Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Wet weather is on the way as we head into early Sunday morning. As the cold front to our northwest begins to move into the area, it will bring widespread showers and even a few storms starting Saturday evening and into Sunday morning. Luckily any chance for severe storms is very low, but don’t be surprised to hear a rumble of thunder as we wake up (or earlier). Heavier activity will begin to develop in northwestern parts of the area by Saturday evening, and will gradually move southeastward overnight. The heaviest rain looks to approach the Lake Charles vicinity sometime around 4 AM or so Sunday morning, and easternmost parts of the area an hour or two afterwards.

LAKE CHARLES, LA ・ 19 HOURS AGO