Richard Amos Pescevich, 94, passed away Saturday, December 24, 2022 in ECU Health Chowan Hospital. Mr. Pescevich was born in Passaic, NJ on December 25, 1927 and was the son of the late Amos and Frances Lottie Pyra Pescevich. An Army veteran, he later retired as a systems manager with IBM. He was a member of Edenton United Methodist Church, was an active volunteer with the Edenton-Chowan Food Pantry, and was an avid musician. Surviving is his wife of 65 years, Lucille Andersen Pescevich; a daughter, Cathy Lucille Pescevich Kreplin (husband, Gordon) of Kill Devil Hills; a son, Jon Richard Pescevich (wife, Erika) of Chemnitz, Germany; four grandchildren, Stefany, Jennifer, Eva, and Samantha; and five great-grandchildren, Marshall, Maribel, Madelyn, Amelia Lucille, and Maxwell. A memorial service will be held Saturday, January 7, at 11:00 a.m. in Edenton United Methodist Church and will be conducted by his pastor, The Rev. Valerie Tyson. Friends may visit with family in the fellowship hall of the church immediately following the service. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Edenton U.M.C., PO Box 37, Edenton, NC 27932. Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.millerfhc.com.