Read full article on original website
Related
2news.com
Governor Joe Lombardo Meets with 17+ Nevada School Superintendents
Nevada’s new Governor Joe Lombardo was sworn into office Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, and did not waste time in his new position to meet with Nevada’s 17 school superintendents and the executive director of the Nevada State Public Charter School Authority in Carson City Thursday morning, Jan. 5, 2023, at the Nevada Association of School Superintendents (NASS) monthly meeting.
kunr.org
Governor Lombardo pledges no new taxes, less government oversight, and more school choice at inauguration
Inclement weather forced the event to be moved from the lawn at the Nevada State Capitol to the Carson City Community Center. Republican and Democratic lawmakers, law enforcement, and family filled the auditorium. “As governor, I am filled with hope and optimism [in] what we can accomplish if we simply...
Nevada Appeal
Lyon County encourages citizens to prepare for incoming storm
Lyon County is encouraging residents to be prepared for upcoming storm events expected to impact the region through next week. The wet weather could bring flooding to smaller streams, poor drainage areas and areas prone to flooding. Residents are encouraged to clear any leaves or debris from storm gutters and...
2news.com
Reno Fire Department conducts Christmas Tree Burn Demonstration
The Reno Fire Department is helping spread the word as part of the City’s effort to educate the public on the importance of fire safety. Friday, January 6 is National Take Down Your Christmas Tree Day and The Reno Fire Department conducted a live burn of a Christmas Tree to share the importance of getting dried trees (fuel) out of the home.
KOLO TV Reno
Nevada to distribute opioid settlement funds
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada will receive tens of millions after settling with Walmart and American Drug Stores. The state claimed the companies failed to properly regulate prescription drugs. The total opioid settlement amount rings in at 33.7 million dollars. Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford made the annoucement at the...
2news.com
Declaration Of Emergency Issued In Reno And Washoe County Ahead Of Next Storm
The declaration gives governments the flexibility to request resources and increase staffing as needed. Declarations of emergency have been announced by the City of Reno and Washoe County ahead of the next series of winter storms.
Sierra Sun
Summerset Senior Living hosts Grand Opening
RENO, Nev. – Summerset Senior Living is hosting a Grand Opening Party for their North West Reno location on Thursday, Jan. 12. The event will start with a ribbon cutting the Reno Chamber of Commerce followed by special words from elected officials. Their Grand Opening Celebration is a perfect...
2news.com
Fallen Tree Limbs & Branches Collection In Washoe County And Carson City
Folks who have broken tree limbs or branches from storms can bring them to sites for recycling. Clearing limbs and debris after a storm is particularly important to prevent flooding as snow melts and more rain is in the forecast.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe Pet of the Week: Estrella
A stray dog that survived more than five weeks on her own, during which time she was hit by a car and suffered injuries, is finally rehabilitated and ready for adoption. Estrella was first spotted in Tahoe City back in February. It took several tries and several weeks for animal...
fernleyreporter.com
LCSO investigating death of man found in Fernley home Dec. 24
The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office has initiated a homicide investigation involving the death of a man found in a Fernley home Dec. 24. According to the LCSO, at approximately 10:25 p.m. on Dec. 24, Lyon County dispatch received a 911 call reporting that a male subject had been found, unconscious and not breathing, inside a home in the 600 block of Canary Circle in Fernley.
Expected rain arrived as snow and damaged the grid. Now, more storms are on the way.
With more storms on the way, about 71,000 Nevada residents are recovering from power outages over New Year’s weekend caused by wet and heavy snow in Reno, Sparks and Carson City. The post Expected rain arrived as snow and damaged the grid. Now, more storms are on the way. appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
KOLO TV Reno
Mother of student accused of assaulting Dilworth Middle School teacher speaks out
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - On December 15, school police were called to Dilworth Middle School after what the principal described in an email as “an altercation… that resulted in an injury for a staff member.”. During an interview with a DMS educator, she revealed the incident involved a...
Nevada Appeal
Lyon County calls emergency meeting on Monday morning to address flooding
The Lyon County Commission is calling an emergency meeting at 9 a.m. Monday to approve a resolution declaring an emergency due to severe weather and flooding conditions. The resolution requests the governor to provide assistance and equipment from local state agencies such as the Nevada Division of Emergency Management and the Nevada Department of Transportation and other federal resources to assist in events that “(threaten) the health, safety, welfare and property of Lyon County residents).”
2news.com
Real Estate Development Company Reveals Plans for Fernley Promenade
LRE & Companies, a real estate development, asset manager, construction, and hotel management company, has unveiled plans for Fernley Promenade. LRE & Companies says Fernley Promenade is a 13-acre mixed-used development project comprising of industrial, retail, and hotel, in Fernley, Nevada. Fernley Promenade will have a 98-room hotel, three quick-service...
easttexasradio.com
Reno’s Free Winter Wonderland Festival
Reno’s Free Winter Wonderland Festival, canceled in December because of the frigid arctic weather, will be held Saturday from noon to 5:00 pm at Kiwanis Park. It is open to everyone from the surrounding community. The event will feature bounce houses, vendors, food trucks, The Paris Cloggers, live music, ice skating, and more.
2news.com
Free Radon Test Kits for Nevada Residents through February
January is National Radon Action Month, and University of Nevada, Reno Extension’s Radon Education Program is offering free short-term radon test kits to Nevadans in January and February, so that homeowners can identify whether their homes have high levels of the cancer-causing gas and can take steps to mitigate risks.
Cal Transfer RB Ashton Hayes Commits to Nevada
He rejoins coach Angus McClure, who recruited him to Cal and is now on the Nevada staff
Record-Courier
Douglas closes Tahoe schools due to storm
Students at Whittell High and Zephyr Cove Elementary schools got another snow day after a snowstorm arrived at Lake Tahoe on Thursday morning. It will be the third day in a row schools have been closed at the lake due to weather. Douglas County schools in East Fork Township were...
KOLO TV Reno
Fernley death investigation continues
FERNLEY, Nev. (KOLO) -The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday it is investigating the death of a man in Fernley on Christmas Eve. The sheriff’s office identified the man as Dean Sandoval, 57. Authorities found him Dec. 24 about 10:30 p.m. in the 600 block of Canary Circle. Sandoval was not responsive and not breathing.
Record-Courier
Investigators seek suspected shoplifter who reached for pistol
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of a suspected shoplifter, who allegedly reached for a handgun when confronted by WalMart security 10:40 p.m. Dec. 30. Security believed the man had stolen items concealed in his sweatshirt. The man left the Topsy Walmart in a white hatchback,...
Comments / 0