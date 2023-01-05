ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Latah County, ID

Death Sentence Possible for WSU Grad Student in Idaho Slayings?

Bryan Kohberger stood in an Idaho courtroom yesterday after waiving extradition from Pennsylvania earlier in the week. Latah County Judge Megan Marshall read the charges, four counts of first-degree murder an burglary. Judge Marshall then let Kohberger know that the maximum penalty he could face is death or life imprisonment.
13 crucial minutes: A timeline of how the University of Idaho murders unfolded

An updated timeline into the University of Idaho slayings was revealed in the case’s newly released police report — which indicates Bryan Kohberger allegedly carried out the horrific crime in as little as 13 minutes. Before the police affidavit was made public Thursday, officials had said they believed the four students were slain inside their off-campus Moscow home sometime between 3 and 4 a.m. on Nov. 13. According to the affidavit, the one-hour timeframe has since been narrowed down to 25 minutes, with police now thinking Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Kernodle’s boyfriend...
Probable cause affidavit in case of University of Idaho murders released

The probable cause affidavit in the case of State of Idaho v. Bryan C. Kohberger has been released. Kohberger is accused of killing four University of Idaho students in November. He arrived in Idaho Wednesday night after his arrest in Pennsylvania last week. The affidavit was written by Brett Payne,...
Idaho group opposes Greene as Lincoln Day speaker

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — A coalition that says it is committed to defending Idaho values is calling on the Kootenai County Republican Central Committee to rescind its invitation to U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Georgia, to be the keynote speaker for its Lincoln Day Dinner next month, as reported by KREM 2 News partner the Coeur d'Alene/Post Falls Press.
‘I have no ill will towards you’: Father of U of I murder victim addresses Bryan Kohberger’s parents in interview

MOSCOW, Idaho — Steve Goncalves addressed the parents of Moscow murders suspect, Bryan Kohberger, after his first court appearance in Idaho Wednesday. Speaking to an ABC reporter, Goncalves and his family attorney, Shanon Gray, also shared their thoughts on the information that was released through an affidavit after Kohberger was flown from a jail in Pennsylvania to the Latah County...
