JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The top Republican in the Missouri Senate said the General Assembly and the state’s education department are failing students. During the first two days of the 2023 legislative session, education has been a hot topic. Newly elected Senate President Caleb Rowden, R-Columbia, told the upper chamber Wednesday that the state is not doing enough. His solution is that pay and funding should be based on performance.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO