Read full article on original website
Related
18-year-old pilot shares new details after emergency landing in Cajon Pass: 'I heard the boom'
An 18-year-old pilot flying a single-engine plane managed to land safely in the Cajon Pass Monday after the plane's engine blew out, and his quick-thinking saved the lives of his family members on board.
Teenager Miraculously Lands Plane in California’s Cajon Pass
On Monday morning (January 2), a small rental plane unexpectedly landed on Route 66 in California. Inside the single-engine plane were three passengers piloted by a teenager, 18-year-old Brock Peters. Though incredibly young, Peters already had two years of experience in the cockpit and was more than comfortable shuttling family...
No-burn alert issued for Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside and San Bernardino counties
A wood-burning ban has been issued by the South Coast Air Quality Management District for Saturday because air pollution levels are expected to be high. That means that all indoor and outdoor residential wood burning is prohibited for all those living in the South Coast Air Basin, which includes the non-desert portions of Los Angeles, […]
foxla.com
Teen pilot makes emergency landing in Cajon Pass
LOS ANGELES - An 18-year-old pilot had to make an emergency landing in the Cajon Pass Monday morning, according to local authorities. It happened near Cajon Boulevard and Mathews Ranch Road. Four people were on board. None of them were injured. The plane had departed from Apple Valley Airport and...
Body found near railroad tracks in San Bernardino County
Police are investigating after a body was found near railroad tracks in San Bernardino County on Wednesday. Authorities first received reports of a body found in the 100 block of West Valley Boulevard in Colton around 3 p.m., said Colton Police. When officers arrived, they discovered the body had been partially buried and covered under […]
z1077fm.com
Illegal OHV enforcement “Operation Dust Devil” continues this weekend
The off-roading enforcement is meant to increase quality of life issues for residents who have complained about illegal off-roading and reckless behavior on public and private dirt roads and property. Operation Dust Devil will continue patrols over the next several months to encourage safe and responsible off highway vehicle operation,...
Fontana Herald News
Young, Jenkins will lead West Valley Water District
The West Valley Water District (WVWD) Board of Directors has elected Greg Young as the new president of the board and Dan Jenkins as its vice president. Additionally, three members of the board were sworn in during the Dec. 15 board meeting. “I am honored and humbled that the board...
Comments / 1