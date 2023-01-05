ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington, NC

Gwendolyn Harrington Bland

Bertie Ledger-Advance
Bertie Ledger-Advance
 3 days ago

Gwendolyn Harrington Bland, 87, passed away December 21, 2022, at Coble Creek Healthcare & Rehabilitation in Burlington, NC, after a brief illness. Gwen was born on May 30, 1935, in Lewiston, NC, the daughter of Leon Gay Harrington and Gwendolyn Butler Harrington. She graduated from Woman's College of the University of North Carolina (now UNC-Greensboro) in 1957, and in 1962 received a Master’s in Teaching from UNC-Chapel Hill. From 1958 to 1964, Gwen taught high school English in Hampton, VA; Winston-Salem, NC; and Burlington. She married William Otis (Bill) Bland in 1964, and retired from teaching to be a full-time homemaker and amazing mother to their two sons, John and David. The Bland family relocated from Burlington to Winston-Salem in 1967, and finally to Charlotte in 1981, where she was a proud 30-year volunteer at the Mint Museum of Art. In 2014, she moved back to Burlington and was a beloved resident in independent living at Twin Lakes Community. Gwen is survived by her sons, John Harrington Bland (Katie), of Stamford, CT; David Wade Bland, of Chapel Hill; beloved granddaughter, Ada Bland; her sister, Catherine Barnes Brett of Atlantic Beach, NC; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. She is preceded in death by her husband Bill in 2005 and her sister, Patricia Hair, in 2018. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Condolences may be offered online at www.richandthompson.com.

