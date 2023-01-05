ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haverhill, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHAV

Northern Essex Elder Transport, Groveland Council on Aging Receive State Transportation Grants

Northern Essex Elder Transport, which serves Haverhill and 13 other communities, and the Groveland Council on Aging each receives boosts from the state Tuesday to continue providing transportation for older residents. Northern Essex Elder Transport was awarded $25,000 from the Community Transit Grant Program of the Massachusetts Department of Transportation...
HAVERHILL, MA
NECN

Dive Teams Search Waters in Salem in Connection With Missing Man

Dive teams were searching the waters Wednesday night off Juniper Beach in Salem, Massachusetts, as part of an ongoing effort to find a missing man. The search for 31-year-old Michael Gray, of Maine, originated in Peabody nearly a month ago. Peabody police said Gray was reported missing by a family...
SALEM, MA
WCVB

Three-alarm fire breaks out in basement of Lynn home

LYNN, Mass. — The residents of a Lynn home are safe after a three-alarm fire started in their building on Saturday. The Lynn Fire Department first tweeted about the fire at 13 Valley Avenue at 10:40 a.m. Lynn Fire Chief Daniel Sullivan said crews found flames in the basement...
LYNN, MA
nshoremag.com

Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll Breaks Barriers as the Next Lieutenant Governor

On November 8, the Massachusetts races for governor and lieutenant governor were among the first to be called nationwide. So, shortly after 8 p.m., Attorney General Maura Healey and Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll became the first all-female state-level executive team ever elected in the country. Driscoll is no stranger to...
SALEM, MA
NECN

2 SUVs Crash Into Newburyport Home

Two SUVs were involved in a crash Saturday night and both ended up striking a home in Newburyport, Massachusetts, fire officials said. The Newburyport Fire Department confirmed it responded to Water Street at Ocean for the 2-car crash, and said fortunately there were no injuries. Pictures from the scene showed...
NEWBURYPORT, MA
WHAV

Women’s City Club of Haverhill to Learn Art of Paper Folding Jan. 17

Learning a new skill and creating original art in the new year is how the Women’s City Club of Haverhill will begin 2023. “Origami is Not Just For Kids” will be taught by Michael Lafosse and Richard Alexander on Tuesday, Jan. 17. Members will learn how to create art through paper folding, described as a fun way to express creativity. They will see and learn how to make a delicate sculpture of their own.
HAVERHILL, MA
WHAV

Carbone to Receive Lifetime Achievement Award from Greater Haverhill Chamber

Longtime Haverhill businessman and community servant Peter Carbone will be given the Greater Haverhill Chamber of Commerce’s Lifetime Achievement Award when it convenes its Annual Business Awards Breakfast next month. Carbone and schoolhood buddy David Gaiero bought EZ-Way Cleaners from Carbone’s father, Atillio A. Carbone, and operated the business...
HAVERHILL, MA
whdh.com

Police announce conclusion of ground search in Cohasset for missing woman

COHASSET, MASS. (WHDH) - The ground search by Massachusetts State Troopers and Cohasset Police Officers for Ana Walshe or evidence related to her disappearance is concluding, officials announced Saturday. Twenty Troopers from the Massachusetts State Police Special Emergency Response Team, a specialized unit trained in search and rescue operations, as...
COHASSET, MA
whdh.com

At home with the Bakers: Couple reflects on time in office

SWAMPSCOTT, MASS. (WHDH) - It’s the end of the Baker era at the State House. The governor has left the building. Jadiann Thompson sat down with Governor Baker and his wife Lauren to reflect on the past eight years. For eight years we’ve seen Governor Baker signing bills into...
SWAMPSCOTT, MA
WHAV

WHAV

Haverhill, MA
5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

97.9 WHAV FM—on-air, online, over cable television and in social media—is the only Haverhill-based news source. The nonprofit, public news organization provides more local news, more news that matter and more often than all other sources combined.

 https://www.whav.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy