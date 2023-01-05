Nature Center Notes: Celebrate National Bird Day!

National Bird Day is Jan. 5, a day where Americans can celebrate their love of birds. Did you know that North Carolina is home to 475 different bird species? That includes raptors, waterfowl, songbirds, and more. Many wild songbirds, as well as several resident birds of prey, call the WNC Nature Center home, including red-tailed hawks, barn owls, a turkey vulture, and a great horned owl.

Like most of the animals at the Nature Center, our raptors live here because they cannot survive on their own in the wild. Our birds of prey have permanent injuries that have been healed while under the care of a wildlife rehabilitator, but still prevent them from being successful hunters. For example, our turkey vulture, Buzz, has a healed wing injury that prevents him from soaring, an essential behavior that allows vultures to conserve energy and look for food.

Take a closer look at this diurnal (most active during the day) raptor. Turkey vultures have pink, bald heads and black bodies, with lighter colored feathers along their wings (visible while soaring). Their 6-foot wingspan allows them to coast on wind currents and thermals. It’s a myth that when vultures are circling, they are waiting for an animal to die. Vultures soar in circles because they are smelling for food, or they have spotted food on the ground and they are waiting for other scavengers to stop eating the carrion so they can begin feasting. Their bald heads allow them to eat rotting flesh without the hassle of head feathers getting dirty. Turkey vultures are also one of the only birds to have a sense of smell, which is great for sniffing out their food.

Turkey vultures play an important role in our natural world by acting as nature’s cleanup crew. This keeps our world smelling fresh and helps to decrease the spread of disease.

An easy way you can help birds of prey in the wild is not to throw trash out of your car window while driving. Even compostable garbage, like apple cores, can attract rodents to the side of the road. Birds of prey will target these rodents and unfortunately get struck by passing vehicles.

In next month's Nature Center Notes, we will take a close look at the nocturnal raptor species that live at the WNC Nature Center. In the meantime, stop by the Nature Center and say hi to Buzz.