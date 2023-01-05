ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
City finds multiple violations at The Algonquin in Hyde Park-Kenwood after power failure

By CBS Chicago Team
 3 days ago

City finds multiple violations at Kenwood's Algonquin Apartments after power failure 00:54

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Nearly two weeks after a disastrous power failure at The Algonquin apartments on the boundary of Hyde Park and Kenwood, hundreds of residents are still unable to return home.

The apartments lost power during the cold snap on Dec. 23.

Chicago Department of Buildings spokesman Michael Puccinelli told CBS 2 that two of the six towers that make up The Algonquin – at 1617 E. 50th Pl. and 1607 E. Hyde Park Blvd. – experienced a total power outage.

This happened after a transformer blew because Mac Properties – in violation of building code – replaced the boilers with electric heaters, the department said.

"The installation of this number of window units would require an electrical permit. The permit application would include plans and calculations regarding the current and proposed sizing of the electrical system to ensure that the electrical system would be properly sized for the usage," Puccinelli wrote. "The addition of the window units and outlets is not up to code as the current electrical system is not properly sized for that additional usage."

Without power, the buildings froze, and pipes started to burst – damaging residents' property.

A resident sent these photos to CBS 2's Marybel González.

Supplied to CBS 2
Supplied to CBS 2

"I have a brand-new leather couch where the pipes exploded and like, broken televisions - things like that," the resident said, "and it's just – the management is telling us that we need to go to our renters' insurance. But for a lot of us, that's still incredibly expensive."

The city says the apartments will stay shuttered until they are brought up to code and the power is restored. It is not clear when that will happen.

Meanwhile, Mac Properties is paying for residents to stay in hotels.

