Ronald E. Wingerter

Ronald Earl "Ron" Wingerter, 91, of Hertford, NC, passed away Wednesday, December 28, 2022 in his home. Mr. Wingerter was born in Newark, NJ on September 13, 1931, and was the son of the late Jacob and Selma Wingerter. A graduate of West Orange High in New Jersey, he furthered his education at Wyoming Seminary Prep and completed his studies at Duke University. He proudly served in the Marine Corps, retiring as a Captain. For many years he was employed in public relations and marketing in the engineering industry. Memberships and community service that he enjoyed included service as the vice president of the American Cancer Society in New Jersey, as a former council member in Peapack-Gladstone, NJ, and as a founding member of the Newark-Ironbound Kiwanis Club. Upon his move to Hertford, he enjoyed membership in Holy Trinity Episcopal Church. Surviving are his wife of 24 years, Susan Wingerter; two daughters, Heidi Ann Morgan and Heather Noel Mitchell (Michael); and a brother, David Wingerter (Luise). Also surviving are Susan's three children, Dana Niosi (Greg); John Neumann; and Douglas Neumann (Meaghen). Together Ron and Susan shared 10 grandchildren. A memorial service was held Monday, January 2nd at 11:00 a.m. in Holy Trinity Episcopal Church and was conducted by The Rev. Robert W. Beauchamp. Friends visited with the family in the parish hall of the church immediately following the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959. Miller & Van Essendelft Funeral and Cremation Providers, 1125 Harvey Point Road, Hertford, is assisting the family with arrangements, and online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.