Charles Michael "Charlie" Ullom, 87, of 139 Dillards Mill Road, peacefully went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, on Sunday, January 1, 2023 from his home where he was cared for by his family. Mr. Ullom was born in Portsmouth, VA on January 4, 1935, and was the son of the late William Jennings Ullom and Martha Lena Ashley Ullom. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, William J. "Billy" Ullom; his sister, Martha Phieffer; and by his first wife, Patricia Smith "Patty" Ullom to whom he had been married for 52 years. Retired from the Portsmouth City Fire Department as a Lieutenant after 27 years of employment, he later owned and operated Reliable Disposal Service in Edenton. An ordained Baptist Minister, he had pastored Bandon Chapel in the Arrowhead Beach community, was a supply pastor to area churches, served in the Chaplaincy Program at Chowan Hospital, and was active in the Cairo Prison Ministry. A member and Past Master of Western Branch Masonic Lodge #159, he had also been a member of the International Order of Job's Daughters. His family remembers his love of horses, antique cars, and the trips he'd take to see their shows and exhibits. Charlie loved people, riding and looking at the sights, and being with his family and friends. Surviving is his wife of 14 years, Patricia Jordan "Pat" Ullom; two daughters, Rochelle Hendrix (husband, Billy) and Debbie Miller (husband, Jeffery); his daughter-in-law, Kim Ullom; and his brother, Bruce Ullom, all of Edenton. Also surviving are Pat's daughters, Denise Nixon (husband, Ricky) and Wanda Smith, also of Edenton; and his very special friend, Joseph Taylor of Tyner. Together Charlie and Pat shared 8 grandchildren, Jeff, Sarah, Ashley, Laura, Jacob, Benjamin, Kimberly, and Jonathan; and four great-grandchildren, Jeff Jr., Savannah, Ayden, and Chase. Several nieces, nephews, and extended members complete a large family of love. A memorial service was held on his 88th birthday, Wednesday, January 4th, at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel of Miller Funeral Home & Crematory, 735 Virginia Road, Edenton, and was conducted by the Rev. Buck Leary.