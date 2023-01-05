ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Fantasy 5’ game

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

ATLANTA (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening’s drawing of the Georgia Lottery’s “Fantasy 5” game were:

06-15-25-31-36

(six, fifteen, twenty-five, thirty-one, thirty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $193,000

