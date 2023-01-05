Read full article on original website
Check your address to help Missouri get better broadband access
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri will get a piece of $42 billion to help pay for broadband access as part of a federal program. However, the state is asking residents to help make sure that everyone gets the right coverage. All you need is your phone or computer. The...
Two years later, Jan. 6 riot has led to these 23 Missouri arrests
WASHINGTON – Friday marks two years since thousands of rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol while Congress met to certify results from the 2020 presidential election. On Jan. 6, 2021, a mob of people stormed the U.S. Capitol building, disrupting as Congress worked to certify Electoral College votes over the 2020 presidential election. Many crowded around the capitol, and some stormed inside after then-president Donald Trump made false claims about election fraud.
Kansas legislators touch base on what they want to see in 2023
PITTSBURG, Kans. — Lawmakers in the Sunflower State head back to Topeka on Monday for the start of the 2023 legislative season. A couple of them spoke to business leaders and educators Friday in Pittsburg. For more than two decades the Pittsburg Area Chamber of Commerce has hosted a...
Missouri is not doing enough to help students, says Senate President
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The top Republican in the Missouri Senate said the General Assembly and the state’s education department are failing students. During the first two days of the 2023 legislative session, education has been a hot topic. Newly elected Senate President Caleb Rowden, R-Columbia, told the upper chamber Wednesday that the state is not doing enough. His solution is that pay and funding should be based on performance.
Southeast Kansas State Senator resigns his seat
BAXTER SPRINGS, Kan. — Southeast Kansas Republican Richard Hilderbrand announced his resignation from the State Senate, effective Sunday – just one day before the new legislative session kicks off. Hilderbrand notified the Kansas Secretary of State earlier this week about his intentions and said he needs to focus...
KS Gov. appoints Tod Michael Davis of Iola to 31st Judicial District Judgeship
TOPEKA — Governor Laura Kelly today appointed Tod Michael Davis of Iola, Kansas, to a judgeship position in the 31st Judicial District. Davis currently serves as a Magistrate Judge for the 31st District. Davis is a member of the Kansas Bar Association, Allen County Bar Association, and the Neosho...
Joplin’s getting $4 million to help widen busy roadway
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission approved funding on Wednesday for Joplin area transportation projects. The Missouri General Assembly has appropriated $75 million for Governor Mike Parson’s Transportation Cost-Share Program to fund 28 local transportation projects in Missouri. The program matches up to fifty percent of construction contract costs for selected projects.
New Missouri attraction could see 500,000 visitors
OSAGE BEACH, Mo. (KSNF/KODE) — A planned $300 million family resort and entertainment district set to be built at Missouri’s Lake of the Ozarks could be bring half-a-million new visitors to Missouri as soon as 2024. The major project known as “Oasis at Lakeport” and is planned for...
Kansas will get $45.3 million in opioid addiction settlement
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Kansas is getting more money to help fight substance abuse after settlements with two pharmaceutical companies. On Friday, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt announced that his office has secured at least $28.4 million in a legal settlement with Teva and at least $16.9 in a legal settlement with Allergan over opioid epidemic allegations.
Chronic Wasting Disease confirmed in Southwest Missouri
BARTON COUNTY, Mo. — Testing for Chronic Wasting Disease in Missouri has turned up two new cases in our area. Samples from Barton County have tested positive—the first time it’s been identified in the county. Southwest Missouri had previously seen just one case—and that was in Barry...
Gas company wants rate hike, public hearing scheduled
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Kansas customers who get natural gas from Atmos Energy will have the chance to be heard over a proposed rate hike. The Kansas Corporation Commission says Atmos Energy’s proposed rate hike would cost residential customers with average usage an additional $5.60 a month, an increase of 6.4%.
Alex Jones lawyer suspended 6 months over records release
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A lawyer for conspiracy theorist Alex Jones has been suspended from practicing law in Connecticut for six months for improperly giving other Jones’ attorneys in Texas confidential documents, including the medical records of relatives of victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting. The...
Private pesticide training for ’23 includes online and in-person classes
MISSOURI — Missouri agriculture producers now have options when it comes to obtaining or renewing their private pesticide applicator license to purchase restricted-use pesticides. Pat Miller, a University of Missouri Extension Agronomy Specialist, said those interested can attend an online Zoom class or attend an in-person class. Producers can...
Southwest MO organization releases 2022 numbers for drug captures and arrests
SOUTHWEST MISSOURI— With the start of a new year – the local drug task is looking back at 2022 filled with seizures and arrests. “This year was a very busy year,” said Sloan Rowland, ODET Board Chair. Southwest Missouri saw methamphetamine as one of the top drugs...
Majority of 16k canceled Pa. mail-in ballots were from Dems
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — New data from Pennsylvania’s elections agency shows an early November state court decision that barred mail-in ballots without accurate handwritten dates on their exterior envelopes resulted in otherwise valid votes being thrown out. The Department of State said this week more than 16,000 mail-in...
First woman elected Massachusetts governor sworn in
BOSTON (AP) — Maura Healey, the first woman and first open member of the LGBTQ community to be elected governor of Massachusetts, was sworn into office at the Statehouse Thursday, pledging to lead “with empathy and with equity.”. Healey’s elevation to governor signals a political shift in the...
Texas fires Chris Beard amid felony domestic violence charge
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas fired basketball coach Chris Beard on Thursday, telling his attorney he is “unfit” for the position while he faces a felony domestic family violence charge stemming from a Dec. 12 incident involving his fiancée. Beard had five years left on a...
Organic farm providing hydroponic farms to KS schools appoints new executive director
PITTSBURG, Kans. — Earlier this week a local organic farm, Community Green Farms, welcomed Pittsburg native Matt O’Malley as their new executive director. Community Green Farms partners with Leafy Green Farms to provide hydroponic farming stations to schools throughout southeast Kansas. In their farm-to-school initiative, they plan to put farms in 10 schools. Pittsburg High School received the first hydroponic farming station.
North Carolina woman wins $2M lottery prize, $1M lottery prize just months apart
RALEIGH, N.C. (WJZY) – A woman from North Carolina has doubled down on her luck, winning $2 million on a $20 scratch-off just months after winning $1 million, according to the NC Education Lottery. “I was like, ‘No way this happened again,’” Kenya Sloan, of Shelby, told lottery officials....
Morikawa builds 2-shot lead going to weekend at Kapalua
KAPALUA, Hawaii (AP) — Winless last year for the first time in his young career, Collin Morikawa is playing as though he wants to put that behind him quickly. Morikawa was dialed in with his irons early and took advantage of some of the scoring holes late in his second round Friday for a 7-under 66 that gave him a two-shot lead in the Sentry Tournament of Champions.
