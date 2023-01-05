Man, 62, dies after fire breaks out in large apartment building in Buena Park

Man in critical condition after Buena Park apartment fire 00:12

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A fire broke out Wednesday evening in a Buena Park neighborhood apartment building.

The Fire Department called a still-and-box alarm for the fire at the Times Square Apartments at 869 W. Buena Ave., at Broadway.

The fire was on the sixth floor of the building, which is the highest, according to the Fire Department.

Chicago police said one man, 62, was found unresponsive in the apartment and was taken to Weiss Memorial Hospital from the fire and was pronounced dead.

Police say the victim may have suffered from smoke inhalation.

CFD is investigating the incident.