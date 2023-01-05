Read full article on original website
Northern Essex, Methuen and Lawrence Schools Share in State Investment in Adult Education
Northern Essex Community College, Methuen and Lawrence public schools and others are sharing in state grants to pay for 5,000 adult basic education classroom seats and more than 16,000 spots for adult English learners. During the first of five years of payments, approximately $48.2 million will be awarded in competitive...
New Law, Pushed by Trahan, Establishes Pilot Program to Prepare Experts for Next Pandemic
A new federal law, Bolstering Infectious Outbreaks (BIO) Preparedness Workforce Act, seeks to ensure the U.S. is never caught off guard again as it was during the COVID-19 pandemic. Last week, Congresswoman Lori Trahan, a co-founder of the bipartisan Pandemic Preparedness Caucus, secured passage of a pilot program to train...
Trahan Secures Renewal of Federal Youth Suicide Prevention Act
A youth suicide prevention bill, championed by Congresswoman Lori Trahan was signed into law by President Joe Biden last Friday as part of the year-end omnibus package. Trahan a member of the House Energy and Commerce Committee’s Health Subcommittee, hailed the passage of the Garrett Lee Smith Memorial Reauthorization Act.
