GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Farmville Central graduate and NC State sophomore star Terquavion Smith recognized for the great season he is having so far. He was named Thursday to the Wooden Award Midseason Top 25 watch list. Smith is the Wolfpack’s leading scorer averaging 18.1 points per game through 15 games. The Wolfpack are 12-4. In women’s hoops Thursday 19th ranked Duke women beat Wake Forest 60-50, 22nd ranked UNC women fall at Miami 62-58 and 10th ranked NC State women lost to Boston College 79-71.

RALEIGH, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO