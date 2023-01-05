ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hertford, NC

Robert Maurice "Bobby" Riddick

The Perquimans Weekly
The Perquimans Weekly
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4768ZZ_0k3zKdIr00

Robert Maurice "Bobby" Riddick, 85, of 449 Two Mile Desert Road, died Thursday, December 29, 2022 in Sentara Albemarle Medical Center, Elizabeth City. Mr. Riddick was born in Gates County on February 3, 1937, and was the son of the late Johnnie Alfred "Jack" Riddick and Desma Mae Hendrix Riddick. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Donald Riddick. Formerly employed as the Director of the Motor Pool at Harvey Point Defense Testing Facility, in earlier years he worked with both Edenton Tractor and Shawboro Tractor companies. Many will remember the shop in his back yard where at night he worked for area farmers on their equipment. He was a member of Mt. Sinai Baptist Church. Surviving is his wife of 63 years, Doris Jean Morgan Riddick; two daughters, Patti White (Stan) and Kimberly Liverman (Doug), both of Hertford; a brother, J.J. Riddick (Shirley) of Suffolk, VA; and a sister-in-law, Mary Alice Riddick of Edenton. Also surviving are five grandchildren, Ashley Riddick (Brian), Towe White, Sumner Ambrose (Zack), Riley Cox, and Haden Cox; and nine great-grandchildren, Logan Basnight, Brandon, Ashley, and Bristyl Riddick, Adalynn Ambrose, Anaya Herlihy, and Brock, Caryss, and Aiden White. Funeral services were held Monday, January 2nd, at 2:00 p.m. in Mt. Sinai Baptist Church and were conducted by his pastor, The Rev. Howard Sutton. A private burial followed in Cedarwood Cemetery. Friends visited with the family in the fellowship hall immediately following the service and all other times at the residence. Memorial contributions may be made to Mt. Sinai Baptist Church, 389 Swamp Road, or to Perquimans EMS, P.O. Box 563, both in Hertford, NC 27944. Miller & Van Essendelft Funeral and Cremation Providers, 1125 Harvey Point Road, Hertford, is assisting the family with arrangements, and online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.

Comments / 0

Related
outerbanksvoice.com

Missing Williamston man found dead in Manteo; details unclear

Details are not immediately available, but according to multiple reports, a Williamston man was found deceased in Manteo on Jan. 5. A social media post by the young man’s aunt was circulated on social media in the Manteo and larger Outer Banks area on Jan. 7. Hope Coffield Harris...
MANTEO, NC
WAVY News 10

Church guard thwarts catalytic converter theft in Chesapeake

WAVY News 10's Julie Millet reports. Church guard thwarts catalytic converter theft in …. WAVY News 10's Julie Millet reports. Suffolk Fire & Rescue said Emergency Communications was contacted at 10:11 p.m. and the first unit arrived at 10:20 p.m., with Engine 2 finding light smoke showing from the front door of the home. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/fire-damages-home-on-jackson-road-in-suffolk/
CHESAPEAKE, VA
thecoastlandtimes.com

Work begins on future Kitty Hawk Police Department site

Demolition on the former Sentara building in Kitty Hawk began Tuesday, January 2. The site will be the future home of the Kitty Hawk Police Department. Demolition, cleanup and concrete milling work is anticipated to take around six weeks, according to Kitty Hawk town manager Melody Clopton. She also said that in the meantime, the design team has been working with the police department “to assess needs and apply those to the available space. We are close to having this finalized.”
KITTY HAWK, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Target, Marshalls, Rack Room slated to open in spring

This April, the first Target store in northeastern North Carolina that’s east of Greenville is expected to open its doors in Kill Devil Hills, according to a member of its management team. The 80,000-square-foot store, located at 1901 N. Croatan Highway, has been undergoing an extensive remodel from its...
KILL DEVIL HILLS, NC
WAVY News 10

Community search for Codi Bigsby in Hampton

Community search for Codi Bigsby in Hampton AT 1PM. Norfolk State, led by Camille Downs, ended its MEAC-opener on a 25-6 run to take a 43-34 win over UMES. Old Dominion looked dominant from start to finish in it's win over South Alabama. Virginia Wesleyan loses thriller to Roanoke 65-64.
HAMPTON, VA
wcti12.com

Man arrested, charged with murder of Pitt County woman

GREENVILLE, Pitt County — The Greenville Police Department has arrested 64-year-old Dennis Leon Marshall and charged him with an open count of murder in the death of Barbara Fenner. Marshall was arrested in Ahoskie Friday, Jan. 6, 2023.
GREENVILLE, NC
WAVY News 10

State Police: 2 dead in Suffolk plane crash, victims identified

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Two people are dead as the result of a plane crash in Suffolk Saturday afternoon, Virginia State Police said. A small passenger plane crashed around 12:16 p.m., according to Virginia State Police and Suffolk Fire & Rescue, and the plane was engulfed in fire after the crash in an area a quarter-mile off of Carolina Road.
SUFFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

ODU player collapses during game

Imo Essien fell to the ground during Old Dominion's road game at Georgia Southern. Trainers from both programs tended to the sophomore, who was evaluated, was responsive, and after being helped to hit feet, rejoined his team during halftime and sat on the bench the remainder of the game. ODU...
NORFOLK, VA
The Perquimans Weekly

The Perquimans Weekly

Hertford, NC
501
Followers
1K+
Post
66K+
Views
ABOUT

The Perquimans Weekly is a weekly publication based in Hertford, North Carolina. It covers Perquimans County.

 https://www.dailyadvance.com/perquimans/

Comments / 0

Community Policy