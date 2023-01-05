ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, KS

Kansas' Kersgieter, Franklin and Jackson lead Jayhawks to dominant victory

By Andy Mitts
Blue Wings Rising
Blue Wings Rising
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MI9jB_0k3zIcUY00

Kansas gets their tenth double-digit victory of the season as the Jayhawk seniors come alive early against the Texas Tech Lady Raiders

The Kansas Jayhawks brought three players to Big 12 Media Days expecting them to be the leaders that would help this team accomplish more this season than they have in a decade. And during the early stretch of the season, each member of the senior trio of Taiyanna Jackson, Holly Kersgieter and Zakiyah Franklin had put the team on their shoulders and carried them to victory. But they had yet to put it all together at the same time, until tonight.

Kersgieter and Franklin led all scorers with 26 points each, including 14 in the first half for Kersgieter and 13 in the first half for Franklin. Not to be outdone, Taiyanna Jackson had her ninth double double of the season, tallying 15 points and 18 rebounds, including 10 of those rebounds in a dominant first quarter. And those three were all Kansas needed in a dominant 77-59 victory over the Texas Tech Lady Raiders.

The Jayhawks got started quickly, scoring the first eight points of the game in less than three minutes. Kersgieter hit two three point shots after Jackson started the scoring with a layup. But even when Texas Tech finally got on the board, Kansas didn't stop, storming out to a 10 point lead on Kersgieter's third made three of the quarter at the buzzer.

But just as important in the first quarter was the contributions of Jackson. In the first two minutes of the game, she already had tallied both an offensive and defensive rebound, was credited with a steal, and had a made basket. And her dominance continued as she pulled down four offensive rebounds and six defensive rebounds in the period.

The second quarter was all about Franklin, as she went 5-7 from the field and scored 11 points in the period. She was able to drive to the basket seemingly at will for good shot after good shot, and Texas Tech didn't have an answer for her. The Jayhawks went into the half up by 14. At half, all 32 points scored by the Jayhawks came from those three players.

In the second half, not much changed for the Jayhawks. But Texas Tech started making shots, closing the gap to just 9 after an 8-0 run midway through the period. But Ioanna Chatzileonti scored her only two points on the night on two free throws to end the run, and then Kersgieter and Franklin chipped in to push the lead all the way back to 15. A Franklin shot at the end of the quarter put the Jayhawks up 13 going into the final period.

In the 4th, Kansas left no doubt, with the three seniors pushing the issue and growing the lead all the way to 21 before giving way to the rest of the team to finish out the victory.

While the offensive performances were impressive, the entire team was extremely active on defense, with Texas Tech players routinely cut off on drives and having to take poor shots just to avoid a shot clock violation.

Bre'Amber Scott was able to score 21 on the night, but everyone else was pretty much held in check. Jasmin Shavers scored 11 points, but needed 10 shots to do it.

Up next for the Jayhawks is a ranked matchup against the Baylor Bears. Tipoff is scheduled for 4pm Central on Saturday January 7th in Allen Fieldhouse. The game will be broadcast on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.

Join the discussion! Come talk about this or any of our articles on the Blue Wing Rising Discord Server .

Follow Blue Wings Rising on Twitter .

Listen to the official podcast of Blue Wings Rising: The Rock Chalk Podcast .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
DVM 360

Texas Tech welcomes new faculty member

The newest addition to Texas Tech will help students hone their surgical skills. Texas Tech University School of Veterinary Medicine announced that Robin Carlson, BSN, DVM, will join its faculty. With 25 years of experience in veterinary medicine, Carlson is prepared to teach students how to work on all types of large and small animals.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Lubbock, You Are NOT Allowed to Put These Things In A Dumpster

I'm pretty sick of the "every man for himself" mentality bleeding out in really dumb ways, like the selfish people who misuse and abuse Lubbock dumpsters. We are actually quite fortunate to have dumpsters, in other places we'd have to walk our plastic bin to the end of our driveway, and if we missed the garbage man, we'd just have to bring our trash back up to our house. Dumpsters are incredibly convenient, but we could lose them if we don't follow the rules.
LUBBOCK, TX
KTEN.com

Kent Hance Former Chancellor of Texas Tech University Interviewed by Host Aaron Alejandro on Growing Our Future Podcast

Mission Matters Podcast Agency distributes the Growing Our Future Podcast. Kent Hance is a former U.S. Congressman. He is also the former Chancellor of Texas Tech University (TTU) in Lubbock, Texas and the Founding Partner at Hance Scarborough, LLP. He attributes his parents for his strong fundamentals and a hard work ethic. Hance grew up on a farm. In the summer he would plow the wheat fields all day in the summer from seven in the morning to seven at night. “I would dream a lot of dreams because there was nothing else to do, an exciting day was when you saw three or four pick-up trucks pass by and you would wave at them and it would give you something to think about.” recalled Hance. “My motto has always been to dream no little dreams. Dream big dreams!” driving that tractor, he had time to imagine his future possibilities. “I ran punts for touchdowns in the Cotton Bowl, ran the 100-yard dash…and I thought about politics,” he emphasized. While some of these daydreams did not come to fruition “The hard work helped me to get a strong foundation and that was important to me,” Hance added.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

New Lubbock Restaurant Opening At Old Smileys Location

Well, these pictures really have me intrigued and ready for this place to open. It is called Broadway Fish & More. According to Verdedrick Pollard this will still have the great same tasting fish as Smileys just more menu items to choose from. They will have four new things like...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

KCBD Investigates: Wilson ISD employee on leave amid allegations of inappropriate interaction with students

WILSON, Texas (KCBD) - A Wilson ISD employee is on paid administrative leave after the district learned of allegations of inappropriate interactions with high school students. Superintendent Juvencio Portillo said he learned of the allegations on Friday, December 30. Portillo said the district immediately contacted the Lynn County Sheriff’s Office...
WILSON, TX
Blue Wings Rising

Blue Wings Rising

Kansas City, KS
382
Followers
619
Post
33K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of Kansas Jayhawk athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/kansas

Comments / 0

Community Policy