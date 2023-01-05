ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

Comments / 1

Related
2news.com

Heavy Snow and Flood Risk

Another strong atmospheric river will move through the region Monday through late Tuesday. This gives the Truckee Meadows a chance for both heavy rain and snow. A Winter Storm Watch is posted for the valley, beginning early Monday and going through Tuesday afternoon. A watch means the ingredients are there, but it’s just something to watch at this point. A warning means it’s happening. The snow level will not be as high as it was with our last storm initially, but it will be low enough for runoff. Daytime highs will be in the 40’s on Monday, but overnight lows will be in the 30’s. Not only is there the possibility for snow Saturday night in Reno, but Monday and Tuesday morning as well. Atmospheric rivers provide the west coast with a lot of water content, so whether it falls as rain or snow it will be heavy with a lot of liquid.
RENO, NV
Boston 25 News WFXT

California braces for more rain, storms, potential floods

SAN FRANCISCO — (AP) — California braced for more stormy weather with rain starting to sweep into the northern part the state and the San Francisco Bay area on Saturday, preceding a series of powerful incoming Pacific storms and raising the potential for road flooding, rising rivers and mudslides on soils already saturated after days of rain.
CALIFORNIA STATE
2news.com

Area Winter Storm Warning Continues Through Monday Morning

Plan on chain controls in the mountains through the weekend with snow showers in the Sierra, and a winter storm warning is up Friday through Monday morning. A stronger wave comes in by Sunday morning with 1 to 2 feet of snow in the mountains, 8-16” at Lake Tahoe, and a few inches of snow in our valleys.
KOLO TV Reno

Nevada Division of Emergency shares tips to prepare for storms

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -We aren’t out of the woods just yet, more storms are heading our way, and people are encouraged to prepare now. The Nevada Division of Emergency Management has important tips before the storm rolls in. To avoid gas leaks, make sure you have cleared any snow...
NEVADA STATE
The Center Square

Nevada Gov. Lombardo encourages preparation for winter storm

(The Center Square) – Newly-inaugurated Nevada Governor Joe Lombardo urges Nevadans to take precautions as a winter storm barrels down on the state. “As we face more incoming severe winter weather, state agencies are working diligently on their preparation and response efforts,” Lombardo said Wednesday. “I encourage all Nevadans to prepare for the storm, listen to local weather advisories, and use sound judgment when traveling.”
NEVADA STATE
KRON4 News

When can I expect the heaviest rain to hit my area?

(KRON) — Have you been anxiously awaiting heavy rain from the major storm hitting the Bay Area? Well, it’s coming. As the storm comes into the area from the Pacific Ocean, the worst of the rain band will begin hitting Northern California with a possible rain rate of about .75 inches to 1 inch of […]
Record-Courier

Douglas closes Tahoe schools due to storm

Students at Whittell High and Zephyr Cove Elementary schools got another snow day after a snowstorm arrived at Lake Tahoe on Thursday morning. It will be the third day in a row schools have been closed at the lake due to weather. Douglas County schools in East Fork Township were...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV
matadornetwork.com

Pyramid Lake, NV, Is the Only Place To Fish for Rare Cui-Ui Fish

You may have never heard of it, but Nevada’s Pyramid Lake is one of the best places in the western US for anglers who come to the bright-blue, high-desert lake to catch fish as large as 20 pounds. The fishing hotspot is in Nevada’s Pyramid Lake Indian Reservation on...
RENO, NV
Record-Courier

Next storm lines up for Wednesday

The last thing anyone wants to hear is the word “tricky” after a forecast New Year’s Eve rainstorm turned into 1-2 feet of snow across Carson Valley. A moderate atmospheric river is expected to arrive in Western Nevada on Wednesday morning, but whether that means rain or snow is up in the air.
MINDEN, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy