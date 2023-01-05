Read full article on original website
Boxing Scene
Rolando 'Rolly' Romero Believes That Spence Is Avoiding Him
Rolando “Rolly” Romero had good reason to believe that his star power was on the verge of reaching unprecedented highs. With a victory over Gervonta “Tank” Davis representing his final hurdle, Romero’s confidence vaulted through the roof as their May of 2022 showdown neared. But,...
Boxing Scene
Gervonta Davis Stops Hector Luis Garcia After Eight Rounds
WASHINGTON – Hector Luis Garcia gave Gervonta Davis a difficult fight Saturday night until the southpaw’s power changed Garcia’s mind about continuing in the ninth round. Baltimore’s Davis drilled Garcia with a left hand that hurt the previously unbeaten 130-pound champion badly late in the eighth round....
Boxing Scene
Hector Luis Garcia: After I Beat Tank, I'll Get Revenge For Fortuna, Beat Ryan Garcia
Hector Luis Garcia (16-0) is counting down the days until his showdown against Gervonta 'Tank' Davis (27-0). The fight will headline a Showtime pay-per-view that takes place in Washington DC. The 31-year-old Dominican Republic native had a breakout 2022. He scored a major upset over the then unbeaten Chris Colbert...
Boxing Scene
Hector Luis Garcia: Countless Times When I Was Very Discouraged; Really Considered Quitting
WASHINGTON – Hector Luis Garcia began to believe in 2021 that the enormous moment that awaits him Saturday night would never arrive. The 2016 Dominican Olympian had trained in the United States since 2018, first in Miami with Luis Perez and later in Riverside, California, under the tutelage of Robert Garcia. He still didn’t have an American promoter and wondered whether his dream simply might never materialize.
Boxing Scene
Demetrius Andrade: "I Don’t Think GGG Is Gonna Bring That Fire Anymore"
Fear once reverberated through the middleweight division the moment Gennadiy Golovkin’s name was ultimately mentioned. Of course, having built his name and legacy off the backs of his concussed opponents, Golovkin (42-2-1, 37 KOs) has forged a Hall of Fame level career. At his destructive peak, Golovkin rendered the...
Boxing Scene
Jean Pascal (Covid) Sidelined, IBF Eliminator Versus Michael Eifert Postponed Until March
Jean Pascal will have to wait at least one more month for his chance to return to the title picture. The former lineal and WBC light heavyweight champion has been struck with Covid and its accompanying symptoms, thus forced to postpone his planned IBF title eliminator versus Germany’s Michael Eifert. The bout was due to take place on February 9 at Place Bell in Pascal’s hometown of Laval, Canada but is now pushed to at least March.
Boxing Scene
Gervonta Davis 'Wasn't Worried' This Fight Would Be Canceled; Just Wanted To Clear Name
WASHINGTON – Gervonta Davis didn’t seem stressed out Thursday. Faced with a pack of reporters and videographers for the first time since he was arrested again last week, a relaxed Davis discussed how he handled the well-documented disruption to training camp for his lightweight title fight against Hector Luis Garcia on Saturday night at Capital One Arena. The 28-year-old knockout artist admitted that the incident shook him up, yet Davis emphasized that he is fully focused on beating Garcia, an undefeated Dominican southpaw, now that their 12-round, 135-pound championship match is so close.
Boxing Scene
Jaron Ennis Believes He’s A Better All Around Fighter Than Terence Crawford
The schedule of Terence Crawford may have slowed considerably in recent memory, but the 35-year-old WBO 147-pound champion is of the belief that his pugilistic standing shouldn’t be questioned. On December 10th, Crawford left his fans speechless. On the night, the switch-hitting star toyed with longtime fringe contender David...
Boxing Scene
Derek "Bozy" Ennis Praises Errol Spence: “Spence Is The Best Right Now"
The question of who reigns supreme over the welterweight division is an open-ended one. However, according to most, both Errol Spence Jr. and Terence Crawford have planted their flags at the top of the heap. Derek “Bozy” Ennis, father and trainer of current welterweight contender, Jaron Ennis, is positioning his...
Boxing Scene
Hector Luis Garcia: I Didn’t Know Where I Was When He Hit Me With That Shot
Washington - In a battle for the WBA "regular" lightweight title, Gervonta Davis (28-0, 26 KOs) stopped previously undefeated Hector Luis Garcia (16-1, 10 KOs) in eight rounds, when Garcia did not come out for the ninth. After the fight, Garcia indicated that he was unable to see from his...
Boxing Scene
Eubank: Smith Will Not Be as Hard a Fight as Benn Would Have Been
January fights usually mean a grim festive period for boxers, but Chris Eubank Jr insists that the threat posed by Liam Smith was not enough for him to put his celebrations on hold. Eubank faces Smith, the two-time WBO super-welterweight champion, in Manchester on January 21, and while he has...
Boxing Scene
Melvin Jerusalem Wins WBO Strawweight Title With Stunning 2nd Round Knockout of Masataka Taniguchi
Melvin Jerusalem has restored glory in the Philippines. The WBO strawweight title changed hands in dramatic fashion, as Jerusalem dethroned reigning titlist Masataka Taniguchi with a second-round knockout. Taniguchi was dropped hard by a straight right hand in round two, and wobbly on his feet in a failed bid to beat the count as he was deemed unfit to continue at 1:04 of the second round in their Abema TV-aired title fight Friday at EDION Arena in Osaka, Japan.
Boxing Scene
Jaron Ennis vs. Karen Chuckhadzhian - CompuBox Punch Stats
Over the first six rounds, Jaron Ennis landed 45 power punches to Karen Chuckhadzhian’s 46. From rounds 7 through 12, Ennis landed 102 power punches and Chukhadzhian landed 46. Ennis connected on 46% of his power punches, while Chukadzhian connected on 25%. Washington - In a battle for the...
Boxing Scene
Alexis Rocha vs. Anthony Young - DAZN Undercard Information
Golden Boy will kickstart 2023 with Santa Ana’s very own ace Alexis “Lex” Rocha (21-1, 13 KOs) is scheduled to defend his NABO Welterweight Title and level up against Atlantic City, New Jersey’s Anthony “Juice” Young (24-2, 8 KOs) in a 12-round main event presented in association with Hard Hitting Promotions. The welterweights will go head-to-head on Saturday, January 28 at YouTube Theater in Inglewood, and the event will be broadcast worldwide on DAZN beginning at 5:00 p.m. PST / 8:00 p.m. EST.
Boxing Scene
Roiman Villa Drops Rashidi Ellis Twice in Final Round, Wins Majority Decision
WASHINGTON – Roiman Villa did it again Saturday night. The hard-hitting Venezuelan had tremendous difficulty landing flush punches on previously undefeated Rashidi Ellis in the first seven rounds, but his persistent pressure wore down the faster, elusive Ellis and led to a second straight upset victory for the welterweight contender. Villa (26-1, 24 KOs) dropped Ellis twice during the 12th and final round and won their IBF elimination match by majority decision on the Gervonta Davis-Hector Luis Garcia pay-per-view undercard at Capital One Arena.
Boxing Scene
Rashidi Ellis On Facing Jaron Ennis: I’ll Fight Mike Tyson In His Prime If The Money’s Good
WASHINGTON – Rashidi Ellis and Jaron Ennis moved around the ring just a few minutes apart Wednesday, when they participated in an open workout. Ellis watched from a few feet away as Ennis did pad work at Kennedy Recreation Center, but he is intrigued by the idea of sharing a ring with Ennis next if the undefeated welterweights win their fights Saturday night on the Gervonta Davis-Hector Luis Garcia undercard at Capital One Arena. Ennis would become a more appealing option for Ellis if, as the lopsided odds suggest, the heavily favored Philadelphia native defeats Ukraine’s Karen Chukhadzhian in their 12-round fight for the IBF interim welterweight title.
Boxing Scene
How Ricky Hatton Came Back From The Brink of Suicide
RICKY HATTON has detailed how he battled back from the brink of suicide with the help of a psychiatrist after falling into a deep depression after his retirement in 2009. The much-loved Manchester ‘Hitman’, who won world titles at super-lightweight and welterweight, was knocked out inside two rounds by Pacquiao in Las Vegas which sent his life into a tailspin.
Boxing Scene
Teofimo Lopez Suggests Prograis Is Barred From Fighting in the US, Floats Purse Bid Scenario
Teofimo Lopez apparently believes boxing politics may get in the way of a fight with Regis Prograis. In a tweet posted on Friday, Lopez, the former unified lightweight champion and current junior welterweight contender, seemed to make the argument that WBC 140-pound champion Regis Prograis is banned from fighting in the United States because of his promotional affiliations.
Boxing Scene
Darren Cunningham: I'm Willing To Fight Anyone Ranked Higher Than Me
LAS VEGAS – 25-year-old professional boxer, Darren “The Gift” Cunningham (16-2, 8 KOs), is now ranked #15 in the WBO super bantamweight ratings and is excited about his future in boxing. "They are seeing the grind and the hard work I have put in, and now it...
Boxing Scene
Nonito Donaire Planning For 115-Pound Run, Wants Estrada Fight To Become 5-Division Champ
Nonito Donaire already comfortably stands as a surefire first-ballot Hall of Famer, but the Filipino fighter is still trying to find new ways to further forge his legacy. Ever since the start of his professional career in 2001, the four-division champion Donaire has been a world titleholder at 112, 118, 122, and 126 pounds.
