Olympia, WA

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Lotto’ game

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening’s drawing of the Washington Lottery’s “Lotto” game were:

04-12-17-25-40-49

(four, twelve, seventeen, twenty-five, forty, forty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $3,500,000

