“I was obsessing over the lips.” Mother and daughter bakers whip up a Han “Pan” Solo made of nothing but breadMary DuncanBenicia, CA
Siberian tiger that killed a teenage boy in the San Francisco ZooCristoval Victorial
Visit the Town Near San Francisco that Has More Cemeteries than ResidentsDiana RusColma, CA
Take a look at the storm damage in the Bay Area, from fallen powerlines to landslide dangersMalek SherifHealdsburg, CA
'Major atmospheric river event' forecast for SF Bay Area: What to know
Two separate storms are poised to sweep the San Francisco Bay Area, Saturday through Tuesday.
Totally Flooded Parking Lot in San Francisco Bay Area Is Just Wild
These storms are no joke.
sfstandard.com
Thousands Moved Out of San Francisco Last Year. Here’s Where They Went
As California’s population shrank for a second year in a row, a steady stream of San Franciscans left the city last year, according to a new analysis by The Standard. But many of those erstwhile San Franciscans remained in the state: Los Angeles, San Diego and Sacramento were the top destinations for people who booked one-way U-Hauls out of town.
thrashermagazine.com
RIP in Peace: Dave Schubert
It's never been just about the act of skateboarding. Documentation of our craft has always been an essential key to the equation, and Dave Schubert's camera captured countless iconic images that will endure for an eternity. He was a historian of the streets, from his East Coast roots to the Mecca of San Francisco. His legend only grows from here. RIP to the Real Deal. —Tony Vitello.
15 Unassuming SF Spots With Fascinating Backstories
Any SF history geek knows that you can’t walk out the door without passing some interesting spot with a crazy backstory. Here we’ve rounded up some of our favorites that you can see for yourself on any given day. The best part? Nearly all of these spots are outdoors and free to visit, so you never really know when you’ll stumble across one. Scroll to the bottom for a map to point you in the right direction. This one-block alley off of Columbus Ave stands at the base of the Transamerica Pyramid. You’ll know you’ve found it when you see the wavy lines in the concrete — they mark what was once SF’s original shoreline before the Gold Rush. (Another shoreline marker from 1852 can be found at 160 King Street in the Financial District) The street itself was named for Anson Parsons Hotaling, who owned a whiskey warehouse around the corner that miraculously survived the 1906 earthquake. Another building that survived is now Barbarossa Lounge, whose original red-brick back entrance still stands on Hotaling Place.
Why San Francisco's Ocean Beach is covered in 'snow' after storm
San Francisco's Ocean Beach was covered in what appeared to be "snow" on Friday.
Major flooding and evacuations from California storm rock Stinson Beach
"Definitely the worst we've ever seen."
How much rain did the SF Bay Area get in the bomb cyclone event?
A much-anticipated bomb cyclone delivered a potent mix of heavy rain and dangerous winds to the San Francisco Bay Area on Wednesday and Friday. How much rain did the region actually get?
Dock to iconic Santa Cruz 'cement ship' destroyed amid California storm
Parts of the dock to the SS Palo Alto in Aptos was destroyed by Thursday morning amid massive storm waves.
Arborist puzzled by condition of storm-downed trees in East Bay
OAKLAND -- The series of punishing rainstorms has wreaked havoc on cities across the Bay Area and many of the problems -- from downed power lines to blocked roads -- are the result of falling trees. The situation is raising concerns with longtime homeowners and experienced tree professionalsIn the area of the Oakland Hills known as Piedmont Pines, heavy rain and high winds have taken their toll on the huge trees that form a canopy over the neighborhood.Tim Ports and Elizabeth Foust say they've never seen anything like it. A huge tree toppled over in the canyon just below their...
S.F. might not dry off anytime soon, new federal forecast warns
The San Francisco Bay Area might not dry off anytime soon, according to a new federal forecast. As a bomb cyclone converged on San Francisco and the rest of the region on Wednesday afternoon, the National Weather Service Climate Prediction Center said that the wet, windy conditions are "likely" to continue through the middle of January. "High chances of above normal precipitation along the West Coast are expected to increase...
What to know about the California storm heading into the weekend
More rain and wind are set to pummel Northern California in the coming days.
beniciaindependent.com
Seeno vs. Seeno feud casts shadow over huge East Bay land deal
Borenstein: Seeno v. Seeno becoming building empire’s ‘War of the Roses’. Revelations from family legal feud should concern Concord council with Naval Weapons Station project on the line. As Albert D. Seeno III seeks to strike a deal with Concord officials to lead the Bay Area’s largest development...
SF Bay Area storm turns deadly as winds up to 101 mph topple numerous trees
A California storm whipped up winds that knocked over trees across the San Francisco Bay Area on Wednesday night.
Exactly 41 years ago, the Bay Area was hit by another deadly storm
A total of 31 people were killed during the 1982 storm in the Bay Area, mostly by mudslides.
csengineermag.com
With Two Bay Area Projects, Webcor Launches Webcor Timber, the Only California-Based Timber Contractor Building in the State
Webcor Timber is the newest division formed within Webcor Craft, the self-perform group of San Francisco-based commercial general contractor and builder Webcor. After growing a strong internal team preparing to enter the market over the last several years, Webcor’s recent award of two mass timber projects spurred the decision to establish Webcor Timber as a discrete division, joining Webcor Concrete, Webcor Drywall, Webcor Carpentry, and Webcor Equipment.
sfstandard.com
5 Bay Area Homes You Could Buy After Winning the Mega Millions Jackpot
The Mega Millions jackpot is flirting with the billion-dollar mark. After no winner claimed the prize–which now sits at $940 million–on Tuesday, lottery ticket holders have another chance of striking it rich today when another drawing will be held. If fortune smiles on you, here are a few...
California storm strands more than 60 Bay Area food trucks
"When there's a flood, we absolutely cannot leave."
westsideconnect.com
Harder: Tunnel will ‘crush’ farmers, ruin environment
Not building the controversial Delta tunnel means Southern California and Bay Area cities would need to invest in desalination plants and groundwater recharge of brackish water that could impact the visual pleasantries of coastal scenery. That is the bottom line buried in the no-project alternative of the Army Corps of...
Huge undeveloped Bay Area waterfront parcel gets major price cut
The most recent price cut puts the land at a nearly 60% discount.
