WASHINGTON – Rashidi Ellis and Jaron Ennis moved around the ring just a few minutes apart Wednesday, when they participated in an open workout. Ellis watched from a few feet away as Ennis did pad work at Kennedy Recreation Center, but he is intrigued by the idea of sharing a ring with Ennis next if the undefeated welterweights win their fights Saturday night on the Gervonta Davis-Hector Luis Garcia undercard at Capital One Arena. Ennis would become a more appealing option for Ellis if, as the lopsided odds suggest, the heavily favored Philadelphia native defeats Ukraine’s Karen Chukhadzhian in their 12-round fight for the IBF interim welterweight title.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO