Williamston High School in Williamston, and Southwest Edgecombe High School in Pinetops. After retiring as a high school teacher, she taught at Chowan University in Murfreesboro and Edgecombe Community College in Rocky Mount. During her marriage, Steve became an ordained Methodist minister and they both served at several northeastern North Carolina Methodist churches. Dawn is a member of Union Grove United Methodist Church in Hillsborough. A memorial service will be held Saturday, February 18, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church of Edenton. The family kindly asks that flowers be omitted, and that memorial contributions be made to one of the following: Just In Time Food Pantry at Chowan University in Murfreesboro, or to United Methodist Volunteers in Missions, or to the ECU Health Chowan Oncology Unit in Edenton, or to the Physicians East Oncology Unit in Greenville (designated for the placement of an automated door at the infusion lab). Per her oncologist, while they can accept donations, the oncology units are not considered 501c tax deductible charities. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerhfc.com.

