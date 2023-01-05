ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023 finalists announced

By CBSLA Staff
The finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's 2023 class were announced on Wednesday.

ST. LOUIS, MO - SEPTEMBER 25: Torry Holt #81 of the St. Louis Rams celebrates during a game against the Tennessee Titans on September 25, 2005 at the Edward Jones Dome Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Sporting News via Getty Images via Getty Images)

Amongst the 15 finalists were former St. Louis Ram legend Torry Holt, and former Los Angeles Raider/Oakland Raider cornerback Albert Lewis.

Holt, who spent 10 years with the Rams, is fondly remembered as one of the members of "The Greatest Show on Turf" that brought the franchise its only Super Bowl title until the now-Los Angeles Rams were able to bring the trophy home in 2022.

A seven-time Pro Bowler and former first round pick, Holt retired with the 10th most receiving yards in NFL history. He currently ranks No. 17 in all-time receiving yards, No. 22 in all-time receptions and is tied for 40th in all-time receiving TDs.

He is widely considered one of the best receivers of the 2000s, still holding the most yards and receptions during that time span — 868 receptions for 12,594 yards. Holt is also the only player in NFL history to put together six consecutive seasons with at least 1,300 receiving yards.

Holt played with the Jacksonville Jaguars for one season in 2009 before retiring in 2010.

This is his fourth consecutive year being named a finalist.

Albert Lewis, who played the latter half of his career with the Los Angeles Raiders/Oakland Raiders, is a finalist for the first time, though in his 20th year of eligibility after retiring in 1999.

His 16-year-career began in 1983 when he was drafted in the third round of the NFL Draft by the Kansas City Chiefs. He spent the next 11 seasons with the franchise before signing with the Raiders in 1994.

He remains the oldest player to score a defensive touchdown in an NFL game, when he returned an interception for 74 yards at the age of 38 in 1998. It's the lone touchdown of his career.

Lewis finished his career with 832 tackles, 42 interceptions and 12.5 sacks.

Additionally, former San Diego Charger Dwight Freeney was also named a finalist for the first time in his career. This is his first year of eligibility after retiring five years ago in 2018.

Freeney, a seven-time Pro Bowler, Super Bowl XLI Champion and three-time First Team All-Pro defensive end/outside linebacker, is most known for his time with the Indianapolis Colts. He first joined the team in 2002 as a first round pick. He spent the next decade in Indianapolis before signing a two-year deal with the Chargers in 2013.

He finished his career with 332 tackles, 125.5 sacks and is tied for the all-time lead in forced fumbles — 47. He ranks No. 18 all-time in career sacks.

Freeney also played for the Atlanta Falcons, Arizona Cardinals, Seattle Seahawks and Detroit Lions in the latter years of his career.

The 2023 class will be announced on Feb. 9.

In all, finalists include:

  • Jared Allen, Defensive End (Third year as finalist)
    – Kansas City Chiefs (2004-07), Minnesota Vikings (2008-13), Chicago Bears (2014-15), Carolina Panthers (2015)
  • Willie Anderson, Offensive Tackle (Second year as finalist)
    – Cincinnati Bengals (1996-2007), Baltimore Ravens (2008)
  • Ronde Barber, Cornerback/Safety (Third year as finalist)
    – Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1997-2012)
  • Dwight Freeney, Defensive End/Outside Linebacker (First year as finalist)
    – Indianapolis Colts (2002-12), San Diego Chargers (2013-14), Arizona Cardinals (2015), Atlanta Falcons (2016), Seattle Seahawks (2017), Detroit Lions (2017)
  • Devin Hester, Punt Returner/Kick Returner/Wide Receiver (Second year as finalist)
    – Chicago Bears (2006-2013), Atlanta Falcons (2014-15), Baltimore Ravens (2016)
  • Torry Holt, Wide Receiver (Fourth year as finalist)
    – St. Louis Rams (1999-2008), Jacksonville Jaguars (2009)
  • Andre Johnson, Wide Receiver (Second year as finalist)
    – Houston Texans (2003-14), Indianapolis Colts (2015), Tennessee Titans (2016)
  • Albert Lewis, Cornerback (First year as finalist)
    – Kansas City Chiefs (1983-1993), Los Angeles/Oakland Raiders (1994-98)
  • Darrelle Revis, Cornerback (First year as finalist)
    – New York Jets (2007-12), Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2013), New England Patriots (2014), New York Jets (2015-16), Kansas City Chiefs (2017)
  • Joe Thomas, Offensive Tackle (First year as finalist)
    – Cleveland Browns (2007-17)
  • Zach Thomas, Linebacker (Fourth year as finalist)
    – Miami Dolphins (1996-2007), Dallas Cowboys (2008)
  • DeMarcus Ware, Linebacker/Defensive End (Second year as finalist)
    – Dallas Cowboys (2005-13), Denver Broncos (2014-16)
  • Reggie Wayne, Wide Receiver (Fourth year as finalist)
    – Indianapolis Colts (2001-14)
  • Patrick Willis, Linebacker (Second year as finalist)
    – San Francisco 49ers (2007-14)
  • Darren Woodson, Safety (First year as finalist)
    – Dallas Cowboys (1992-2003)

