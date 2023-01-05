Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Warriors owner Joe Lacob wants to be clear: Drafting James Wiseman wasn't just his decision
The Golden State Warriors are nearing the three-year mark of their James Wiseman project, and it's not going well. The 2020 second-overall pick is yet to earn a regular place in the rotation, let alone the starting lineup, and was relegated to the G League for a period earlier this season.
NBC Sports
Six Warriors among All-Star voting leaders in first fan returns
The defending-champion Warriors are well-represented in the 2023 NBA All-Star voting so far, as evidenced in the first fan returns released Thursday. With 2,715,520 votes, Golden State star Steph Curry leads the league's guards and is fourth among all NBA vote-getters behind the Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James, Brooklyn Nets' Kevin Durant and Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo.
BREAKING: Huge Update About Klay Thompson
Klay Thompson is not in the starting lineup on Saturday night.
NBC Sports
Jayson Tatum has interesting reaction to latest Kemba Walker news
Kemba Walker could soon be an NBA free agent. If that happens, would a return to the Boston Celtics be possible?. ESPN's Tim MacMahon reported Friday that the Dallas Mavericks are waiving Walker before his salary becomes guaranteed on Sunday. Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum responded to MacMahon's tweet with...
NBC Sports
Justin Turner's jersey number might not sit well with Red Sox fans
The Boston Red Sox officially announced the signing of veteran slugger Justin Turner on Friday. That announcement came with his addition to the team website, where the number next to his name may have some fans scratching their heads. If RedSox.com is accurate, Turner will wear the No. 2 on...
NBC Sports
WATCH: Frederic and Lemieux throw down in one of the best fights of season
Thursday night's game between the Boston Bruins and Los Angeles Kings didn't lack entertainment. The Bruins overcame a 1-0 deficit and won 5-2 thanks to David Pastrnak and Trent Frederic both scoring two goals. Brad Marchand also found the back of the net as Boston's opened its three-game California road trip on the right foot.
Steve Kerr Gives Massive Injury Update on Andrew Wiggins
The Golden State Warriors may finally be getting Andrew Wiggins back
NBC Sports
Captain Klay drops great movie reference to boating through storm
Klay Thompson loves to be on his boat. However, there are some instances where "Captain Klay" would rather play it safe. Following the Warriors' 122-119 loss to the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday at Chase Center, the 32-year-old was asked if he could navigate his boat through the storm the Bay Area currently is experiencing.
Damian Lillard Calls Out His Team's Identity Amid Major Struggles: "We Haven’t Decided Who We Are Going To Be..."
Damian Lillard speaks out amid struggles for Blazers.
247Sports
USC football offers Michigan edge rusher transfer, German native Julius Welschof
Trojans continued their search for more help on the defensive side of the ball with an offer to Michigan defensive lineman transfer Julius Welschof on Thursday. Welschof is a graduate transfer with one year of eligibility remaining. He played in all 14 games for Michigan this season. USC is the...
NBC Sports
Frederic credits this person for his career-best season with Bruins
Trent Frederic had a lot to prove entering the 2022-23 NHL season. The Boston Bruins forward had not met expectations since being drafted in the first round in 2016. He didn't provide enough offense, he often took bad penalties and he just didn't do enough in all three zones to warrant a ton of ice time. His training camp also was disappointing, resulting in B's present Cam Neely saying at Media Day in October that Frederic "didn't have the camp he wanted (or) we wanted."
CBS Sports
Warriors owner Joe Lacob says they've made Bob Myers two contract offers: 'I fully expect Bob will be back'
In an interview on "The TK Show," Golden State Warriors owner Joe Lacob told The Athletic's Tim Kawakami that the team has made two extension offers to president Bob Myers, whose contract will expire at the end of the season. Last month, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that negotiations between Myers and the Warriors were at an impasse.
NBC Sports
Red Sox DFA former top pitching prospect
The Boston Red Sox officially announced the signing of veteran infielder Justin Turner on Friday. Before doing so, they had to clear a spot on the roster. Left-handed reliever Darwinzon Hernandez was designated for assignment to make room for Turner. Hernandez, 26, was signed by the Red Sox as an...
NBC Sports
Lynch encapsulates 49ers rookie Purdy's unapologetic swagger
Rookie quarterback Brock Purdy has saved the 49ers' season by continuing the team's winning ways. But he is doing so while bringing a hint of his own swagger to the gridiron each week. San Francisco trailed the Las Vegas Raiders 10-7 in the second quarter last Sunday and faced a...
NBC Sports
Kerr jokingly hopes Lacob buys A's after success with Warriors
Steve Kerr is rooting for the Oakland Athletics to stay put. Kerr joined 95.7's The Game's "Damon & Ratto" on Thursday, where he discussed Warriors owner Joe Lacob's reported interest in acquiring the Los Angeles Angels and hoped that Lacob would turn his sights to a local team. "I actually...
NBC Sports
Klay's scratch vs. Magic precautionary, not long-term issue
Klay Thompson was announced as a starter during pregame introductions moments before the Warriors tipped off against the Orlando Magic on Saturday night, but when the players took the court, the four-time NBA champion was nowhere to be seen. After going through his normal warmup routine before the game, Thompson...
NBC Sports
Report: Indianapolis turns down NFL’s request to host AFC Championship Game if needed
NFL owners on Friday approved a resolution that could result in the AFC Championship Game being played at a neutral site later this month. If any one of three scenarios happens, then NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell will choose the site of the game. If it comes to that, the game...
NBC Sports
How Shanahan's 'holy cow' moment cemented his faith in Purdy
It didn't take long for 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan to feel comfortable with rookie seventh-round quarterback Brock Purdy under center. After replacing veteran signal-caller Jimmy Garoppolo in the first quarter of the 49ers' Week 13 win over the Miami Dolphins, Purdy has become an overnight sensation. The Iowa State product has helped lead San Francisco to wins in his first four starts following his three-plus quarter appearance against Miami.
NBC Sports
Report: NFL will not resume Bills-Bengals game
The Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals will not finish out their Week 17 game that was postponed Monday night, The Associated Press reported on Thursday. Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field in Cincinnati due to a cardiac arrest in the first quarter. His heartbeat was restored on the field and he was brought to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he has spent the last three nights. On Thursday, it was announced that Hamlin had made “remarkable improvement” and that he was communicating with doctors through writing.
NBC Sports
Celtics-Spurs takeaways: Williams dominates at both ends in 121-116 win
The Boston Celtics closed out their four-game road trip with a hard-fought 121-116 win over the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday night. The Celtics had an 11-point lead early in the fourth quarter and looked poised to run away with the victory. But the Spurs deserve a lot of credit for battling back and tying the score 116-116 with 37.1 seconds left in the fourth quarter. In the end, the Celtics' top-tier talent, most notably Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, made the difference. C's center Robert Williams also dominated at both ends with a double-double and elite defense.
