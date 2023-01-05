ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trahan Secures Renewal of Federal Youth Suicide Prevention Act

A youth suicide prevention bill, championed by Congresswoman Lori Trahan was signed into law by President Joe Biden last Friday as part of the year-end omnibus package. Trahan a member of the House Energy and Commerce Committee’s Health Subcommittee, hailed the passage of the Garrett Lee Smith Memorial Reauthorization Act.
Haverhill, MA
