Olympia, WA

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Match 4’ game

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening’s drawing of the Washington Lottery’s “Match 4” game were:

05-13-18-24

(five, thirteen, eighteen, twenty-four)

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

