ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Sports

Six Warriors among All-Star voting leaders in first fan returns

The defending-champion Warriors are well-represented in the 2023 NBA All-Star voting so far, as evidenced in the first fan returns released Thursday. With 2,715,520 votes, Golden State star Steph Curry leads the league's guards and is fourth among all NBA vote-getters behind the Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James, Brooklyn Nets' Kevin Durant and Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Jayson Tatum has interesting reaction to latest Kemba Walker news

Kemba Walker could soon be an NBA free agent. If that happens, would a return to the Boston Celtics be possible?. ESPN's Tim MacMahon reported Friday that the Dallas Mavericks are waiving Walker before his salary becomes guaranteed on Sunday. Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum responded to MacMahon's tweet with...
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Justin Turner's jersey number might not sit well with Red Sox fans

The Boston Red Sox officially announced the signing of veteran slugger Justin Turner on Friday. That announcement came with his addition to the team website, where the number next to his name may have some fans scratching their heads. If RedSox.com is accurate, Turner will wear the No. 2 on...
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

WATCH: Frederic and Lemieux throw down in one of the best fights of season

Thursday night's game between the Boston Bruins and Los Angeles Kings didn't lack entertainment. The Bruins overcame a 1-0 deficit and won 5-2 thanks to David Pastrnak and Trent Frederic both scoring two goals. Brad Marchand also found the back of the net as Boston's opened its three-game California road trip on the right foot.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Sports

Captain Klay drops great movie reference to boating through storm

Klay Thompson loves to be on his boat. However, there are some instances where "Captain Klay" would rather play it safe. Following the Warriors' 122-119 loss to the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday at Chase Center, the 32-year-old was asked if he could navigate his boat through the storm the Bay Area currently is experiencing.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Frederic credits this person for his career-best season with Bruins

Trent Frederic had a lot to prove entering the 2022-23 NHL season. The Boston Bruins forward had not met expectations since being drafted in the first round in 2016. He didn't provide enough offense, he often took bad penalties and he just didn't do enough in all three zones to warrant a ton of ice time. His training camp also was disappointing, resulting in B's present Cam Neely saying at Media Day in October that Frederic "didn't have the camp he wanted (or) we wanted."
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Red Sox DFA former top pitching prospect

The Boston Red Sox officially announced the signing of veteran infielder Justin Turner on Friday. Before doing so, they had to clear a spot on the roster. Left-handed reliever Darwinzon Hernandez was designated for assignment to make room for Turner. Hernandez, 26, was signed by the Red Sox as an...
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Lynch encapsulates 49ers rookie Purdy's unapologetic swagger

Rookie quarterback Brock Purdy has saved the 49ers' season by continuing the team's winning ways. But he is doing so while bringing a hint of his own swagger to the gridiron each week. San Francisco trailed the Las Vegas Raiders 10-7 in the second quarter last Sunday and faced a...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Kerr jokingly hopes Lacob buys A's after success with Warriors

Steve Kerr is rooting for the Oakland Athletics to stay put. Kerr joined 95.7's The Game's "Damon & Ratto" on Thursday, where he discussed Warriors owner Joe Lacob's reported interest in acquiring the Los Angeles Angels and hoped that Lacob would turn his sights to a local team. "I actually...
OAKLAND, CA
NBC Sports

Klay's scratch vs. Magic precautionary, not long-term issue

Klay Thompson was announced as a starter during pregame introductions moments before the Warriors tipped off against the Orlando Magic on Saturday night, but when the players took the court, the four-time NBA champion was nowhere to be seen. After going through his normal warmup routine before the game, Thompson...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

How Shanahan's 'holy cow' moment cemented his faith in Purdy

It didn't take long for 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan to feel comfortable with rookie seventh-round quarterback Brock Purdy under center. After replacing veteran signal-caller Jimmy Garoppolo in the first quarter of the 49ers' Week 13 win over the Miami Dolphins, Purdy has become an overnight sensation. The Iowa State product has helped lead San Francisco to wins in his first four starts following his three-plus quarter appearance against Miami.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Report: NFL will not resume Bills-Bengals game

The Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals will not finish out their Week 17 game that was postponed Monday night, The Associated Press reported on Thursday. Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field in Cincinnati due to a cardiac arrest in the first quarter. His heartbeat was restored on the field and he was brought to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he has spent the last three nights. On Thursday, it was announced that Hamlin had made “remarkable improvement” and that he was communicating with doctors through writing.
CINCINNATI, OH
NBC Sports

Celtics-Spurs takeaways: Williams dominates at both ends in 121-116 win

The Boston Celtics closed out their four-game road trip with a hard-fought 121-116 win over the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday night. The Celtics had an 11-point lead early in the fourth quarter and looked poised to run away with the victory. But the Spurs deserve a lot of credit for battling back and tying the score 116-116 with 37.1 seconds left in the fourth quarter. In the end, the Celtics' top-tier talent, most notably Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, made the difference. C's center Robert Williams also dominated at both ends with a double-double and elite defense.
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy