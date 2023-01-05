PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Nana Owusu-Anane had 16 points in Brown's 77-70 win against Dartmouth on Saturday night. Owusu-Anane had 10 rebounds for the Bears (8-8, 1-2 Ivy League). Kalu Anya added 16 points and nine rebounds. Paxson Wojcik had 16 points, five rebounds and three steals.

