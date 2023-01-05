Read full article on original website
Related
Earl Boen, Actor in ‘The Terminator’ Movies, Dies at 81
Earl Boen, a veteran character and voice actor best known for his role as Dr. Peter Silberman in “The Terminator” movies, died Thursday in Hawaii. He was 81. The actor was diagnosed with stage four lung cancer in the fall of 2022, according to a friend of Boen’s and his family. Boen starred in “The Terminator,” “Terminator 2: Judgement Day” and “Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines” as Dr. Silberman, a criminal psychologist who was brought in to interrogate Michael Biehn’s Kyle Reese in the first film. He also appeared in archive footage in 2019’s “Terminator: Dark Fate.” Born on...
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Sci-Fi News: Hugh Jackman unveils surprise new superhero role as the real origins of Luke Skywalker in ‘Star Wars’ are revealed
A brand new year is upon us, and a bunch of exciting new sci-fi movies and TV shows are already coming our way. First up, Star Wars fans have already got a fresh season of a returning animated series to tuck into, one which could tie into the wider saga, as Hugh Jackman previews his other upcoming superhero project that you probably had no idea existed until now. Last but not least, Mark Hamill spills the secrets of the true beginnings of Luke Skywalker. Let’s dig in…
The Witcher: Liam Hemsworth looks great as Geralt in new image
It’s officially 2023 and while many of us are looking ahead to what this year will bring, it’s also a popular time to reflect on the year that’s passed - and Henry Cavill certainly wasn’t short of shock news to process in 2022. The actor announced...
James Bond fans are seriously torn over new 007 frontrunner
Earlier this week, another big actor emerged as a potential James Bond frontrunner, and fans are incredibly divided. It’s rumoured that Aaron Taylor-Johnson, the English actor perhaps best known for his roles in Kick-Ass (as the titular character) and as Wanda’s brother, Pietro Maximoff, in Avengers: Age of Ultron had a meeting with James Bond producer Barbara Broccoli, and it apparently went well. It hasn’t been confirmed if this is true, but it’s got everyone thinking about the possibility, and as Digital Spy reports, some definitely like it more than others.
wegotthiscovered.com
Brie Larson’s other big comic book movie finds a new home on Netflix
Brie Larson is now synonymous with the role of Captain Marvel and the seemingly never-ending Marvel Cinematic Universe, but the 2019 film wasn’t her first outing in comic book silliness. Her first was none other than cult favorite Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, released nearly a decade earlier. The...
Netflix has announced 13 brand new shows coming out in 2023 (so far). See them all here.
The streaming service has announced at least 13 series that will premiere in the new year, including "That '90s Show" and "Kaleidoscope."
wegotthiscovered.com
Disney Plus puts an end to the ‘Wakanda Forever’ streaming date debate
The back-and-forth over the streaming release date for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has seemingly seen its conclusion, with Disney Plus putting out the fire perhaps inadvertently. Wakanda Forever failed to crack the billion dollar mark many had expected for such a much-anticipated sequel, although grossing $820 million is hardly anything...
Popculture
Netflix's First 2023 Cancellation Ends Cult Sci-Fi Thriller After One Season
The Netflix sci-fi mystery 1899 will not be renewed for a second season. The series was created by Jantjee Friese and Baran bo Odar, the couple behind Netflix's first German-language original, Dark. Unlike other canceled Netflix shows, 1899 did very well with viewers after its Nov. 17 debut. Emily Beecham...
James Gunn confirms new DC details about Wonder Woman and his upcoming slate
Wonder Woman will be part of the new DCU, James Gunn says
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Sets Disney+ Streaming Date After 82-Day Theatrical Window
Don’t say Disney isn’t a practitioner of theatrical windows: Their $821M-plus grossing Marvel Studios hit Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will finally land on Disney on Feb. 1, 82 days after its U.S. theatrical release. The movie opened on Nov. 11 to a stateside gross of $181.3M, $331.6M WW. While the previous Bob Chapek-led era of Disney collapsed windows on Marvel’s Black Widow, with a theatrical day-and-date release on Disney+ (though had a paid tier for subscribers) during the pandemic in 2021, the studio backed off on such practices on future Marvel titles after a legal entanglement with that pic’s star...
How Amazon Could 'Steal' Season 2 of Netflix's Hottest Show
When it comes to popular intellectual property, Amazon's (AMZN) - Get Free Report streaming service, Prime Video, has really been coming up in the world. Sure, it's nowhere near as established as Netflix (NFLX) - Get Free Report or Disney (DIS) - Get Free Report. But the streamer has seen some success with original programming, from its early series like "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" to its far more cynical take on the comic book superhero genre "The Boys". Most recently, the streaming platform hit the IP big time when it produced "Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power".
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Fantasy News: Netflix cancels yet another fantasy favorite and initiates a firestorm online
Netflix’s seeming commitment to scrubbing its selection of every fantasy offering is spurring pushback from its user base, many of whom were furious to learn of yet another high-profile cancellation. The streamer has canceled a huge number of popular fantasy properties over the last two years, and 1899 is...
wegotthiscovered.com
A $225 million fantasy that lived up to expectations by cratering at the box office returns from streaming exile
At no point during the entire existence of 2013’s 47 Ronin did anyone outwith the production seem convinced in the slightest that it stood any chance of being a success, which leads you to wonder why Universal spent so much money making it in the first place. Hiring a...
CNET
The Absolute Best Horror Movies on Hulu
Need the perfect chiller to watch? Hulu's got you covered. Below is a list of great horror flicks on the streaming service that'll fit right into your binge-watching queue. But before we get into that, let's cover some worthy alternates. Hulu is home to Swedish vampire story Let the Right...
Sony And Honda's EV Collab Is Officially Called Afeela, But It's Still A Long Way Away
The joint venture between Sony and Honda will produce Afeela, the name of the tech-packed prototype luxury EV the companies introduced at CES 2023.
Front Mission 1st: Remake (Switch) Review: I Dig Giant Robots
Pros Extremely difficult to stop playing Becomes very satisfying once things begin to “click” Updated play mode and visuals are nice additions Feels right at home in handheld mode Cons Should cater more to pilot specifications Combat randomness can be frustrating Managing units between battles can be clunky.
Lenovo's Project Chronos Concept Is Like Kinect Rebooted For The WFH Generation
With the exception of the Wii, motion control has yet to rack up any sort of business success. Xbox's Kinect, Playstation Move, and various virtual reality setups including the Meta Quest 2 and Quest Pro have included them as features, but motion controls still have yet to seriously impact the video gaming landscape. They still show up in the occasional Nintendo Switch game like Fortnite but are largely forgettable. The primary selling point for motion control as a concept, a new way to interact with devices, has been simply uninteresting in practice.
BMW's Color-Changing Concept Car Previews A Full Windshield Display Headed To Production
The latest in a wild concept car series, the BMW i Vision Dee delivers a user-selected color-changing exterior and a full windshield display.
BMW's E Ink Car Wrap Just Took The Leap Into Color
BMW's E Ink car wrap continues to evolve, going beyond the standard black and white of the original and dipping into a more vast spectrum of color.
Oddworld: Soulstorm (Switch) Review: Some Patience Required
Nintendo Switch has the latest release from Oddworld Inhabitants in the game Oddworld: Soulstorm -- a sort of remake of the original game. It's... sort of OK.
SlashGear
61K+
Followers
22K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
SlashGear is a blog dedicated to highlighting the latest and greatest in technology and automotive.https://www.slashgear.com
Comments / 0