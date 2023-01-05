ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whitewater, WI

WIAC women's basketball: UW-Whitewater starts slow before rallying, holding on for victory

By Tom Miller Special to APG
Daily Jefferson County Union
Daily Jefferson County Union
 3 days ago

WHITEWATER—UW-Whitewater made just enough plays in the fourth quarter to hold off visiting UW-Stevens Point 55-52 in a Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference women’s basketball game Wednesday night.

The Warhawks improved to 2-1 in the WIAC, which is good for third place behind 3-0 co-leaders Eau Claire and Stout. Whitewater, 11-3, plays at Eau Claire at 5 p.m. Saturday.

Warhawks coach Keri Carollo watched her squad stumble out of the starting gate Wednesday. The visiting Pointers scored the game’s first eight points and led 12-2 with just 2½ minutes left in the quarter.

The Warhawks shut out the Pointers for the final 3:53 of the quarter and baskets by Kacie Carollo and Maggie Trautsch got the Warhawks to within 12-6 going into the second quarter.

That was enough to steady the home team. Two free throws by Aleah Grundahl finally put the Warhawks on top 22-21, and Whitewater led at halftime 27-25.

Kacie Carollo’s 3-point basket and Grundahl’s layup put Whitewater ahead 36-29 in the third quarter. The Pointers responded and trailed by only two points 39-37 going into the final 10 minutes.

The Pointers took their only lead of the second half at 42-41, but two free throws by Trautsch gave the Warhawks the lead for good at 43-42 with 8:19 left.

While the Warhawks never lost the lead, their biggest advantage in that remaining time was five points at 54-49 with 50 seconds left on a basket by Yssa Sto. Domingo.

Sto. Domingo led the Warhawks with 12 points, while Grundahl had 11.

Whitewater had a 42-29 rebounding edge. Abby Belschner led the team with 10.

UW-WHITEWATER 55, UW-STEVENS POINT 52

UW-Stevens Point (52)—Pfeifer, 6-4-18; Gawlitta, 1-0-2; Nies, 1-3-5; Krueger, 1-1-3; Thomson, 4-5-14; Slowik, 2-1-6; McIntyre, 2-0-4. Totals: 17-14-52.

UW-Whitewater (55)—Trautsch, 3-3-9; Carollo, 2-4-9; Sto. Domingo, 4-2-12; Grundahl, 3-5-11; Belschner, 3-1-7; Oloffson, 0-2-2; Baumgartner, 2-1-5. Totals: 17-18-55.

UW-Stevens Point 12 13 12 15—52

UW-Whitewater 6 21 12 16—55

3-point goals—SP 4 (Pfeifer 2, Thomson, Slowik), W 3 (Carollo, Sto. Domingo 2). Rebounds—SP 29 (Thomson 8), W 42 (Belschner 10). Assists—SP 6 (Krueger 3), W 6 (Carollo 4). Free throws missed—SP 8, W 5. Total fouls—SP 24, W 21.

