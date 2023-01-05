Bomb cyclone, ‘Pineapple Express’ moves ashore in California blasting life-threatening rain, flooding

Read full article on original website
California Storm Brings More Rain and Topples Trees
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A powerful winter storm system that toppled trees and knocked out electricity was moving across California on Thursday, bringing more rain, wind and snow to the already battered state.
Hurricane hunters fly missions to California to study atmospheric river amid powerful storm
LOS ANGELES - An atmospheric river, which has unleashed heavy rain, life-threatening flooding and howling winds across California, is keeping hurricane hunter aircraft busy on the West Coast. "The Air Force Reserve 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron has forward deployed for Atmospheric Rivers missions operations and are stationed at Mather Air...
Overnight Storm Brought 106 MPH Wind Gust. Thunderstorms Forecast for Valley.
Wednesday’s overnight storm brought wind gusts peaking at 40 to 45 mph across the Valley and a mighty gust of 106 mph that was recorded at 10:13 p.m. at the Grapevine’s peak on Interstate 5, National Weather Service meteorologist Bill South said Thursday. The atmospheric river that took...
Waves up to 50 feet pound NorCal amid storm, causing flooding and erosion
Monster waves, some as tall as 30 to 50 feet, pounded Northern California's coast on Thursday.
Central Florida town named lightning capital of the US
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A Central Florida town just miles away from Walt Disney World has earned the 2022 Lightning Capital of the United States title, a spot previously held by another area near Orlando. For the last six years, Vaisala has released its annual lightning report showing the...
California storm updates: What to expect overnight
Get the latest information on the bomb cyclone slamming California.
Multiple areas under flood threat as ‘bomb cyclone’ churns off California coast
With a “bomb cyclone” expected to dump inches of rain on Southern California, officials are warning residents that some areas are especially susceptible to floods and debris flows. About 2 to 4 inches of rain is expected in most areas, with totals ranging between 4 and 8 inches in the mountain and hill areas, according […]
Bomb cyclone forecast to pound Calif. beaches with waves up to 30 feet tall
A bomb cyclone is churning up the Pacific Ocean and is expected to send monster waves up to 30 feet tall to Northern and Southern California coast on Thursday.
California witness reports second encounter with silent hovering object
A California witness at San Bernardino reported watching a silent, sphere-shaped object hovering near a highway at 8 a.m. on December 16, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Florida witness says sphere appeared and disappeared crossing sky
A Florida witness at Orlando reported watching a sphere-shaped object that would disappear and then reappear in another spot at 3:30 p.m. on December 9, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Orlando Weather Forecast: Temperatures are warming up across Central Florida
LAKE MARY, Fla. - Today's high: 77 degrees | Tonight's low: 56 degrees. Main weather concerns: Another fair day with more quiet weather. With winds back out of the southeast, we'll see warmer weather today. Highs reach into the mid 70s in many areas under a mix of sun and clouds. No rain is expected today through early this week.
Pollen levels creep up as winter’s arctic blast becomes a distant memory
Tree pollen in Texas and Florida have reached medium to high levels.
Family of 4 still hospitalized after Pasadena father drove off cliff in NorCal
The driver of a car that plunged off a treacherous cliff in Northern California, injuring his two young children and his wife after the 250-foot drop, remained hospitalized with serious injuries Wednesday, according to the California Highway Patrol. Dharmesh A. Patel of Pasadena will be booked into the San Mateo County jail on suspicion of […]
Temperatures drop overnight into the weekend, warming back up on Sunday
ORLANDO, Fla. — Meteorologist Tom Terry said we will have some 30s in Marion County Friday night, and some patchy frost is possible there. Otherwise, it will be a chilly 40s for most of Central Florida and a nice warm-up into the mid/upper 70s by Sunday. Our average is...
Relocators from the North are Still Moving to Florida's Big Cities, But Some Smaller Cities are Being Called "Boomtowns"
It's probably not a secret that some folks from other parts of the country moved to Florida during the pandemic. As people were able to work from home, they could live somewhere cheaper and warmer, and for many, Florida fit the bill.
DeSantis activates National Guard to respond to ‘alarming influx’ of migrants in Florida Keys
Gov. Ron DeSantis activated the Florida National Guard to respond to what's being called "an alarming influx" of migrants coming to the Florida Keys.
Orlando weather: Beautiful, sunny weekend ahead for Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. - Today's high: 71 degrees. A quiet and pleasant weekend means no weather concerns! Expect lots of sunshine, especially today. Clouds could return Sunday as winds shift to onshore. Highs warm into the upper 60s to low 70s Saturday and low to mid 70s on Sunday. Temperatures will be cool again Saturday night in the 40s and 50s.
DeSantis-backed plan to take control of Disney's land announced
ORLANDO, Fla. - A plan was announced Friday to introduce a bill into the Florida Legislature that would replace Walt Disney World's special self-governing power with a state-run board. The notice was posted on the website of Osceola County, which houses part of Disney World. Gov. Ron DeSantis is pushing...
A real pip: Florida bald eagles Harriet, M15 welcome 2nd eaglet this year
NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. — A pair of American bald eagles have a new addition to their family. Harriet and M15, who are featured on the Southwest Florida Eagle Cam, welcomed their second eaglet of the year, nicknamed E22, when it hatched Saturday at about 9:30 a.m. EST, WINK-TV reported.
Mega Millions: Winning $1 million ticket sold in Florida; jackpot rises to $1.1 billion
ORLANDO, Fla. - Check your Mega Millions tickets! There may have been no jackpot winner on Friday, but someone in Florida did win $1 million!. The numbers drawn late Friday were: 3, 20, 46, 59, 63 and gold Mega Ball 13. No one matched all six numbers to win the...
