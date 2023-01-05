ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hertford, NC

John W. Murphy, Jr.

Chowan Herald
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cfJaK_0k3zKmFO00

John Worrall Murphy, Jr., 86, of Hertford, NC, passed away Thursday, December 22, 2022 in Elizabeth City Health and Rehabilitation. Mr. Murphy was born on March 29, 1936, and was the son of the late John Worrall Murphy, Sr. and Dorothy Scott Cannon Murphy. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Annis Norfleet Murphy, and by a sister, Catherine Welton. A retired sales representative of building materials and products, he was a member of Virginia Beach Elks Lodge #2268, Virginia Beach Anglers Club, was passionate about fishing, and was happiest when he served as captain of his boat, "Happy Angler". An Army veteran, he had also served in the Marine Corps Reserve. Surviving is his daughter, Leslie Norfleet Murphy Walker (Ian) of Charleston, SC; his son, John W. Murphy, III of Dunedin, FL; three grandchildren, Andrew Walker, Brittnee Hicks (Jason), and Patrick Walker (Allene); and a great-granddaughter, Hayden Taylor Hicks. A gathering for family and friends will be held Saturday, January 7, 2023 from 2:00 to 3:30 p.m. in Miller & Van Essendelft Funeral Home, 1125 Harvey Point Road, Hertford. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, 200 Vesey Street, 28th Floor, New York, NY 10281, or to a charity of one's choice. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.

Comments / 0

Related
outerbanksvoice.com

Target, Marshalls, Rack Room slated to open in spring

This April, the first Target store in northeastern North Carolina that’s east of Greenville is expected to open its doors in Kill Devil Hills, according to a member of its management team. The 80,000-square-foot store, located at 1901 N. Croatan Highway, has been undergoing an extensive remodel from its...
KILL DEVIL HILLS, NC
WAVY News 10

Community search for Codi Bigsby in Hampton

Community search for Codi Bigsby in Hampton AT 1PM. Norfolk State, led by Camille Downs, ended its MEAC-opener on a 25-6 run to take a 43-34 win over UMES. Old Dominion looked dominant from start to finish in it's win over South Alabama. Virginia Wesleyan loses thriller to Roanoke 65-64.
HAMPTON, VA
WFMY NEWS2

Rock band 'Eagles' add Greensboro tour date

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Welcome to Hotel....Carolina?. Eagles add more Hotel California tour dates in Tampa, Columbia, Knoxville, Newark, and Greensboro. The Eagles will be flying to Greensboro on April 4 and will be performing at the Greensboro Coliseum. Tickets go on presale on Thursday, Jan. 12 at 10 a.m....
GREENSBORO, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

Work begins on future Kitty Hawk Police Department site

Demolition on the former Sentara building in Kitty Hawk began Tuesday, January 2. The site will be the future home of the Kitty Hawk Police Department. Demolition, cleanup and concrete milling work is anticipated to take around six weeks, according to Kitty Hawk town manager Melody Clopton. She also said that in the meantime, the design team has been working with the police department “to assess needs and apply those to the available space. We are close to having this finalized.”
KITTY HAWK, NC
WAVY News 10

Lucas-Burke selected as Portsmouth’s vice mayor

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Lisa Lucas-Burke was selected by Portsmouth City Council on Tuesday to serve as the city’s newest vice mayor. Her nomination came during a special council meeting, ahead of a vote to oust Tonya Chapman from her city manager position. Councilmember Bill Moody motioned to nominate Lucas-Burke and the council vote was unanimous.
PORTSMOUTH, VA
obxtoday.com

Coastal Staffing of Elizabeth City announces January hiring event

The Elizabeth City Branch of Coastal Staffing LLC proudly announces their January 2023 hiring event. Are you looking for a new job or career opportunity? They are here to help! Coastal Staffing offers a variety of positions that will help you gain valuable experience and make money now. Join Coastal...
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
WNCT

Essy’s Sweet Bakery opens in Washington

WASHINGTON, NC (WNCT) — Esmeralda Chavez learned to bake while growing up in Mexico. Now she is passing her skills down to her children through a new business venture: Essy’s Sweet Bakery. “She really just opened this up for us, her daughters,” said Aimee Chavez. “Because even if she isn’t here with us anymore, then […]
WASHINGTON, NC
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com

Smile…you’re on ‘Community Camera’

WINDSOR – Newly elected Bertie County Sheriff Tyrone Ruffin is introducing a program that he hopes will promote a more healthy relationship between citizens and local law enforcement while also deterring criminal activity across the county. The Community Camera Program would allow Bertie residents and business owners to register...
BERTIE COUNTY, NC
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com

Wilson resigns as Gates County Manager

GATESVILLE – Tim Wilson is resigning his position as Gates County Manager. The Gates County Board of Commissioners received that notification today (Thursday). Per a press release sent this afternoon, the release stated that Wilson “resigned under the terms and conditions of his employment contract with the county.” There was no mention within the press release as to why Wilson chose to resign.
GATES COUNTY, NC
WITN

Man charged with attempted murder in Martin County

MARTIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A man has been charged with attempted first degree murder after a shooting last month in Martin County. Renaldo Armond, of Fort Bragg, was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force. The Martin County Sheriff’s Office said the shooting happened back on...
MARTIN COUNTY, NC
WAVY News 10

Chesapeake crash injures 3, including officer

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – Three people were injured – including a police officer – in a crash involving a police vehicle, Chesapeake Police said Saturday morning. One man was ejected from a vehicle and was taken to a local hospital with severe injuries, Chesapeake Police said. Another woman in the same vehicle was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries, and the officer involved was also taken to the hospital with minor injuries, Chesapeake Police said.
CHESAPEAKE, VA
Chowan Herald

Chowan Herald

Edenton, NC
514
Followers
1K+
Post
60K+
Views
ABOUT

Located in the Josephine Leary building in historic downtown Edenton, the Chowan Herald is a weekly publication owned by Adams Publishing Company. The North Carolina Press Association member and award-winning newspaper has covered Chowan County since Aug. 30, 1934. It recently expanded coverage to include eastern Washington counties, as well as Tyrrell and Hyde counties

 https://www.dailyadvance.com/chowan/

Comments / 0

Community Policy