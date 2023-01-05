John Frederick "Little Johnny" Ammann, Jr., 77, of Edenton Primetime Retirement Center, died Tuesday, December 27, 2022 in ECU Health Chowan Hospital. Little Johnny was born in Honolulu, Hawaii on July 4, 1945 and was the son of the late John F., Sr. and Hazel Wright Ammann. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a niece, Stacey Copeland Priest. Surviving are two sisters, Rhonda Copeland (husband, Durwood) and Freida Doubts (husband, Jim), both of Tyner; a brother, Duanne F. Ammann (wife, Teri) of Sunbury; two nieces, Valerie and Melissa; three nephews, Jimmy, E.J., and Paul; and other extended family and friends. Funeral services were held Sunday, January 1st, at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel of Miller Funeral Home & Crematory, 735 Virginia Road, and were conducted by longtime family friend, The Rev. Bernie Hurdle. The burial followed in Beaver Hill Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family at Rhonda and Durwood's home, 126 Sign Pine Road, Tyner. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com. Paper Price: