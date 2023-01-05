Read full article on original website
2news.com
Heavy Snow and Flood Risk
Another strong atmospheric river will move through the region Monday through late Tuesday. This gives the Truckee Meadows a chance for both heavy rain and snow. A Winter Storm Watch is posted for the valley, beginning early Monday and going through Tuesday afternoon. A watch means the ingredients are there, but it’s just something to watch at this point. A warning means it’s happening. The snow level will not be as high as it was with our last storm initially, but it will be low enough for runoff. Daytime highs will be in the 40’s on Monday, but overnight lows will be in the 30’s. Not only is there the possibility for snow Saturday night in Reno, but Monday and Tuesday morning as well. Atmospheric rivers provide the west coast with a lot of water content, so whether it falls as rain or snow it will be heavy with a lot of liquid.
NBC Bay Area
Winter Storm Warning for Tahoe Area Projects Heavy Snow, Up to 120 mph Gusts
Heavy snow and powerful wind forecasted to hit the Sierra has prompted a weekend winter storm warning. Officials are advising the public to avoid travel in the area if possible. "You could be stuck in your vehicle for many hours," the National Weather Service warned. "If you must travel, prepare...
California braces for more rain, storms, potential floods
SAN FRANCISCO — (AP) — California braced for more stormy weather with rain starting to sweep into the northern part the state and the San Francisco Bay area on Saturday, preceding a series of powerful incoming Pacific storms and raising the potential for road flooding, rising rivers and mudslides on soils already saturated after days of rain.
2news.com
Area Winter Storm Warning Continues Through Monday Morning
Plan on chain controls in the mountains through the weekend with snow showers in the Sierra, and a winter storm warning is up Friday through Monday morning. A stronger wave comes in by Sunday morning with 1 to 2 feet of snow in the mountains, 8-16” at Lake Tahoe, and a few inches of snow in our valleys.
WATCH: Updated track of Mid-Missouri snow forecast
ABC 17 Stormtrack Weather's Jessica Hafner gives an update on the snow expected to fall on Mid-Missouri on Saturday night. The post WATCH: Updated track of Mid-Missouri snow forecast appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Sierra Sun
Emergency proclamation issued with storms expected to impact Tahoe into next week
TAHOE CITY, Calif. — After a break from inclement weather on Friday, the Sierra is going to be pounded with storms for several days starting this weekend and Placer County has issued an emergency proclamation in advance. The National Weather Service in Reno has two winter advisories in place...
KOLO TV Reno
Nevada Division of Emergency shares tips to prepare for storms
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -We aren’t out of the woods just yet, more storms are heading our way, and people are encouraged to prepare now. The Nevada Division of Emergency Management has important tips before the storm rolls in. To avoid gas leaks, make sure you have cleared any snow...
Nevada Gov. Lombardo encourages preparation for winter storm
(The Center Square) – Newly-inaugurated Nevada Governor Joe Lombardo urges Nevadans to take precautions as a winter storm barrels down on the state. “As we face more incoming severe winter weather, state agencies are working diligently on their preparation and response efforts,” Lombardo said Wednesday. “I encourage all Nevadans to prepare for the storm, listen to local weather advisories, and use sound judgment when traveling.”
A Major Storm Will Be Hitting California & 'Life-Threatening' Flooding Is Expected
California is under inclement weather alerts during the next few days. According to AccuWeather meteorologists, a major storm will be hitting the Golden State and could be generating life-threatening floods, strong winds, and power outages. The National Weather Service of Los Angeles stated that it’s crucial to understand the dangers...
susanvillestuff.com
LIHEAP Weather Bulletin: Storm Warning Issued for Wednesday Through Friday Morning
Forecasters at the National Weather Service office in Reno are warning area residents to prepare for heavy snow, issuing a Winter Storm Warning that will be in effect from 7:00a.m. Wednesday until early Friday morning. Total snow accumulations of four to ten inches, except six to eighteen inches west of...
KOLO TV Reno
‘It’s a pretty scary situation’: Many Nevadans still without power as second storm approaches
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Wet, heavy snow still blankets western Nevada. While many are prepping for the next storm, some are still suffering the consequences of the first. “We had a tree branch come down and it landed right on our power line and it’s about a 12 foot branch,” said Steve Scriver, an NV Energy customer near Washoe Lake.
KOMO News
Western Washington's version of Santa Ana winds? Cascadia winds explained
You have undoubtedly heard of the infamous Santa Ana winds in Southern California: the gusty and hot desert breeze that brings on intense heat and severe fire danger to the Los Angeles Basin. Did you know that we have a similar phenomenon here in western Washington?. In recent years, our...
When can I expect the heaviest rain to hit my area?
(KRON) — Have you been anxiously awaiting heavy rain from the major storm hitting the Bay Area? Well, it’s coming. As the storm comes into the area from the Pacific Ocean, the worst of the rain band will begin hitting Northern California with a possible rain rate of about .75 inches to 1 inch of […]
2 storm systems with freezing rain and a wintery mix to keep the chill on Tri-Cities
First storm system could arrive Wednesday night.
Expected rain arrived as snow and damaged the grid. Now, more storms are on the way.
With more storms on the way, about 71,000 Nevada residents are recovering from power outages over New Year’s weekend caused by wet and heavy snow in Reno, Sparks and Carson City. The post Expected rain arrived as snow and damaged the grid. Now, more storms are on the way. appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
Lombardo declares emergency, eases trucking restrictions on propane deliveries
Citing unsettled winter weather conditions, Gov. Joe Lombardo on Friday declared a state of emergency, easing motor carrier restrictions on the delivery of propane.
Record-Courier
Douglas closes Tahoe schools due to storm
Students at Whittell High and Zephyr Cove Elementary schools got another snow day after a snowstorm arrived at Lake Tahoe on Thursday morning. It will be the third day in a row schools have been closed at the lake due to weather. Douglas County schools in East Fork Township were...
The Twin Cities may get 6-10 inches of snow from the next storm, which is expected to hit in 48 hours
MINNEAPOLIS – We've had a relatively calm start to the New Year, but now we're in the midst of our third major storm in the last four weeks, and this one is expected to last for at least two days.
matadornetwork.com
Pyramid Lake, NV, Is the Only Place To Fish for Rare Cui-Ui Fish
You may have never heard of it, but Nevada’s Pyramid Lake is one of the best places in the western US for anglers who come to the bright-blue, high-desert lake to catch fish as large as 20 pounds. The fishing hotspot is in Nevada’s Pyramid Lake Indian Reservation on...
Record-Courier
Next storm lines up for Wednesday
The last thing anyone wants to hear is the word “tricky” after a forecast New Year’s Eve rainstorm turned into 1-2 feet of snow across Carson Valley. A moderate atmospheric river is expected to arrive in Western Nevada on Wednesday morning, but whether that means rain or snow is up in the air.
