Father of slain student Kaylee Goncalves comments on suspected Idaho murderer: 'Looked like a normal guy'
Kaylee Goncalves’s father Steve said he believed Bryan Kohberger, the 28-year-old lone suspect in a quadruple homicide in Moscow, Idaho, would look differently.
Bryan Kohberger case: Surviving roommate 'was scared to death' after encounter with suspect, attorney says
Idaho murder victim Kaylee Goncalves' family attorney shared the family's thoughts on a surviving roommate's decision to return to her bedroom after seeing the suspect.
Idaho murder timeline: Affidavit reveals how 16 minutes depict shocking scene
Idaho quadruple murder suspect Bryan Kohberger's car is seen on camera driving near the crime scene at 4:04 a.m. and leaving at 4:20 a.m., an affidavit says.
Bryan Kohberger arrest: Flight records show Pennsylvania police plane circled home for hours after capture
A playback of air traffic data shows a Pennsylvania police plane circling the home of alleged killer Bryan Kohberger's parents from 4:02 a.m. to 6:22 a.m. on Dec. 30.
Idaho murders: Bryan Kohberger's former friend speaks out on social behavior, alleged drug use
Rich Pasqua, who said he is a former acquaintance of Bryan Kohberger, reacted to the Idaho murders suspect's arrest on "Lawrence Jones Cross Country."
Bryan Kohberger defense behind gag order request in Idaho murders, new batch of court docs reveal
Anne Taylor, the defense attorney for Idaho stabbing suspect Bryan Kohberger, filed requests to halt the crime scene cleanup and for a gag order on the case.
Death Sentence Possible for WSU Grad Student in Idaho Slayings?
Bryan Kohberger stood in an Idaho courtroom yesterday after waiving extradition from Pennsylvania earlier in the week. Latah County Judge Megan Marshall read the charges, four counts of first-degree murder an burglary. Judge Marshall then let Kohberger know that the maximum penalty he could face is death or life imprisonment.
Idaho murders: Mattress, other furniture, removed from house where four college students were killed
A mattress from the Idaho crime scene with what appear to be blood stains was removed from the house where four college students were murdered.
Idaho murders: Bryan Kohberger held without bond in student slayings amid chilling new details
Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger was accused of breaking into a house adjacent to the University of Idaho and stabbing four young people to death in November.
Bryan Kohberger case: Knife sheath points to possible target, experts say
The knife sheath that investigators found next to two victims could indicate they were the target of the Nov. 13 quadruple homicide near the University of Idaho campus.
Bryan Kohberger case: Why didn't Idaho roommate call 911 after encountering masked madman?
A female roommate didn't call 911 after encountering Bryan Kohberger in a mask allegedly fleeing the Idaho murder scene because she likely froze from fear, experts said.
Bryan Kohberger's phone pinged at Idaho murder scene hours after killings,12 times prior: investigators
Murder suspect Bryan Kohberger's phone was traced to the scene of the University of Idaho quadruple homicide hours after the stabbings occurred on Nov. 13, 2022.
13 crucial minutes: A timeline of how the University of Idaho murders unfolded
An updated timeline into the University of Idaho slayings was revealed in the case’s newly released police report — which indicates Bryan Kohberger allegedly carried out the horrific crime in as little as 13 minutes. Before the police affidavit was made public Thursday, officials had said they believed the four students were slain inside their off-campus Moscow home sometime between 3 and 4 a.m. on Nov. 13. According to the affidavit, the one-hour timeframe has since been narrowed down to 25 minutes, with police now thinking Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Kernodle’s boyfriend...
Idaho murder victims' roommate heard crying, saw man in mask morning of killings: court docs
Slain University of Idaho victims' roommate heard crying and saw the alleged killer clad in all black the morning of the mass murder, according to newly unsealed court documents
Probable cause affidavit in case of University of Idaho murders released
The probable cause affidavit in the case of State of Idaho v. Bryan C. Kohberger has been released. Kohberger is accused of killing four University of Idaho students in November. He arrived in Idaho Wednesday night after his arrest in Pennsylvania last week. The affidavit was written by Brett Payne,...
Bryan Kohberger makes tasteless joke in Pennsylvania prison: report
Bryan Christopher Kohberger allegedly made a heartless joke to another inmate while behind bars at a Pennsylvania prison before his extradition to Idaho, according to a new report.
Stunning new Idaho murder detail shows killer appeared to want to 'get out of dodge'
Criminal profiler John Kelly joined "The Ingraham Angle" to analyze the Idaho college student murders and the suspect in the case, as well as newly released details.
Idaho murders: Roommate revelation 'changes a lot' in murder case, Nancy Grace says
Fox Nation host Nancy Grace said the surviving roommate's eyewitness account from the night of the murders will "move any jury."
‘I have no ill will towards you’: Father of U of I murder victim addresses Bryan Kohberger’s parents in interview
MOSCOW, Idaho — Steve Goncalves addressed the parents of Moscow murders suspect, Bryan Kohberger, after his first court appearance in Idaho Wednesday. Speaking to an ABC reporter, Goncalves and his family attorney, Shanon Gray, also shared their thoughts on the information that was released through an affidavit after Kohberger was flown from a jail in Pennsylvania to the Latah County...
