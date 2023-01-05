Learning a new skill and creating original art in the new year is how the Women’s City Club of Haverhill will begin 2023. “Origami is Not Just For Kids” will be taught by Michael Lafosse and Richard Alexander on Tuesday, Jan. 17. Members will learn how to create art through paper folding, described as a fun way to express creativity. They will see and learn how to make a delicate sculpture of their own.

HAVERHILL, MA ・ 3 DAYS AGO