Robert Maurice "Bobby" Riddick, 85, of 449 Two Mile Desert Road, died Thursday, December 29, 2022 in Sentara Albemarle Medical Center, Elizabeth City. Mr. Riddick was born in Gates County on February 3, 1937, and was the son of the late Johnnie Alfred "Jack" Riddick and Desma Mae Hendrix Riddick. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Donald Riddick. Formerly employed as the Director of the Motor Pool at Harvey Point Defense Testing Facility, in earlier years he worked with both Edenton Tractor and Shawboro Tractor companies. Many will remember the shop in his back yard where at night he worked for area farmers on their equipment. He was a member of Mt. Sinai Baptist Church. Surviving is his wife of 63 years, Doris Jean Morgan Riddick; two daughters, Patti White (Stan) and Kimberly Liverman (Doug), both of Hertford; a brother, J.J. Riddick (Shirley) of Suffolk, VA; and a sister-in-law, Mary Alice Riddick of Edenton. Also surviving are five grandchildren, Ashley Riddick (Brian), Towe White, Sumner Ambrose (Zack), Riley Cox, and Haden Cox; and nine great-grandchildren, Logan Basnight, Brandon, Ashley, and Bristyl Riddick, Adalynn Ambrose, Anaya Herlihy, and Brock, Caryss, and Aiden White. Funeral services were held Monday, January 2nd, at 2:00 p.m. in Mt. Sinai Baptist Church and were conducted by his pastor, The Rev. Howard Sutton. A private burial followed in Cedarwood Cemetery. Friends visited with the family in the fellowship hall immediately following the service and all other times at the residence. Memorial contributions may be made to Mt. Sinai Baptist Church, 389 Swamp Road, or to Perquimans EMS, P.O. Box 563, both in Hertford, NC 27944. Miller & Van Essendelft Funeral and Cremation Providers, 1125 Harvey Point Road, Hertford, is assisting the family with arrangements, and online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.