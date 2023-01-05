Read full article on original website
Seasonable and bright end to the weekend
How’s the weather looking for your Sunday? Get the latest Maine’s Total Weather video forecast from Meteorologist Radek Przygodzki.
NEWS CENTER Maine Weather Video Forecast
NEWS CENTER Maine Weather Video Forecast. Updated Sunday January 8, 2023 at 6am.
Snow ends this evening
Light snow will come to an end this evening as a weak low pressure system passes east of the region. High pressure will build across northern New England through this weekend with a few mountain snow showers and temperatures a bit above normal for early January. Low pressure passes south of the region on Monday bringing some clouds but likely no precipitation. Dry conditions are expected for much of next week with temperatures falling by the second half of the week.
Dry today with a quiet week ahead
An area of high pressure building into the Northeast keeps storms away and skies clear today with temperatures topping out in the 30s. A quiet night is expected with mainly clear skies and a southwesterly breeze. On Monday, a coastal storm develops and passes south of the region. Precipitation will miss Maine but we’ll see clouds from the edge of the storm and likely filtered sunshine at times.
Maine’s Most ‘Miserable’ Day of the Year Set for Mid-January
Whenever we flip the calendar and welcome in a new year, there are lots of hopes for what that new year could bring. In cold weather states like Maine, those hopes and dreams can serve as a welcome distraction from what's going on outside. And what's going on outside in Maine in January usually isn't anything good.
Snow moves into Maine
Although it won't be a big storm, it should be enough to coat the ground in many towns. Most of the snow accumulations will be south of Route 2 with the highest amount across York and Cumberland County. Temperatures will be between 30 and 35 degrees, making for a slushy mess on the roads. The snow will continue through the evening commute making for slippery conditions on untreated surfaces.
A light snowfall expected in Maine on Friday
MAINE — Another round of light snow is expected across southern and coastal Maine on Friday. Although it won't be a big storm, it should be enough to coat the ground in many towns. Most of the snow accumulations will be south of Route 2 with the highest amount...
Ice Storm of '98: The storm that devastated Maine but brought Mainers together
MAINE — In January of 1998, an ice storm devastated Maine and left thousands without power for weeks. The powerful storm caused unprecedented damage to communities across the North East United States and eastern Canada. In Maine alone, roughly 200,000 customers lost power, many for several days, with a...
Speeds lowered on Maine Turnpike due to snow
MAINE — The speed on the Maine Turnpike has been lowered as snow continues to fall throughout the state. The Maine Turnpike Authority has lowered the speed limit from the New Hampshire Line to the end of the Maine Turnpike to 45 mph at the request of the Maine State Police.
25 Years Later: Remembering the Ice Storm of 1998
I somehow can't believe it's been 25 years since one of the biggest weather events this area has seen brought much of the state to a grinding halt, but it's true. For those of us who experienced the Ice Storm of '98 here in Maine, it's an experience we'll likely never forget. (It's the reason that a lot of people insist on backup heat sources now, just in case.) For those of you who didn't, either because you weren't born yet, or were too young to remember it, or perhaps were somewhere else at the time, let me help put it into perspective for you.
Warmer temperatures affecting winter activities
MAINE, USA — Warmer temperatures are putting a damper on winter activities typically enjoyed by many Mainers throughout the season. Many activities like ice fishing are being put on hold across the state as the ice on many lakes and ponds isn't thick enough. "What's thick enough today might...
Looking For A New Honey Hole? The Maine Fishing Guide + Report Can Help
If you're looking to hit the hard water this season, the Maine Fishing Guide and Fishing Report are full of places, that are full of prized catches. Whether you're new to the area, new to the sport, or looking for some new places to wet a line, there's lots to choose from in the Maine Fishing Guide. The guide is compiled by regional fisheries biologists who have pulled together a listing of some of the best inland fishing spots. It also includes freshwater fishing tips, resources, and advice.
One of the Best Hikes in All of the United States is in Maine
Maine truly is Vacationland. The well-earned nickname has only grown stronger over the years, especially with the state gaining more and more exposure. Maine is constantly being compared, contrasted, dissected, observed, and reviewed by travel websites from across the globe. These articles can be great reference guides to future Maine vacationers or even future residents.
Is It Legal To Have A Campfire On Ice In Maine?
Can you warm up while ice fishing with a campfire on the ice? We did a little research to get to the bottom of this burning question. It's been a warm start to winter in Maine. Lakes and ponds around the state are slowly beginning to freeze over. Soon enough, we'll be hitting the hardwater. A regular topic that pops up in online ice fishing groups - Can you have a fire on the ice?
All forms of winter precipitation for Maine tonight
After an overcast and mild Wednesday thing will turn cold tonight. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from midnight Thursday until noon Thursday. Rain will flip to sleet and freezing rain late tonight into early Thursday morning. Snow will fall to the north. Thursday morning more freezing rain and icing is expected along the coast. Looking at icy roads through the afternoon. Thursday night through Friday expect snow showers. Light accumulations near the coast but when all is said and done Friday afternoon a few inches inland with up to 6 inches north of route 2.
25 years ago, the Ice Storm of '98 brought Maine to a standstill
It was 25 years ago this weekend that much of Maine was gripped by an icy disaster. Freezing rain pulled down power lines and toppled trees, leaving roads impassable, pipes frozen and most Mainers in the dark for nights on end. Schools turned into shelters. Power crews worked feverishly around...
School closings and delays in Massachusetts, southern New Hampshire
BOSTON - Some school districts will be closed Friday because of snow in the forecast.Check the latest list here.
What does the “Pine Tree Power” plan to replace CMP and Versant have to do with climate change?
Editor’s Note: The following story first appeared in The Maine Monitor’s free environmental newsletter, Climate Monitor, that is delivered to inboxes for every Friday morning. Sign up for the free newsletter to get important environmental news by registering at this link. It’s now January, and much as it...
Maine coon cats happy in Maine
Our two Maine Coons -Biggy Iggy and Bitty Itty a.k.a Big and Little- love living here and each other! Credit: Barbi Dickison.
People Moved to Maine in Big Numbers in 2022
People from all over love Maine and want to live here. In fact, Maine is second behind North Carolina in the percentage of out-of-staters who have decided to make this their home. People are Moving to Maine in Big Numbers. In 2021, Maine actually had a higher percentage of people...
