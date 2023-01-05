ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, CO

Man sentenced in couple’s murder during car sale scam

By Lanie Lee Cook
FOX31 Denver
 3 days ago

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A man convicted of killing a couple during a car sale scam has been sentenced to two consecutive sentences of life in prison.

Kyree Brown, 20, posted a stolen vehicle for sale online and then killed the couple who responded, taking off with their $3,000, according to a release from the 18th Judicial District.

Joe and Jossline Roland left behind five children, who were 4 to 17 years old when they lost their parents .

“My parents were and always will be the two most giving, compassionate, helpful, kind and selfless people I’ve ever met,” Madison Roland, the couple’s oldest daughter, said. “We will never get to experience anything as a family ever again.”

Killer scammed couple with fake car offer

It happened in August 2020. Brown used a fake name to post the vehicle for sale on the online marketplace app Letgo and met the couple in a shopping center parking lot around 11 p.m. He then lured the couple to a second location under the guise of getting paperwork, pulled out a gun and demanded their cash.

Brown then shot and killed the Rolands and took their money, according to the release. He dumped the stolen car in Aurora and set it on fire. Then he posted selfies with the money he stole and re-listed the same car.

“Investigators were able to solve this case by pulling computer records showing his email address was used to advertise the stolen vehicle online,” according to the release.

Brown was also convicted of aggravated robbery, aggravated motor vehicle theft, arson and bait advertising. He will not be eligible for parole.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

FOX31 Denver

