Lake Charles American Press
For you, Joe:Victory completes celebration
The Cowboys shot down the shooters. Entering Thursday night’s Southland Conference game, Northwestern State was considered the league’s top gunners. The Demons led the conference in 3-point shots a game, but it was McNeese State that was firing from long range … and hitting. Using the long...
crescentcitysports.com
Cowboys christen Joe Dumars Court with hot-shooting win over Demons
LAKE CHARLES – McNeese celebrated the return of the greatest player in school history, Joe Dumars, with the unveiling of Joe Dumars Court in a pregame ceremony before tipping against Northwestern State. The Cowboys (5-10, 2-0 SLC) christened the court with a 92-77 win over the Demons to improve...
KPLC TV
Rosepine names Troy Gardner as their new Head Football Coach
Rosepine, LA (KPLC) - Brad Ducote was very successful in his five seasons as head coach of the Rosepine Eagles going 42-15 over that span, and brought Rosepine further in the State Playoffs than they had ever been before he got there, but in December Ducote announced he would be leaving the program, and with it, his spot at the helm was left vacant.
KPLC TV
Designing royal costumes that make Mardi Gras magic
Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - Mardi Gras has officially begun and things are already kicking into high gear for one costume maker in Sulphur. Costumes are a royal part of Mardi Gras and Valerie Smith of DVal Designs in Sulphur aims to make sure her clients will look as regal as royalty.
KPLC TV
WWII Navy veteran J.W. “Dub” Foster laid to rest
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Southwest Louisiana has lost another of its dwindling number of World War II veterans as J.W. “Dub” Foster was laid to rest in Highland Memory Gardens yesterday, Jan. 6, 2023. Foster was a Navy veteran and was honored with a 21-gun salute and...
Lake Charles, Louisiana: Walk-On’s CEO Stepping Down And Who Will Replace Him
A former LSU basketball player and co-founder of Walk-On's Bistreaux is stepping down as CEO of the Baton Rouge based company. Brandon Landry helped create the restaurant chain over two decades ago in Baton Rouge. He's stepping down as chief executive officer but will remain the company’s board chairman.
KPLC TV
Lake Charles Mardi Gras to be even more colorful in 2023
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Bring out the king cake and let the festivities begin, as Southwest Louisiana prepares for another year of Mardi Gras celebration. Louisiana residents prepare for a season of celebration that represents their culture. This year will look a little different, starting with Twelfth Night. The...
KPLC TV
Woman accused of posing as a dermatologist in Oakdale
Woman accused of posing as Louisiana doctor, used forged diploma
A woman has been arrested after allegedly opening a dermatology practice in Louisiana and posing as a doctor.
KPLC TV
King and Queen of 12th Night Royal Court named
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Mardi Gras Season is here and there are always a few surprises. One of which was Mayor Nic Hunter finding out he’d been named King of the 12th Night Royal Court by the City of Lake Charles and the Mardi Gras Museum of Imperial Calcasieu.
KPLC TV
SJ Welsh changes earring policy for boys after feedback from parent
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - It might seem trivial to some, but if girls can wear earrings to school then shouldn’t boys have that option too?. SJ Welsh Middle School recently changed its policy on that matter after the mother of a 12-year-old was notified of the old rule and argued that it was antiquated.
This Louisiana Parish Has The Longest Life Expectancy
Stacker compiled a list of the parishes with the longest life expectancy in the state.
KPLC TV
SWLA Arrest Report - Jan. 5, 2023
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Jan. 5, 2023. Keely Kaite Mays, 24, Vinton: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of a Schedule IV drug; possession of drug paraphernalia. Alvin Donald Parker, 45, Lake Charles: Headlamps on motor...
KPLC TV
Girl Scout cookie season has arrived
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The new year doesn’t just return King Cakes to our diets but also signals the return of Girl Scout cookie season. With a tradition of cookie sales dating all the way back to 1917, the Girl Scouts will begin taking cookie orders for the first half of their sale beginning today, Jan. 6, and running through Feb. 9.
The City Of Lake Charles, Louisiana Is Hiring Full-Time Employees
Are you or is someone you know looking for a full-time career with awesome benefits? Then look no further, because the city of Lake Charles is hiring full-time positions. The positions offer benefits including health insurance, retirement, paid holidays, paid annual leave, and paid sick leave. The city is looking...
NOLA.com
Last two Sears Hometown stores in Louisiana to close; See how many Sears are left
Sears Hometown Stores will close all their locations — including the final two stores in Louisiana — after the chain indicated it would file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. Stores in Bogalusa and DeRidder will close as part of 115 closures slated for 2023, according to reports from Axios and CNN. The chain, made up of individually owned stores, cited inflation and disruptions in the global supply chain for its move to shutter its stores.
KPLC TV
SWLA pastors prepare for evil in firearm safety course
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Over the years, many clergy members have lost their lives at the hands of an active shooter. What if they could stand up to the evil that possessed their house of worship?. “If they know they’re going into a house of worship and there is...
Louisiana Man Reportedly Smashes Glass at Correctional Center, Tells Deputies He Did it for a Place to Sleep and a Meal
Louisiana Man Reportedly Smashes Glass at Correctional Center, Tells Deputies He Did it for a Place to Sleep and a Meal. Lake Charles, Louisiana – A Louisiana man was arrested on January 4, 2023, after he allegedly smashed the glass of the Calcasieu Correctional Center’s front door by throwing a rock at it and then used his hands to push out the shattered glass.
Lake Charles Police Advising Drivers to Avoid the Ryan Street and East College Street Exit Due to a Crash January 4
Lake Charles Police Advising Drivers to Avoid the Ryan Street and East College Street Exit Due to a Crash January 4. Lake Charles, Louisiana – On January 4, 2023, at approximately 6 pm, Lake Charles Police Department announced that they are advising drivers to avoid the intersection of Ryan Street and East College Street until approximately 7 pm due to a vehicle crash.
KPLC TV
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Showers and storms arrive tonight, clearing out by Sunday afternoon
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Wet weather is on the way as we head into early Sunday morning. As the cold front to our northwest begins to move into the area, it will bring widespread showers and even a few storms starting Saturday evening and into Sunday morning. Luckily any chance for severe storms is very low, but don’t be surprised to hear a rumble of thunder as we wake up (or earlier). Heavier activity will begin to develop in northwestern parts of the area by Saturday evening, and will gradually move southeastward overnight. The heaviest rain looks to approach the Lake Charles vicinity sometime around 4 AM or so Sunday morning, and easternmost parts of the area an hour or two afterwards.
