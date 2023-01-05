ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Double Play’ game

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening’s drawing of the Florida Lottery’s “Double Play” game were:

08-19-23-25-28-32

(eight, nineteen, twenty-three, twenty-five, twenty-eight, thirty-two)

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

wvua23.com

Pensacola man wins $15 Million on a scratch off ticket

A Pensacola man won the $15 million top prize from the Florida Lottery’s “Billion Dollar Gold Rush Supreme Scratch-Off” game. The Florida Lottery announced Friday that 50-year-old Bryan Allen purchased the winning ticket from a Cumberland Farms gas station located on Nine Mile Road in Pensacola. The...
PENSACOLA, FL
The Associated Press

No. 5 UConn-DePaul game postponed due to lack of players

STORRS, Conn (AP) — The Big East game between No. 5 UConn and DePaul on Sunday at Gampel Pavilion in Storrs, Connecticut, has been postponed because the Huskies don’t have enough healthy players available to suit up, the conference said Friday. The conference requires schools to suit up seven scholarship players for any game, and injuries have left the Huskies with just six active players, the school said. UConn also was expected to be without head coach Geno Auriemma, who announced Thursday that he is taking some time off to recover from an illness. Junior Aaliyah Edwards and freshman Ayanna Patterson were injured in UConn’s win at Xavier on Thursday. They join sophomore Caroline Ducharme, sophomore Azzi Fudd, junior Paige Bueckers and freshman Ice Brady on the inactive list.
CHICAGO, IL
WCTV

Two locals inducted into the Florida Special Olympics Hall of Fame

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -From hard work to the Hall of Fame. Two familiar faces for Special Olympics Florida are now being recognized for their dedication to the organization. Robert Jackson of Gadsden County and Melba Jacobs of Leon County joined five others in the Class of 2022. Both new members...
LEON COUNTY, FL
The Associated Press

Blues take on the Wild in Central Division action

St. Louis Blues (19-18-3, sixth in the Central Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (22-13-3, third in the Central Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Wild -191, Blues +160; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: Central Division opponents meet when the Minnesota Wild play the St. Louis Blues. Minnesota has a 22-13-3 record overall...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
WESH

Central Florida's most searched things on Google in 2022

ORLANDO, Fla. — Related Video Above:A look at today's top headlines, forecast. While the world's top trending search word of the year was Wordle, more fine-tuned data from Google's new Local Year in Search review reveals what Central Florida googled the most in 2022. No surprise, “sand bags" and...
ORLANDO, FL
995qyk.com

People Are Packing Up U-Hauls And Moving To These Florida Cities

The do-it-yourself company just announced the most popular cities people moved to in 2022. No surprise that a few Florida cities made the list. U-Haul’s growth index shows that people were loading one-way trucks and moving to these Florida cities. People arriving in Lakeland in one-way U-Haul trucks increased...
FLORIDA STATE
Axios

The freakiest foods at this year's Florida State Fair

The Florida State Fair has unveiled the gastronomic peculiarities that a brave or ignorant number of us will shove down our gullets when the midway clanks to life next month. Marvel at the madness. Tampa Cuban Funnel Cake Sandwich: The insides of a Cuban sando — pork, ham, salami, pickles,...
FLORIDA STATE
