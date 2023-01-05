Read full article on original website
Judge Dismisses Rep. Mirra’s Challenge of One-Vote Loss; Mirra Files Appeal
A Superior Court judge dismissed Republican Rep. Lenny Mirra’s legal challenge after a recount flipped his 10-vote reelection victory to a single-vote loss, but Mirra’s lawyer appealed the decision. Essex Superior Court Associate Justice Thomas Dreschler tossed Mirra’s complaint Friday, one day after writing a 10-page order denying...
Rep. Mirra Files Court Complaint, Disputes Specific Ballots That Cost Him Re-Election
After a recount positioned him to lose his reelection bid by a single vote, Rep. Lenny Mirra will focus his legal challenge on approximately nine ballots he believes were improperly counted and another 14 mail-in votes he alleges do not have properly matching signatures. Mirra made his case official Wednesday,...
Mass. House to Delay Swearing In Two Representatives as They Review Mirra, One Other Challenge
Top House Democrats plan today to task a special committee with examining the results of two elections decided by microscopic margins following recounts, a process House Speaker Ronald Mariano expects will “temporarily delay” the apparent victors from taking office. Mariano said Tuesday night the House will pause the...
Hamilton Prepares to Serve Haverhill and Methuen as State Representative
In slightly more than two weeks, the new legislative session begins at the State House with freshman Rep. Ryan M. Hamilton taking his seat on behalf of Haverhill and Methuen. Hamilton, who was elected to the 15th Essex District, was a recent guest on WHAV’s morning program. He explained he has been tutored by retiring state Rep. Linda Dean Campbell.
Rep. Vargas Discusses Haverhill Housing Success and State Plans at White House Conference
Haverhill Rep. Andy X. Vargas was one of two Massachusetts representatives to take part last week in a White House meeting with state legislative leaders on housing affordability. The conversation centered on the severity of the housing shortage across states and how state legislatures have worked to decrease living costs...
Bad News For Biden As Georgia's Marjorie Taylor-Greene Threatens To Impeach Him This 2023
What is going on in the United States? Why the frequent threat to impeach anyone that assumes the office of the president. Why are those at the helm of affairs allowing corruption to ruin the reputation of the country. Apparently, the devil has shown the seed of corruption deep down the soul of our leaders.
Jan. 6 Rally Organizer Threatens To Release ‘Evidence’ That Marjorie Taylor Greene ‘Committed A Crime’
The man behind the rally before the Capitol riot urged Congress to expel Marjorie Taylor Greene. The post Jan. 6 Rally Organizer Threatens To Release ‘Evidence’ That Marjorie Taylor Greene ‘Committed A Crime’ appeared first on NewsOne.
Former GOP rep says Trump ‘is no longer in control’ after Speaker showdown
Former Rep. Carlos Curbelo (R-Fla.) said former President Trump is “no longer in control,” after his attempts to influence Republicans in Rep. Kevin McCarthy’s (R-Calif.) battle to become Speaker of the House. “The first time Trump spoke out and kind of pushed these members, people ignored him,” Curbelo said on NBC’s “Meet The Press.” “Some…
Sen. DiZoglio and Rep. Minicucci Give Their Legislative Farewells
Sen. Diana DiZoglio and Rep. Christina A. Minicucci said their legislative farewells this week to the applause of their colleagues. DiZoglio, who won her bid to become state auditor, was joined by four other retiring senators Monday in Chambers. “It has been a huge honor for a kid like me...
Gov. Baker Appoints Silverio to Northern Essex Community College Board of Trustees
Evan Silverio has joined the Northern Essex Community College Board of Trustees following his recent appointment by Gov. Charlie Baker. Silverio is president and CEO of Silverio Insurance Agency of Lawrence and also owns Woodcome Insurance Agency of Leominster and Diverse Real Estate of Lawrence. He replaces William Cox of Haverhill, whose term expired.
Haverhill Council Signs Off on $160 Million for New Consentino School; How to Pay on Next Week’s Agenda
A new Dr. Albert B. Consentino School moved a major step toward becoming reality Tuesday night as the Haverhill City Council voted unanimously to appropriate about $160 million to pay for its construction. The Council also voted 9-0 to allow Mayor James J. Fiorentini to submit a second document, known...
Crenshaw apologizes if colleagues were offended by 'terrorists' jab during speaker battle
Rep. Dan Crenshaw, R-Texas, on Sunday said he was sorry if any of his House colleagues were offended by his heated rhetoric during the protracted speakership conflict over the past week. "To the extent that I have colleagues that were offended by it, I sincerely apologize to them. I don't...
No conflict in investigating the investigators investigating him, Perry says
"I get accused of all kinds of things every single day," Rep. Scott Perry said.
Gov.-Elect Healey to Swear In Auditor-Elect DiZoglio at Methuen High School
Soon-to-be former Sen. Diana DiZoglio is bringing home her inauguration as state auditor. Auditor-elect DiZoglio invites the public to watch her being sworn in by Gov.-Elect Maura Healey during a ceremony Wednesday, Jan. 18, from 5:30-7:30 p.m., at Methuen High School—her alma mater. “I’m humbled by the responsibility and...
