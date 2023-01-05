John W. Murphy, Jr.

John Worrall Murphy, Jr., 86, of Hertford, NC, passed away Thursday, December 22, 2022 in Elizabeth City Health and Rehabilitation. Mr. Murphy was born on March 29, 1936, and was the son of the late John Worrall Murphy, Sr. and Dorothy Scott Cannon Murphy. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Annis Norfleet Murphy, and by a sister, Catherine Welton. A retired sales representative of building materials and products, he was a member of Virginia Beach Elks Lodge #2268, Virginia Beach Anglers Club, was passionate about fishing, and was happiest when he served as captain of his boat, "Happy Angler". An Army veteran, he had also served in the Marine Corps Reserve. Surviving is his daughter, Leslie Norfleet Murphy Walker (Ian) of Charleston, SC; his son, John W. Murphy, III of Dunedin, FL; three grandchildren, Andrew Walker, Brittnee Hicks (Jason), and Patrick Walker (Allene); and a great-granddaughter, Hayden Taylor Hicks. A gathering for family and friends will be held Saturday, January 7, 2023 from 2:00 to 3:30 p.m. in Miller & Van Essendelft Funeral Home, 1125 Harvey Point Road, Hertford. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, 200 Vesey Street, 28th Floor, New York, NY 10281, or to a charity of one's choice. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.