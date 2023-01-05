Inmate faces charges after allegedly assaulting deputy at Larimer County Jail

According to the Larimer County Sheriff's Office, an inmate assaulted a deputy inside the booking area of the county jail.

At approximately 10 a.m. on Wednesday, deputies opened the cell door for 29-year-old, Britannia Dannielle Tovar, to change her clothes and that's when she charged at the deputies.

While deputies were able to prevent Tovar from exiting the cell, she was able to assault one of the deputies in the incident. Additional officers were called to assist and were able to restrain Tovar.

In the incident, one of the officers was struck in the head, had their hair pulled out and was spat on by Tovar.

The deputy that sustained minor injuries was treated at a local hospital, while Tovar was evaluated by jail medical staff and eventually cleared to remain in jail.

According to Larimer County Sheriff's Office records, Tovar was booked into jail by Fort Collins Police Services for multiple charges of:

Assault on a peace officer

Resisting arrests

Obstructing a peace officer

Disorderly conduct

Attempted first-degree assault

Outstanding warrants

Tovar is also being held on an assault charge stemming from a November 2022 incident when a different LCSO jail deputy was assaulted. Tovar's bond for those charges totals to $7,400.

"The deputy assaulted and those responding to assist did an excellent job of restraining the inmate quickly and preventing her from assaulting anyone else," said jail captain Bobby Moll. Unprovoked attacks on deputies like this are no longer rare occurrences. I have the utmost respect for the men and women of LCSO, who have chosen to serve their community knowing events like today are possible."

The sheriff's office says Tover will now face additional charges for Wednesday's assault against the deputy.

"The charges are merely an accusation, and the defendant is presumed innocent until, and unless, proven guilty," Moll said.