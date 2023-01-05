Read full article on original website
‘A huge difference:’ New lawmakers from Central, Western Mass. talk first days in office
For Kate Donaghue, the State House is not unfamiliar territory — she has testified in its many hearing rooms and advocated for proposals making their way through the Legislature. But Friday was different. It was one of her first full days in office as a Democratic state lawmaker from...
NECN
Short-Staffed ‘Boston Police Department Is in a Dire Position,' Commissioner Says
The Boston Police Department is in what its leader is calling a "dire" need to fill positions, as he asks neighbors for help. Commissioner Michael Cox is asking other departments to consider lateral transfers before the busy summer season, a request that hasn't happened in more than 15 years. "I...
Northern Essex Elder Transport, Groveland Council on Aging Receive State Transportation Grants
Northern Essex Elder Transport, which serves Haverhill and 13 other communities, and the Groveland Council on Aging each receives boosts from the state Tuesday to continue providing transportation for older residents. Northern Essex Elder Transport was awarded $25,000 from the Community Transit Grant Program of the Massachusetts Department of Transportation...
whdh.com
Neighbors gather to greet Gov. Charlie Baker as he returns to his Swampscott home
SWAMPSCOTT, MASS. (WHDH) - Gov. Charlie Baker’s neighbors gathered to greet him Wednesday night when he returned to his hometown of Swampscott after leaving the State House for the last time. The neighbors could be seen waiting in the rain to see Gov. Baker, who got out of the...
NECN
Dive Teams Search Waters in Salem in Connection With Missing Man
Dive teams were searching the waters Wednesday night off Juniper Beach in Salem, Massachusetts, as part of an ongoing effort to find a missing man. The search for 31-year-old Michael Gray, of Maine, originated in Peabody nearly a month ago. Peabody police said Gray was reported missing by a family...
WCVB
Three-alarm fire breaks out in basement of Lynn home
LYNN, Mass. — The residents of a Lynn home are safe after a three-alarm fire started in their building on Saturday. The Lynn Fire Department first tweeted about the fire at 13 Valley Avenue at 10:40 a.m. Lynn Fire Chief Daniel Sullivan said crews found flames in the basement...
nshoremag.com
Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll Breaks Barriers as the Next Lieutenant Governor
On November 8, the Massachusetts races for governor and lieutenant governor were among the first to be called nationwide. So, shortly after 8 p.m., Attorney General Maura Healey and Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll became the first all-female state-level executive team ever elected in the country. Driscoll is no stranger to...
NECN
2 SUVs Crash Into Newburyport Home
Two SUVs were involved in a crash Saturday night and both ended up striking a home in Newburyport, Massachusetts, fire officials said. The Newburyport Fire Department confirmed it responded to Water Street at Ocean for the 2-car crash, and said fortunately there were no injuries. Pictures from the scene showed...
Women’s City Club of Haverhill to Learn Art of Paper Folding Jan. 17
Learning a new skill and creating original art in the new year is how the Women’s City Club of Haverhill will begin 2023. “Origami is Not Just For Kids” will be taught by Michael Lafosse and Richard Alexander on Tuesday, Jan. 17. Members will learn how to create art through paper folding, described as a fun way to express creativity. They will see and learn how to make a delicate sculpture of their own.
Carbone to Receive Lifetime Achievement Award from Greater Haverhill Chamber
Longtime Haverhill businessman and community servant Peter Carbone will be given the Greater Haverhill Chamber of Commerce’s Lifetime Achievement Award when it convenes its Annual Business Awards Breakfast next month. Carbone and schoolhood buddy David Gaiero bought EZ-Way Cleaners from Carbone’s father, Atillio A. Carbone, and operated the business...
51-year-old Weymouth man drives onto MBTA commuter rail tracks
BRAINTREE, Mass — A 51-year-old Weymouth man drove onto the MBTA commuter rail tracks. According to Transit Police, around 5 p.m,., they received a call that a man has driven onto the MBTA commuter rail tracks. The man said he missed his turned and ended up on the MBTA...
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: Cumberland Farms sells $100,000 ticket
A Cumberland Farms gas station was the retailer that sold a $100,000 winning lottery ticket claimed in Massachusetts on Thursday, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery. There were five total $100,000 prizes won or claimed on Thursday. The Cumberland Farms was located in Norton, and the winner claimed their $100,000...
Wrong Turn and Car Struck by MBTA Train in Ashland
ASHLAND – MBTA Police said an adult male driver took a wrong turn in Ashland on Thursday night at 7 and ended up on the MBTA commuter rail tracks. The driver was unable to get off the tracks on Front Street in Ashland, and was struck by a train.
School closings and delays in Massachusetts, southern New Hampshire
BOSTON - Some school districts will be closed Friday because of snow in the forecast.Check the latest list here.
WCVB
Robert McCarthy becomes acting mayor of Salem after Kim Driscoll resigns to become lt. governor
SALEM, Mass. — The city of Salem has a new mayor for the first time in 17 years. Kim Driscoll, who became Massachusetts' 73rd lieutenant governor on Thursday, resigned from the position Wednesday night after presenting her final state of the city address. After her farewell, the Salem City...
Mischievous Mutt Causes Bridgewater Store to Delay Opening
(BRIDGEWATER, MASSACHUSETTS) Those living in the Bridgewater area who were looking to do some shopping at Periwinkle's Consignment Store on Tuesday, January 3rd, may have been surprised when they arrived at the small boutique consignment store.
whdh.com
Police announce conclusion of ground search in Cohasset for missing woman
COHASSET, MASS. (WHDH) - The ground search by Massachusetts State Troopers and Cohasset Police Officers for Ana Walshe or evidence related to her disappearance is concluding, officials announced Saturday. Twenty Troopers from the Massachusetts State Police Special Emergency Response Team, a specialized unit trained in search and rescue operations, as...
whdh.com
At home with the Bakers: Couple reflects on time in office
SWAMPSCOTT, MASS. (WHDH) - It’s the end of the Baker era at the State House. The governor has left the building. Jadiann Thompson sat down with Governor Baker and his wife Lauren to reflect on the past eight years. For eight years we’ve seen Governor Baker signing bills into...
Four Massachusetts Cities/Towns Make List of Fastest Selling Homes in the Country
The housing market has been wild for the past two-plus years and Massachusetts has been no exception. Berkshire County, MA is home to some pretty incredible real estate. From stunning mountain getaways to historical homes brought into the modern era, there truly is something for everyone in the bucolic Berkshire hills.
These Are the Median Home Prices Per County in New Hampshire
As many of us unfortunately know all too well, the housing market is tough right now. Not only is rent skyrocketing and units in high demand, but the cost of owning a home is becoming more and more out of reach for many. In light of the current housing crisis,...
