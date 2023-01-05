Dolphins need win over Jets, some help to make AFC playoffs

Despite losing their past five games and their starting and backup quarterbacks to injuries, the Miami Dolphins still have a reasonable chance of making the playoffs.

The Dolphins will host the New York Jets on Sunday in Miami Gardens, Fla., needing a victory coupled with a loss by the New England Patriots at Buffalo in order to secure the AFC’s final postseason berth.

Only if both happen would Miami (8-8) earn its first trip to the playoffs since 2016 and second in the past 15 seasons.

The Jets (7-9), who have also lost five in a row amid their own quarterback instability, have already been eliminated from the playoffs. And the Patriots have to play at Buffalo, a team which has already locked up the AFC East title and currently holds the No. 2 seed in the conference.

But the Bills are reeling following the shocking and tragic event of Monday when safety Damar Hamlin collapsed during their game against the Cincinnati Bengals and suffered cardiac arrest on the field.

The game was suspended and Hamlin remains hospitalized in Cincinnati. The NFL, as of Wednesday, had not made any plans for resuming the game or any changes to the Week 18 schedule, but the league did not rule out the possibility of postponing the New England-Buffalo game.

The game is currently scheduled to be played at the same time the Dolphins are facing the Jets. But Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel is keeping his focus on what he can control.

“Absolutely not,” McDaniel said when asked if he’d try to check the score of the Patriots game. “I don’t think any focus on something you can’t control helps render the desired result.”

It’s still unclear who will be under center for the Dolphins come Sunday.

Tua Tagovailoa, who suffered a concussion on Dec. 25 against the Green Bay Packers, remains in protocol, and backup Teddy Bridgewater has a dislocated right pinky. McDaniel said, as of Wednesday, he was unable to throw a football.

This leaves the Dolphins with either third-string quarterback Skylar Thompson or veteran Mike Glennon, whom the team signed this week to their practice squad.

If Glennon plays, he would appear in a game with his seventh NFL team. A former third-round pick of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2013, Glennon played in six games and started four for the New York Giants in 2021, completing 90 of 167 passes for 790 yards, four touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

The Jets are just playing spoilers for their longtime rivals, but they know Mike White will start on Sunday. New York coach Robert Saleh announced his decision on Wednesday, and White (rib) practiced without limitation that day. But Saleh said the organization has not given up on former first-round pick Zach Wilson being its quarterback of the future.

“Zach has all the talent in the world, and we have all the confidence in the world in him,” Saleh said. “It’s just, like I said, a reset. We’re going to grind with him. We are. Through hell or high water, we’re going to figure (out) how to get him to where we know he can be.”

White, who was born in Pembroke Pines in South Florida, has yet to face his hometown team. White would make his eighth career start and fifth this season. He has completed 103 of 175 passes for 1,192 yards, three touchdowns and four interceptions for a 75.7 passer rating this year.

In addition to Tagovailoa, tackles Terron Armstead (toe/pectoral/knee/hip) and Kendall Lam (ankle), linebackers Bradley Chubb (ankle/hand) and Melvin Ingram (vet rest), cornerback Xavien Howard (knee), wide receiver Cedrick Wilson Jr. (hip) and running back Raheem Mostert (vet rest) did not practice Wednesday.

Bridgewater (finger), tackle Eric Fisher (calf), fullback Alec Ingold (thumb), safety Eric Rowe (quad) and receiver Jaylen Waddle (shoulder) were limited. Safety Jevon Holland (shoulder), cornerback Kader Kohou (thumb) and linebacker Jaelan Phillips (toe) practiced without limits.

For the Jets, tackles Duane Brown (shoulder) and George Fant (knee), guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif (knee), safety Lamarcus Joyner (hip) and cornerback Brandon Echols (quad) did not practice. Guard Nate Herbig (calf) and safety Jordan Whitehead (hamstring) were limited. Defensive end Vinny Curry (biceps) and linebacker C.J. Mosley (shoulder) both practiced without limits.

Field Level Media

