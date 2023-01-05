ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

WVNews

Brown wins 77-70 against Dartmouth

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Nana Owusu-Anane had 16 points in Brown's 77-70 win against Dartmouth on Saturday night. Owusu-Anane had 10 rebounds for the Bears (8-8, 1-2 Ivy League). Kalu Anya added 16 points and nine rebounds. Paxson Wojcik had 16 points, five rebounds and three steals.
WVNews

Jarvis' 18 lead Yale over Harvard 58-54

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — EJ Jarvis' 18 points helped Yale defeat Harvard 58-54 on Saturday night. Jarvis had eight rebounds for the Bulldogs (11-5, 1-2 Ivy League). Matt Knowling scored 11 points, going 5 of 9 and 1 of 3 from the free throw line.
NEW HAVEN, CT

