Thousands Moved Out of San Francisco Last Year. Here’s Where They Went

As California’s population shrank for a second year in a row, a steady stream of San Franciscans left the city last year, according to a new analysis by The Standard. But many of those erstwhile San Franciscans remained in the state: Los Angeles, San Diego and Sacramento were the top destinations for people who booked one-way U-Hauls out of town.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
thrashermagazine.com

RIP in Peace: Dave Schubert

It's never been just about the act of skateboarding. Documentation of our craft has always been an essential key to the equation, and Dave Schubert's camera captured countless iconic images that will endure for an eternity. He was a historian of the streets, from his East Coast roots to the Mecca of San Francisco. His legend only grows from here. RIP to the Real Deal. —Tony Vitello.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Secret SF

15 Unassuming SF Spots With Fascinating Backstories

Any SF history geek knows that you can’t walk out the door without passing some interesting spot with a crazy backstory. Here we’ve rounded up some of our favorites that you can see for yourself on any given day. The best part? Nearly all of these spots are outdoors and free to visit, so you never really know when you’ll stumble across one. Scroll to the bottom for a map to point you in the right direction. This one-block alley off of Columbus Ave stands at the base of the Transamerica Pyramid. You’ll know you’ve found it when you see the wavy lines in the concrete — they mark what was once SF’s original shoreline before the Gold Rush. (Another shoreline marker from 1852 can be found at 160 King Street in the Financial District) The street itself was named for Anson Parsons Hotaling, who owned a whiskey warehouse around the corner that miraculously survived the 1906 earthquake. Another building that survived is now Barbarossa Lounge, whose original red-brick back entrance still stands on Hotaling Place.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Arborist puzzled by condition of storm-downed trees in East Bay

OAKLAND -- The series of punishing rainstorms has wreaked havoc on cities across the Bay Area and many of the problems -- from downed power lines to blocked roads -- are the result of falling trees. The situation is raising concerns with longtime homeowners and experienced tree professionalsIn the area of the Oakland Hills known as Piedmont Pines, heavy rain and high winds have taken their toll on the huge trees that form a canopy over the neighborhood.Tim Ports and Elizabeth Foust say they've never seen anything like it.  A huge tree toppled over in the canyon just below their...
OAKLAND, CA
San Francisco Examiner

S.F. might not dry off anytime soon, new federal forecast warns

The San Francisco Bay Area might not dry off anytime soon, according to a new federal forecast. As a bomb cyclone converged on San Francisco and the rest of the region on Wednesday afternoon, the National Weather Service Climate Prediction Center said that the wet, windy conditions are "likely" to continue through the middle of January. "High chances of above normal precipitation along the West Coast are expected to increase...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
beniciaindependent.com

Seeno vs. Seeno feud casts shadow over huge East Bay land deal

Borenstein: Seeno v. Seeno becoming building empire’s ‘War of the Roses’. Revelations from family legal feud should concern Concord council with Naval Weapons Station project on the line. As Albert D. Seeno III seeks to strike a deal with Concord officials to lead the Bay Area’s largest development...
CONCORD, CA
csengineermag.com

With Two Bay Area Projects, Webcor Launches Webcor Timber, the Only California-Based Timber Contractor Building in the State

Webcor Timber is the newest division formed within Webcor Craft, the self-perform group of San Francisco-based commercial general contractor and builder Webcor. After growing a strong internal team preparing to enter the market over the last several years, Webcor’s recent award of two mass timber projects spurred the decision to establish Webcor Timber as a discrete division, joining Webcor Concrete, Webcor Drywall, Webcor Carpentry, and Webcor Equipment.
CALIFORNIA STATE
westsideconnect.com

Harder: Tunnel will ‘crush’ farmers, ruin environment

Not building the controversial Delta tunnel means Southern California and Bay Area cities would need to invest in desalination plants and groundwater recharge of brackish water that could impact the visual pleasantries of coastal scenery. That is the bottom line buried in the no-project alternative of the Army Corps of...
TRACY, CA
