ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Bernardino County, CA

Comments / 1

Related
foxla.com

Teen pilot makes emergency landing in Cajon Pass

LOS ANGELES - An 18-year-old pilot had to make an emergency landing in the Cajon Pass Monday morning, according to local authorities. It happened near Cajon Boulevard and Mathews Ranch Road. Four people were on board. None of them were injured. The plane had departed from Apple Valley Airport and...
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Body found near railroad tracks in San Bernardino County

Police are investigating after a body was found near railroad tracks in San Bernardino County on Wednesday. Authorities first received reports of a body found in the 100 block of West Valley Boulevard in Colton around 3 p.m., said Colton Police. When officers arrived, they discovered the body had been partially buried and covered under […]
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
z1077fm.com

Illegal OHV enforcement “Operation Dust Devil” continues this weekend

The off-roading enforcement is meant to increase quality of life issues for residents who have complained about illegal off-roading and reckless behavior on public and private dirt roads and property. Operation Dust Devil will continue patrols over the next several months to encourage safe and responsible off highway vehicle operation,...
Fontana Herald News

Young, Jenkins will lead West Valley Water District

The West Valley Water District (WVWD) Board of Directors has elected Greg Young as the new president of the board and Dan Jenkins as its vice president. Additionally, three members of the board were sworn in during the Dec. 15 board meeting. “I am honored and humbled that the board...
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy