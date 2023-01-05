ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Accused con artist using Chance the Rapper's name in scam is arrested

By Dorothy Tucker, Carol Thompson
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FVenp_0k3zEvRd00

Accused con artist using Chance the Rapper's name in scam is arrested 01:59

CHICAGO (CBS) – For more than a year, a con artist has been using the name of a famous rapper from Chicago and the name of a popular charitable organization to scam people out of tens of thousands of dollars in cash.

On Tuesday, police arrested a man for crimes involving two victims.

Those victims are the Cole sisters. The CBS 2 Investigators first told you their story in April of 2022.

THE SCAM

It all began when Lulu Cole was approached outside her bank on 83rd Street in January 2022 by a man who called himself Jeffrey Washington. He claimed he could pay her cell phone bill and then pay off her mortgage using money from the Community and Economic Development Association of Cook County (CEDA) through a partnership with Chance the Rapper.

Cole received payment confirmations from her cell phone company and her bank that the payments had posted. She said: "I couldn't believe it. I felt ecstatic."

She then told her sister about the man and his generosity. Ibi Cole was skeptical at first – but then allowed the man to pay off a few of her bills.

Confirmations came in immediately from financial institutions that payments had posted and statements showed balances had dropped.

The man convinced the sisters to hand over cash donations to him, as a way to pay the charitable work forward.

They did. Nearly $70,000 combined.

THE LONG WAIT FOR AN ARREST

It took only a few days to fall for the man's con, until the reversal notices rolled in and balances ballooned back to normal. But the sisters have been waiting nearly a year for an arrest. That finally came Tuesday.

"I was grateful he was apprehended," said Lulu Cole.

The arrest came in part, due to a photo snapped by Lulu the day she first met the stranger in her bank's parking lot.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ldz6C_0k3zEvRd00
Photo snapped of scam suspect in 2022

That photo led authorities to the man now under arrest, facing several felony charges.

THE SUSPECT

The suspect has been identified as 35-year-old Demarco Franklin. The Cook County State's Attorney's Office, in a proffer provided in bond court, identifies Franklin as having multiple felony convictions in 2008 when he was sentenced to three years in an Illinois Department of Corrections prison.

In those prior convictions, he used the same scheme the Cole sisters claim he used on them.

The SAO says in Franklin's previous conviction he falsely represented himself as a charity representative where he got donations from victims after he convinced them he paid some of their bills.

CEDA says Franklin has never worked for them. No one named Jeffrey Washington has worked for CEDA either. The organization would never solicit funds from people in the way Franklin is accused of doing.

Franklin also has no relationship with Chance the Rapper.

Franklin now faces two felony counts of theft by deception, felony wire fraud, and a misdemeanor count of false impersonation of a charity. The most serious charge, theft by deception, carries a potential sentence of three to seven years in prison if Franklin is convicted.

He appeared in court Wednesday, where a $50,000 bond was set.

WHAT NEXT?

There could be more victims out there, according to a November 2022 Chicago Police community alert.

Ibi Cole also wants to see changes in the way notifications are sent about confirmations.

"I'd definitely love to see banks improve and increase their protections of their consumers.," she said. "I think that's really important."

One suggestion she has is to include and emphasize the word pending in payment confirmation notices.

In our previous reporting, the Consumer Federation of America was interested in working with financial institutions on making such a change.

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Chicago

Suspected Highland Park shooter makes prank phone call from jail

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The suspected Highland Park shooter made a prank phone call from behind bars. According to the Lake County Sheriff's Office, Robert Crimo III called a reporter from the New York Post on New Year's Eve. After the automated greeting signaled the call was from a correctional institution in Lake County, Crimo went on to ask the reporter, "Is your refrigerator running?" The reporter then replied, "Uh, yeah, why?" Crimo responded, "Well, you better go catch it." Both then laughed and Crimo hung up the phone. The Lake County Sheriff's Office told CBS 2 all calls from inmates are recorded and subject to monitoring. A Lake County spokesperson said the Lake County State's Attorney's Office is reviewing the call. 
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
CBS News

Police warn of two Englewood carjackings

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago Police are warning residents of two recent carjackings in the city's Englewood neighborhood. In both incidents someone approaches the victims on the street and threatens them with a black handgun, demanding the victim's vehicle. The carjacker then flees the scene with the victim's vehicle, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

CPD issue alert to residents of recent carjackings in West Englewood

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are warning residents in West Englewood to be on alert following carjackings that happened last week. In each incident, the suspect approached victims on the street and display a black color handgun before demanding their vehicle. The suspect then fled the scene with the vehicle. Incident times and locations:· 7100 Block of South Paulina Street on Jan. 2, 2023, at 12:00 a.m.· 1500 Block of West 74th Street on Jan. 5, 2023, at 1:26 a.m.Police described the suspect as an African American man between 18-35 years old, standing between 5 feet 6 inches and 5 feet 7 inches, between 120 and 130 pounds with a medium brown complexion wearing a brown skull cap, and brown sweatpants clothing.Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives – Area One at 312-747-8380
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago attorney caught on Zoom swearing, using racial slur

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Chicago attorney is accused of swearing and using a racial slur during a virtual court proceeding.As CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reported Friday night, the comments were allegedly made during a Zoom call Thursday. Documents say attorney Donna Makowski "remained on Zoom and engaged in an unmuted conversation."Makowski is accused of using a racial slur and profanity in court. Specifically, court documents say Makowski said something about "those mother f*****s at the sheriff's office," and also said, "N*****s do it all the time."The judge presiding over the courtroom called the comments "unprofessional, disrespectful, and contemptuous.""I do...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Man, 50, stabbed in neck during argument in Albany Park

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is critically injured after being stabbed in the Albany Park neighborhood early Sunday morning. The incident happened in the 4400 block of North Drake Avenue around 1:03 a.m. Chicago police say the victim, 50, was arguing with a known suspect on the street when he was stabbed in the left side of his neck.The victim was transported by CFD to Masonic hospital in critical condition. The suspect was placed into custody and a knife was recovered on the scene.No further information was immediately available. 
CHICAGO, IL
2 On Your Side

Rochester woman pleads guilty to assaulting 2 people on a flight from Buffalo to Chicago

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A woman from Rochester has pleaded guilty to charges for assaulting two people on a flight from Buffalo to Chicago. Cynthia McKnight, 24, pleaded guilty to two counts of simple assault in the special aircraft jurisdiction. Before take off on April 19, 2022, McKnight reportedly engaged in a verbal altercation with two passengers at the front of an American Airline flight leaving from Buffalo Niagara International Airport that was bound for Chicago O'Hare International Airport.
BUFFALO, NY
CBS Chicago

Tow truck shot up on Chicago's North Side belonged to company with many citations

CHICAGO (CBS) – Two men in a tow truck were shot in the middle of the night on the city's North Side. Neighbors ran for cover.CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey went to the scene in the Villa neighborhood and learned the tow truck shouldn't have been on the road in the first place.She discovered the tow truck company has been cited dozens of times by both the city and the state and is not even licensed to operate in Chicago, as required by a city ordinance.Surveillance cameras captured the rapid-fire sound of gunshots around 2 a.m. Chicago police said two...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Boy, 14, shot twice in Lawndale

CHICAGO - A 14-year-old boy was shot two times in the wrist in Chicago's Lawndale neighborhood Friday night. Police say the victim came out of a building in the 900 block of South Independence Boulevard around 9:37 p.m. and told officers he'd been shot. The victim was uncooperative with officers,...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

Chicago, IL
138K+
Followers
31K+
Post
53M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 2 News bring you the latest news, sports, and weather in Chicago.

 https://chicago.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy