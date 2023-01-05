Read full article on original website
Houston cops say woman who ‘smelled heavily of body odor’ linked to at least four pre-Christmas robberies
A nicely dressed thief is allegedly responsible for four robberies in Houston days before Christmas, police said.
Stunning new Idaho murder detail shows killer appeared to want to 'get out of dodge'
Criminal profiler John Kelly joined "The Ingraham Angle" to analyze the Idaho college student murders and the suspect in the case, as well as newly released details.
Trump vows to deploy US special forces, military assets to 'inflict maximum damage' on cartels
Former President Trump said Thursday that if elected again as commander-in-chief, he will deploy U.S. special forces and other military assets to “inflect maximum damage” on cartels crossing the southern border.
'I Paid $2.99 This Morning for a Sh–ty Cup': Goldman Sachs Employees Outraged After Free Coffee Perk Is Pulled
With massive layoffs looming, the financial giant delivered its employees a hot cup of bad news.
Prepare for a recession unlike any other, according to BlackRock, because "what worked in the past won't work now."
According to BlackRock, the global economy has entered a time of increased volatility and prior investing strategies would no longer be effective. The money manager believes that although a recession is coming, central banks won't be able to help markets by relaxing monetary policy this time.
Virginia teacher shot by 6-year-old identified, parents demand action
A following an incident where a 6-year-old student shot a teacher in Newport News, Virginia on Friday, parents are calling on the school district to enact stricter rules to keep students safe.
Biden blocking Hunter Biden, Burisma emails would prove 'how much he has to hide,' conservative group warns
Group seeking White House records on Hunter Biden and Burisma warns that if President Biden blocks the records, "he will have only proven just how much he has to hide."
Adam Schiff dragged after ‘Twitter Files’ shows he asked site to suspend journo: ‘Expel Schiff from Congress'
Twitter users erupted on the platform Tuesday after the latest "Twitter Files" thread alleged that Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., requested Twitter to suspend journalists.
Twitter Files reveal Trump ban came after Michelle Obama, others pressured the company
Former First Lady Michelle Obama was among those who pressured Twitter to ban former President Donald Trump, following the riots at the Capitol Building on Jan. 6.
The Gloves Are Off: Palace Will Release ‘Critical’ Report of Bullying Complaints Against Meghan Markle After Netflix Docuseries, Expert Believes
Here's why an expert is convinced the royals are finally going to release the report of the findings into claims that Meghan Markle bullied her staffers.
As Biden visits border, still no apology over false claims that Border Patrol agents whipped migrants
President Biden will visit the border on Sunday, but he has not yet apologized for accusing Border Patrol agents of whipping Haitian migrants in September 2021.
Ex-WWE star makes return to pro wrestling for new company under different ring name
Mercedes Moné made her debut in New Japan Pro Wrestling at Wrestle Kingdom 17 on Wednesday after her run as Sasha Banks in WWE came to an official end.
'Struggling' Chicago residents outraged over Lori Lightfoot's decision to house migrants: 'Help my own first'
Woodlawn residents spoke out Thursday about a Chicago proposal to house migrants from the Texas border at a vacant Chicago Public School building.
Missing mom Ana Walshe's former Massachusetts home burns in fire
The former home of missing Massachusetts woman Ana Walshe was on fire Friday as firefighters worked to extinguish the blaze.
Twitter explodes after Biden refers to Kamala Harris as 'president': 'A disaster'
President Biden referred to Vice President Kamala Harris as "President Harris" during a Thursday press conference to announce his upcoming trip to the southern border, which prompted criticism from journalists and political commentators who pointed out that the gaffe happened once "again."
Elon Musk just cashed in another $3.6 billion of Tesla stock as he wrestles with mounting interest payments at Twitter and a looming recession
Elon Musk has sold about $3.6 billion of Tesla stock this week, SEC filings show. The Tesla, SpaceX, and Twitter CEO sold around 22 million shares in three days. Musk is dealing with mounting interest payments at Twitter, and a gloomy economic outlook. Elon Musk has cashed in another $3.6...
Elon Musk STORMS OUT Of Meeting When Questioned About Banning High-Profile Journalists From Twitter For 'Doxxing' Billionaire
Elon Musk abruptly stormed out of a meeting this week when questioned about his decision to ban certain journalists from Twitter for allegedly “doxxing” him on the platform, RadarOnline.com has learned. The 51-year-old billionaire’s surprising meltdown came on Thursday while attending a Twitter group chat hosted by BuzzFeed reporter Katie Notopoulos.According to the New York Post, the meeting was held to discuss Musk’s decision to ban at least ten high-profile journalists from the popular social media platform over allegations they shared the Tesla and SpaceX founder’s private information with malicious intent.But the group chat meeting reportedly took a drastic turn...
Biden admin quietly admits canceling Keystone XL Pipeline cost thousands of jobs, billions of dollars
The Department of Energy issued a congressionally-mandated report late last month highlighting the positive economic benefits the Keystone XL project would have had.
Idaho murders: Roommate revelation 'changes a lot' in murder case, Nancy Grace says
Fox Nation host Nancy Grace said the surviving roommate's eyewitness account from the night of the murders will "move any jury."
Chicago mayoral challenger predicts controversial Mayor Lightfoot won't make runoff election
A new voter opinion survey suggests Mayor Lori Lightfoot would come in third if the Feb. 28 election were held today.
