Tallahassee, FL

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Fantasy 5’ game

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening’s drawing of the Florida Lottery’s “Fantasy 5” game were:

06-08-18-20-32

(six, eight, eighteen, twenty, thirty-two)

