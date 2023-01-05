WIAC men's basketball: UW-Whitewater's rebounding helps it beat UW-Stevens Point

STEVENS POINT—Drew Fisher scored 18 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to lead UW-Whitewater to a 79-76 victory over UW-Stevens Point in a Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference men’s basketball game Wednesday night.

The victory, the Warhawks’ seventh straight, improving Whitewater’s WIAC record to 2-1 and overall mark to 11-3.

“We’re definitely getting better,” Warhawk coach Pat Miller said. “We made some good offensive adjustments early in the second half.

“We’re playing well, but there are certainly things we can improve on.”

The game was close throughout. The visiting Warhawks led 37-35 at halftime.

Delvin Barnstable, who finished with 13 points, hit a 3-point shot to put the Warhawks ahead 49-41 with 15:21 left in regulation, but the Pointers were able to tie the game at 52-all just three minutes later.

From there, the Warhawks were able to grab enough offensive rebounds to stay ahead but not pull away.

“Rebounding was a key tonight,” Miller said. “We really did a good job on the offensive glass, especially in the second half.”

Fischer, a 6-foot-1 sophomore guard out of Oconomowoc, led the way with five offensive boards.

“He’s rebounded well all year,” Miller said. “I thought offensively, he made some really good decisions. He did a great job attacking the basket, getting to the free throw line and converting those.

“He’s played well all year, but this was probably his most complete game”

Jameer Barker contributed 16 points in the victory, including two 3-point shots.

Trevon Chislom added 13 points, including a key 3-pointer with 57 seconds left that put the Warhawks ahead 79-73. The Pointers possessed the ball with 26 seconds remaining but put up two errant 3-point attempts in the final seconds.

The Warhawks are in a four-way tie for first in the WIAC. They play UW-Eau Claire, also 2-1, at 5 p.m. Saturday at home.

UW-WHITEWATER 79, UW-STEVENS POINT 76

UW-Whitewater (79)—Barker, 6-2-16; M. Barnstable, 1-1-3; D. Barnstable, 5-2-13; Capstran, 1-1-3; Chislom, 4-4-13; Lambert, 1-0-2; Pytleski, 3-0-6; Hoytink, 2-1-5; Fisher, 6-6-18. Totals: 29-17-79.

UW-Stevens Point (76)—Mootz, 7-2-20; Buchanan, 4-0-8; Timm, 5-5-16; Vander Velden, 0-2-2; Makinen, 3-1-8; Coleman, 5-0-10; Warden, 4-0-8; Genrich, 2-0-4. Totals: 30-10-76.

Halftime—Whitewater 37-35. 3-point goals—W 4 (Barker 2, D. Barnstable, Chislom), SP 6 (Mootz 4, Timm, Makinen). Rebounds—W 37 (Fisher 10), SP 24 (Timm 4). Assists: W 14 (D. Barnstable 4), SP 14 (Buchanan and Makinen, 3 each). Free throws missed—W 3, SP 7. Total fouls—W 17, SP 16. Fouled out—M. Barnstable.