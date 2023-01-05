ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chocowinity, NC

Charles Edward "Eddie" Rogerson

Bertie Ledger-Advance
Bertie Ledger-Advance
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ll776_0k3zKaeg00

Charles Edward "Eddie" Rogerson, 69, of Chocowinity, NC, passed away at ECU Health Center in Greenville on Monday, December 26, 2022 after a hard-fought battle with cancer. Eddie was born in Williamston, NC, on September 15, 1953 to Carroll Gray and Louise Corey Rogerson. Eddie is survived by his wife, Vickie Rogerson, his children, Kyle Rogerson and Margot Roberts and his siblings, Nola Pritchett (Frankie Pritchett), Emily Nelson, and Gray Rogerson (Leeanne Rogerson). He was preceded in death by his parents, his grandparents, Gilbert and Ethel Rogerson and Edward and Elsie Corey, and his step-daughter, Jenna Williamson and step-son Christopher Peel. Throughout his life, Eddie was a devoted sports fan, as player and later as coach. In January 1977, he began working for Lilley International where he remained a devoted employee and eventual General Sales Manager. He enjoyed his shop and was a master woodworker. He also loved his time spent on a boat navigating the waterways of Eastern North Carolina. The family received friends at Biggs Funeral Home in Williamston on Thursday, December 29, 2022 from 6:30PM to 8:00PM. The funeral service was held at 11:00AM at the funeral home on Friday, December 30, 2022 with burial following at Tice Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider making a contribution to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
carolinacoastonline.com

Area Death Notices - Jan. 5, 6 & 7

Myrna Frances Smith, 82, of Newport, NC passed away at her home on January 7, 2023, with her beloved husband by her side. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, January 11th at Cedar Grove Cemetery, officiated by Pastor Joseph Parker. The family will receive friends at the cemetery following the service.
NEWPORT, NC
wcti12.com

Body found in Greenville, believed to be Khalil Jefferson

GREENVILLE, Pitt County — Volunteers have been searching for more than a month for 22-year-old Khalil Jefferson. Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, search efforts ended after the discovery of human remains at Green Springs Park, where he was last reportedly seen. Just last week, pleading words from Jefferson's mother "We...
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

First-ever tattoo shop opens in Kinston

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - A new tattoo shop is open today in Kinston - the first one the city’s ever had. We stopped by to hear from business owners and city leaders. “Happy to be downtown, happy to be back in Kinston. It’s a big move,” said owner Brandon Corey.
KINSTON, NC
WITN

Eastern Carolina residents hope to score $940 million jackpot

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Mega Millions is back and closing in on a billion dollars. Many people here in Eastern Carolina have been buying up the Mega Millions tickets. We asked one worker what she has been seeing over the week since the jackpot has increased. Stephanie Lowe, Assistant...
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WNCT

Man arrested in concealment of death charge in Lenoir County

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – The Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office has arrested and charged a man with concealment of death after finding a woman dead. Around 7 p.m. on Friday, deputies responded to Deanswood Drive in Kinston to find Carla Lee Soula, 42, dead inside her home. On Saturday, the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office located and […]
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
wcti12.com

Pitt County teens found safe

GREENVILLE, Pitt County — Both Pitt County teens, Charles Squires and Sarah Cannon, have been found and are safe. Previous: Law enforcement in Pitt County are looking for two runaway juveniles. Police are asking farmers and hunters who have trail cams in the D.H. Conley, Eastern Pines, Simpson and...
PITT COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Planet Fitness coming to Washington

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A Planet Fitness location is set to open in Washington this summer. The gym will be located in a currently-vacant storefront near the intersection of U.S. Hwy. 264 and Clarks Neck Road. Brandon Gonzalez, marketing manager with Planet Fitness franchise group Excel Fitness, said the anticipated start of construction on the […]
WASHINGTON, NC
thewashingtondailynews.com

Update: Missing person located

*UPDATE, 01/06/23: Brittney Dudley has been located in Greenville, NC. The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing person. Twenty-one-year-old Brittney Dudley was last seen at her residence on the Cherry Road in Washington around 11:50 AM on 12/24/22. Brittney was seen wearing a pink/brown/white sweater, black leggings, and black tennis shoes. Brittney is approximately 5’ 9” tall and weighs approximately 270 lbs. Brittney has long brown hair with blonde highlights and green eyes.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
wcti12.com

Christmas Day death ruled accidental after autopsy

KINSTON, Lenoir County — The Kinston Police Department and county medical examiner's office have ruled a Christmas Day death on Riley Road as accidental. They said the autopsy report showed that a man died due to injuries consistent with a fall and that no foul play was detected. At...
KINSTON, NC
neusenews.com

40-acre brush fire in southern Lenoir County

According to Lenoir County Emergency Services, Lenoir County Fire Departments and the North Carolina Forestry Service are actively working to contain a large brush fire just outside of Deep Run, NC. Lenoir County 911 received a call at approximately 1:39 this afternoon reporting a field fire in the area of Tulls Mill Rd and Old Pink Hill Rd. Firefighters arrived on scene to find approximately 25-30 acres on fire and progressing toward the wood line. Due to the winds, the fire has now grown to approximately 40 acres in size.
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
WITN

POLICE: Man found dead outside Kinston home on Christmas ruled accident

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Police say a man found outside his Kinston home on Christmas died from an accident. A roommate found Kenneth Jackson dead at their home on Riley Road that afternoon. Police originally said the 59-year-old man’s death was suspicious, but after getting results back on his autopsy...
KINSTON, NC
wcti12.com

Man arrested, charged with murder of Pitt County woman

GREENVILLE, Pitt County — The Greenville Police Department has arrested 64-year-old Dennis Leon Marshall and charged him with an open count of murder in the death of Barbara Fenner. Marshall was arrested in Ahoskie Friday, Jan. 6, 2023.
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Rocky Mount police investigate homicide

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) -Rocky Mount police say they’re investigating a homicide after responding to a call about a fight and finding a man dead. Police say around 8:22 pm Thursday, officers responded to the 1200 block of Hargrove Street in reference to a fight in progress. When officers...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
neusenews.com

Riley Road suspicious death on Christmas Day ruled accidental

In reference to the media release sent on 12/25/22 regarding the suspicious death on Riley Rd. The autopsy was completed on 01/04/23 and after conferring with the Medical Examiners’ Office it has been determined that the cause of death will be ruled as accidental. The injuries sustained by Kenneth Jackson, 59, of Kinston were consistent with a fall and no foul play was detected. At this time, there is no concern for public safety and this case has been closed.
KINSTON, NC
neusenews.com

Traffic stops lead to multiple arrests

Neuse News is a locally-owned small business startup in downtown Kinston. Our goal is to provide free, hyper-local news to Lenoir, Greene and Jones counties. The kind of news our grandparents read in a format fit for today's times. We provide this by having supportive advertisers and we encourage you...
KINSTON, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Misplaced Mutts cares for dog that survives fatal house fire

CARTERET COUNTY — A dog that survived a house fire that occurred Dec. 29 in New Bern continues to be cared for by a foster family associated with Misplaced Mutts, an animal welfare and adoption group in Carteret County. Sport, which sustained serious burns during the fire that killed...
NEW BERN, NC
Bertie Ledger-Advance

Bertie Ledger-Advance

Windsor, NC
470
Followers
822
Post
44K+
Views
ABOUT

The Bertie Ledger-Advance is a North Carolina Press Association award-winning weekly newspaper published every Thursday by Adams Publishing Group Eastern North Carolina. Our coverage area is Bertie County, NC with the office being located in the beautiful downtown Windsor, NC.

 https://www.dailyadvance.com/bertie/

Comments / 0

Community Policy