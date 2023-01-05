ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3’ game

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening’s drawing of the Louisiana Lottery’s “Pick 3” game were:

8-5-1

(eight, five, one)

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

